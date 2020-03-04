north-and-baltic-sea-in-critical-condition

How critical is the state of biodiversity in the North and Baltic Seas? How are fishing, seals, porpoises? And what are the consequences of ocean warming for people?

The Environment Committee of the Bundestag dealt with these questions on Wednesday. Various experts were invited. They all agreed that the biodiversity in the North and Baltic Seas is in great danger.

The Red List of Threatened Species in both Seas is getting longer every year. The Federal Agency for Nature Conservation estimates that a third of the marine life in the North and Baltic Seas is currently at risk.

Thereby 2020 should be a decisive year for marine protection. The reason: This year the seas in Europe should have achieved a so-called “good environmental status”. 2008 the countries of the European Union had agreed this goal in the “Marine Strategy Framework Directive” to protect biodiversity in the seas.

But the goal was not achieved by in good condition, according to Thilo Maack, you are far away. “The biodiversity in the oceans is in a historical crisis,” says the Greenpeace marine expert and expert in the Environment Committee.

The problems for this crisis are manifold. They range from fishing, over-fertilization of the oceans to increasing plastic waste and ammunition that lies on the bottom of the oceans – and constant warming of the water.

The North and Baltic Seas do exist Already extensive protection zones for the sea creatures, but these areas are heavily used by people, for example by fishing with their heavy bottom trawls. The consequences: the destruction of the sea floor, the displacement of fish and other marine life. By-catch is also problematic, says Maack. Porpoises get caught in the nets again and again. The marine mammals are now seriously endangered.

The experts have a clear political requirement: fish, plants, whales and birds need protection zones without any human influence, so-called zero-use zones.

In addition to overfishing, there are also the effects of climate change. The North and Baltic Seas heat up particularly quickly because they are relatively shallow compared to other seas.

Some fish such as cod or cod are extremely sensitive to the heat. According to the marine biologist Antje Boetius, these fish species are increasingly migrating to colder waters in Scandinavia. Invasive, heat-loving species penetrate the North and Baltic Seas. They displace native plants and fish. A well-known example is the Pacific oyster, which has gradually displaced the European oyster from the North and Baltic Seas over the years.

Popular edible fish such as herring also suffer greatly from climate change. The herring of the western Baltic Sea spawns much earlier than it should, due to the winter becoming milder. The problem: The larvae still cannot find food in January and February and die. “The burden on fisheries is exacerbated by climate change,” says Boetius.

Another problem for species extinction is the high nutrient content in the oceans. The fertilizer used in agriculture reaches the oceans via the rivers. Not only in the depths of the Baltic Sea, but also on the coasts there are areas where there is hardly any oxygen left. Anne Böhnke-Henrichs from the Naturschutzbund Deutschland (NABU) calls these low-oxygen areas “death zones”. Fish could not survive in these areas. The nutrient inputs should therefore be reduced urgently.

The blasting of ammunition lying on the sea floor is also a major problem. Initial studies show that the chemical components of fish and mammals are absorbed. The experts still have to research the extent to which people ingest the toxic substances when eating the fish.

In addition to the chemical substances, fish, birds, whales and seals are also increasingly consuming plastic. “So far we have been able to demonstrate microplastics in all marine life,” says Boetius. The plastic particles could cause inflammation in the tissue. Ultimately, that could also have consequences for people. The assumption: Fish consumption also absorbs microplastics.

According to Boetius, the results of science show that nature and environmental protection are still not taken seriously by politics. “It is shameful that Germany, as one of the richest countries in the EU, does not meet the goals for marine protection,” says the biologist. Biodiversity is extremely important, especially with a view to global warming.

Biodiversity and climate change are closely related, says Greenpeace representative Maack. The reason: the oceans store large parts of the carbon dioxide. “Politics must finally act,” he demands: “Marine protection is climate protection.”