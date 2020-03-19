NORTH AMERICA SMART MIRROR Market 2020 INDUSTRY EXPANSION STRATEGIES AND REFRESHING TRENDS BY RENOWNED PLAYERS – SÉURA, MURAKAMI CORPORATION, FICOSA INTERNACIONAL SA, S.L., MIRROCOOL, MEMOMI

North America Smart Mirror report studies the potential and prospects of the market in the present and the future from various points of views. This market report is a systematic synopsis on the study for market and how it is affecting the SE industry. The statistical and numerical data are represented in graphical format for a neat understanding of facts and figures. North America Smart Mirror market report highlights the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape via SWOT analysis. The data and information collected to generate this top-notch market report has been derived from the trusted sources such as company websites, white papers, journals, and mergers etc

The smart mirror is also known as virtual mirror. The smart is the mirror embedded with electronic and smart technologies such as IoT, augmented reality, high quality electronic displays and many others technology. Additionally, smart mirror can control using smart phones, computers or tablets. Smart mirror most used in automotive industry and in retail shop to give better comfort to the users. Many luxury retail shops used smart mirror to offers virtual dressing room to the customers. The smart mirror has wide application in various sectors such as automotive, healthcare, retail and marketing, consumer and others.

North America smart mirror market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

North America Smart Mirror Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Smart Material, Embedded Technologies), Type (Exterior Mirror, Interior Mirror), Functionality (Connected, Non-Connected), Augmented Reality Feature (AR-Smart Mirror, Non AR-Smart Mirror), Application (Automotive, Healthcare, Retail and Marketing, Consumer and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Players

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are ELECTRIC MIRROR, INC., Séura, Murakami Corporation, Ficosa Internacional SA, S.L., Mirrocool, Memomi, PERSEUS MIRRORS, actiMirror, GLANCE DISPLAYS, On The Wall, Inc, ad notam AG, DENSION LTD, Embrace, Gentex Corporation, and MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

SEGMENTATION: NORTH AMERICA SMART MIRROR MARKET

North America smart mirror market is segmented into six notable segments which are component, technology, type, functionality, augmented reality feature and application.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. In 2018, hardware is likely to dominate market shares and estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2018, Séura was awarded as ‘Best Smart Home Product of 2018 by Electronic House for recognizing the best technologies, products, and services for the smart home. The award made company more popular in smart mirror market.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into smart material and embedded technologies. In 2018, smart material is likely to dominate market shares and estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In July 2018, Toyota gave award named as Value Analysis award to Ficosa Internacional SA. The award recognizes the company’s capacity to optimize the function/cost ratio.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into exterior mirrors and interior mirrors. In 2018, interior market is likely to dominate market shares and estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2018, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) gave $98.3 million contract to the Gentex Corp for laser eye protection. The contract makes a good opportunity for the company to get more contract for the same.

On the basis of functionality, the market is segmented into connected and non-connected. In 2018, non-connected market is likely to dominate market shares and estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In January 2018, the gentex has launched new rear vision technologies, automotive biometrics and vehicle connectivity features at the consumer electronics show. The launch increased the company’s product portfolio.

On the basis of augmented reality feature, the market is segmented into AR smart mirror and non-AR smart mirror. In 2018, AR smart mirror market is likely to dominate market shares and estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June 2018, Magna International Inc acquired OLSA S.p.a to supplies automakers with lighting products.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, retail and marketing consumer, others. In 2018, automotive is likely to dominate market shares and estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September, Magna International Inc acquired BÖCO Böddecker & Co. GmbH & Co. KG to get knowledge about innovative closure systems for automobiles.



Recent developments: