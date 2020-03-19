NORTH AMERICA PHYSICAL SECURITY INFORMATION MANAGEMENT (PSIM) MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY EXPANSION STRATEGIES AND REFRESHING TRENDS BY RENOWNED PLAYERS – TYCO INTEGRATED SECURITY, INC. BOLD GROUP, AXXONSOFT, QOGNIFY LTD., CNL SOFTWARE

North America Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market report puts across the idea of high-level analysis of major market segments and the identification of opportunities. Market analysis and market segmentation has been carried out in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. This market report accomplishes comprehensive analysis of profiles of key market players that provides a competitive landscape. The North America Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the ABC industry by the key players.

North America Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market By Component (Software, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Organization, Small and Medium Organization), Vertical (Government & Defence Sector, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Residential, Healthcare, Commercial, Transportation, Utility &Energy, Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

North America physical security information (PSIM) management market is projected to register healthy CAGR in the forecast to 2026.

Physical security information management can be defined as software platform that integrates various security solutions such as perimeter intrusion protection, GIS mapping, CCTV, access control, telephony and radio networks among others. All these devices are controlled through one comprehensive user interface. The major benefit of using PSIM software is that it eliminates the requirement of the multiple control centres. It also contributes in saving cost associated with the manual check as it detects the issues remotely and data detected by this software is real time which means that the company is able to take proactive decision regarding those issues.

Some of the factors that are driving the market are raising demand for protection against terrorism and increased demand of cloud-computing platform. However, invasion of privacy is a factor which is hampering the growth of the market.

Segmentation: North America Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market

North America physical security information management (PSIM) market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size and vertical.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and services. In April 2019, Saab released the new version of oneview physical security management system by the name of OneView 4. The new release is highlighted for three major features such as system of systems for remote control, Visualization of dashboard data for performance and scheduling measurement, and Inmate and asset tracking. The company will attract more customers through this new release as well as will provide the enhanced solution for the customers.

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise. In July 2018, AxxonSoft, a developer of security system joined with QSAN for a storage partner to develop the new line of products. The partnership is formed to face the new challenges regarding the retrieval, retention and data analysis present in the security and surveillance market. The company will develop and provide the advanced product and service to overcome the challenges in surveillance market.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large organization and small and medium organization. In December 2018, Johnson Controls, a provider of intelligent technology entered into a partnership with the civic technologies. The software of the civic technologies named as civic secure ID platform (SIP) will be integrated with C-CURE 9000 security and event management systems. The partnership will help company to improve the solutions used for security. The company will strengthen their product portfolio as well as its position in securing access technology.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into government and defense sector, banking, financial services and insurance, residential, commercial, healthcare, transportation, utility and energy, hospitality, retail, manufacturing and others In January 2018, CNL Software company signed an agreement with Gasunie, a natural gas infrastructure and transportation company. The CNL software will provide its PSIM platform to the company for improving the security system. It will deliver the intelligence as well as guidance to improve the security responses. The company will increase the presence in the global market as well as they will increase the global market share of the company.



Competitive Analysis: North America Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market

Some of the major players operating are Tyco integrated security, Inc. Bold Group, AxxonSoft, Qognify Ltd., CNL Software, STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc., HEXAGON, Network Harbor, Siemens, AlertEnterprise, Nanodems, ProTech Security, HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB, Genetec Inc., Aventura Technologies, Inc., Saab AB and others.

