NORTH AMERICA DEEP LEARNING IN MACHINE VISION MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY EXPANSION STRATEGIES AND REFRESHING TRENDS BY RENOWNED PLAYERS – COGNEX CORPORATION, MVTEC SOFTWARE GMBH, QUALITAS TECHNOLOGIES

This North America Deep Learning In Machine Vision report aids to focus on the important aspects of the market like what the recent market trends are or what buying patterns of the consumers are. The report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of ICT industry that gives number of market insights. This market report is an analytical consideration of the prime challenges that may arrive in the market in terms of sales, export, import, or revenue. It describes the major moves of the top players and brands such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the market. North America Deep Learning In Machine Vision report is a professional and in-depth analysis on the current state of the market

North America Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market, By Application (Image Classification, Optical Character Recognition, Bar Code Detection, Anomaly Detection), By End-User (Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Others), By Geography (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Trends and Forecast to 2025

Cognex Corporation is going to dominate the North America deep learning in machine vision market followed by MVTEC Software GMBH, Qualitas Technologies, SUALAB and Cyth Systems

North America Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market is expected to hold the leading market share in the forecast period to 2025.

There is an increase in demand for deep learning software in various manufacturing industries as the need for quality check and automation has increased. Moreover, growth in adoption of cloud-based applications for storage of the data is helping in the growth of the market. On the other hand lack of technical expertise and absence of standard protocol for the manufacturing and development of software and varying demand of end user has hindered the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: North America Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market

The North America deep learning in machine vision market is segmented on the basis of application into image classification, optical character recognition, bar code detection and anomaly detection. In 2018, image classification is expected to dominate the deep learning in machine vision market with 58.9% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The North America deep learning in machine vision market is segmented on the basis of end-user into broad-based automotive, electronics, food & beverage, healthcare, aerospace & defence and others. In 2018, automotive is expected to dominate the deep learning in machine vision market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: North America Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for North America deep learning in machine vision market are increasing need for quality inspection and automation, growth in adoption of cloud-based applications and growing demand for vision-guided robotic systems.

