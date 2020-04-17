North America Blood Screening Market Quantitative Analysis By Enzo Biochem Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA (France)

North America blood screening market is expected to reach USD 1,205.08 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR with 9.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Blood screening is the most appropriate, realistic and admirable market research report delivered with a supreme devotion and comprehension of business needs. The data and information included in the blood screening report are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. The market data is analysed and forecasted using well established market statistical and coherent models.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Enzo Biochem Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA (France), Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A., Siemens AG, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation: North America Blood Screening Market

North America blood screening market is categorized based on basis of products & services, technology, disease type and end user.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments and software & services. Reagents & kits are further sub segmented into NAT reagents & kits, ELISA reagents & kits and others reagents. NAT reagents is further sub segmented into enzymes and polymerases, standards and controls, probes and primers, buffers, nucleotides and solutions and labeling and detection reagents. ELISA reagents & kits is further sub segmented into immunosorbents, controls, conjugates (antigen or antibody-conjugated enzyme), substrates (of enzymes) and sample diluents and wash solutions. Instruments segment is further segmented into instruments, product type and instruments, purchase type. In 2017, reagents & kits segment is expected to dominate the North America blood screening market growing at the CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. In January 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) launched haematology testing solution. This solution is called the cobas m 511 integrated haematology analyser. This launch marked the entry for Roche Diagnostics in the haematology market.



On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into nucleic acid test, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assay, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. Nucleic acid test is further sub segmented into transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is further segmented into ELISA market, by platform, ELISA market, by generation. ELISA Market, By Platform is further sub segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). ELISA market, by generation is further segmented into first-generation ELISA, second-generation ELISA, third-generation ELISA and fourth-generation & above. In 2017, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment is expected to dominate the North America blood screening market with 27.2% market share and is expected to reach at the CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. However, next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In September 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., signed a definitive agreement with BD.This business combines a strong technical services program with a variety of media and other products. This acquisition helped company to expand their business on global level with larger number of products.

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into respiratory diseases, diabetes mellitus, oncology, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS, cold & flu, infectious diseases and others. In 2017, oncology segment is expected to dominate the North America blood screening market with 21.5% market share and is expected to reach at the highest CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. In June 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Oncomine TCR Beta-SR Assay. It is a new next-generation sequencing (NGS) solution in the field of immuno-oncology research. This helped company to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, blood bank and ambulatory surgical cenetrs. In 2017, diagnostic centers segment is expected to dominate the North America blood screening market with 26.9% market share and is expected to reach at the highest CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. In September 2016, Siemens Healthineers acquired Conworx Technology GmbH for point-of-care device interfaces and data management solutions. The company’s products and solutions designed helped in increasing efficiency and to reduce costs.



