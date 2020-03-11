Norbert Blüm is paralyzed after blood poisoning

Former Federal Minister of Labor Norbert Blüm (84) has been paralyzed from the shoulders downwards since blood poisoning last year. The CDU politician said in a guest article for the weekly newspaper “Die Zeit”: “I am not yet taking the judgment as seriously as I should, because my attitude towards life does not accept being paralyzed in the long run.”

After a sepsis, Blüm had fallen into a coma and since then has been unable to move his arms or legs. After leaving the hospital for months, he left the hospital last week.

“I feel like a puppet who has pulled the strings so that their parts dangle unrelatedly in the air,” writes Blüm in the post that he dictated to his wife according to “Zeit”. “My paralysis changes the proportions. Bagatelles become problematic cases. An itch just irritates me under the left eye. In the past I would have removed the itching with a hand stroke. My hand can't do it today. And so I have to wait patiently until the stimulus gives up. “

Blüm:” I am at home “

He led an intensive public life – “At times as a political boxer,” writes the CDU politician. Looking back in the wheelchair horizon is different than in the conventional panoramic view. “I judge some events in my life differently than before, and the wheelchair forms the watershed.” He has now returned to the family arms: “I'm home.”

Blüm was from 1982 to 1998 German Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, as long as his great sponsor Helmut Kohl was Federal Chancellor. Many have stuck with Blüm's sentence: “The pension is secure.” He lives in Bonn, has been married to 1964 with Marita Blüm and has three children. (KNA, dpa)