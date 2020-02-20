non-university-organizations-form-“berlin-research-50”

The non-university research institutions in Berlin have formed a new network, the BR 50 (Berlin Research 50).

The aim of the initiative was to strengthen the capital as an international science metropolis, the participating institutions announced on Thursday.

In the future, the aim is to increasingly develop common strategies for research and also to better exchange ideas with politics and society. Cooperation with the Berlin universities is also to be facilitated by the common platform. It was decided to found the association on 18. February at a meeting in the Max-Liebermann-Haus.

Based on the Berlin University Alliance – and supporting it

Similar to the Berlin University Alliance (BUA) , the association of the Free University, Humboldt University, Technical University and the Charité, Berlin Research 50 should provide a diverse dialogue platform for the participating institutes.

The association represents research areas from all areas of science. The life sciences, the social sciences, the humanities, the natural sciences, and the engineering and engineering sciences are represented in a total of four sections.

“The large number and variety of non-university research institutions is a clear strength of Berlin”, said WZB President Jutta Allmendinger, who will head the section for social and humanities of the BR 50. “With our new network, we offer a central dialogue partner for the Berlin universities to initiate future-oriented research projects with them.”

Pooling competencies synergistically

Die Non-university research institutions made an indispensable contribution to profiling Berlin as a leading international science location, said Thomas Sommer of the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association.

Sommer will be the founding coordinator of the BR 50 section responsible for the life sciences, while Michael Hintermüller, director of the Weierstraß Institute for Applied Analysis and Stochastics, will will coordinate the technical and engineering section. The aim is to “synergistically bundle competencies,” said Hintermüller, board member of the Berlin research network, in order to be able to adequately address the major problems of the present. Humanity faces enormous challenges – in science, cooperation is the motto. The BUA also wants to tackle the “Grand Challenges”.

For example, the German Archaeological Institute 1829, which was founded in the new network, sees great potential for joint future-oriented research Fless, President of the DAI. “For example, archaeological data are required for climate modeling and the collaboration with mathematics enables new dimensions of historical simulation, to name just two examples of many.”

Berlin politics “positively surprised”

All in all 41 non-university research institutions in Berlin come together, including institutes of the large scientific organizations Leibniz Association, Max Planck Society, Helmholtz Association and Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft and the federal government's research institutes. Associate members are the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences, the Wissenschaftskolleg zu Berlin and the Einstein Foundation. The number 50 in the title of the association stands for the desired number of members, it was said on request.

“We are developing an enormous dynamic together”, Sommer told the Tagesspiegel. There is currently a “very positive mood” in Berlin: “Politicians can help support this initiative, both at the state and federal levels.” Manuela Urban, Managing Director of the Berlin Research Network, also welcomed the merger. “The new alliance of Research institutions want to contribute to strengthening Berlin in international competition, Urban explained on Twitter.

A spokesman for the Senate Chancellery for Science and Research told Tagesspiegel that they were pleased to found Berlin Research 50. The idea had already been brought up to the Senate Chancellery in the first half of the year 2019. In contrast to the Berlin University Alliance, the founding process was not accompanied in detail.

The Governing Mayor and Senator for Science Michael Müller said at the request of the Tagesspiegel: “Cooperation across institutional borders is the Berlin way. The Berlin University Alliance has already shown that. Therefore I expressly welcome the BR 50 initiative of our institutes and look forward to new impulses for Berlin research. The strong non-university research is a cornerstone of our mutual success as a science metropolis. ”

