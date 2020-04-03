Non-Thermal Processing Market is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2025 | Top Players: Bosch, Emerson, Bühler, Hiperbaric España, Avure Technologies, Chic Freshertech, others

The Non-Thermal Processing Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2025. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Bosch, Emerson, Bühler, Hiperbaric España, Avure Technologies, Chic Freshertech, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Nordion, Gray*Star, Dukane, Symbios Technologies, CHIC Foods Co. Ltd., Avure Technologies, Hiperbaric, Hormel Foods Corporation, Hain Celestial Group and American Pasteurization Company and many more.

The Global Non-Thermal Processing Market is expected to reach USD 1611.68 billion by 2025, from USD 826.88 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Non-Thermal Processing Market

A pulsed electric field is a high intensity of electricity passing through variable electric field in which the food is stored. It is the predominant non-thermal process used for acid-based fluids, or fruit juices. This process is combined with mild heating which improves the efficiency of microbial inactivation and prolongs the shelf life of foods. Microbial inactivation is a function where non thermal processing is extensively used for food preservation. This process notably assists in extending the shelf life of food products for a considerable amount of time. Irradiation is an effective non-thermal technology used for microbial inactivation.

In this process, food products undergo high frequency radiation treatment that leads to the disintegration of the cells of microorganisms. The application of non-thermal processing technology (NTP) is constantly increasing in the food industry at a rapid rate. The lack of heat in this technology offer several benefits such as the sensory and nutritional attributes of the product remaining unaffected, which helps in yielding products which are of better quality when compared to traditional processing methods.

The frozen food market is considered to be one of the leading and most dynamic sectors in the food industry. According to an article published by FOA, the market share for the frozen food sector was USD 75 billion in the year 2001 for U.S. and Europe region.

The major players in the non-thermal processing market are making numerous developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants. This is significantly contributing to the growth of the non-thermal process market. Many of the top firms have been involved with export markets and have also built brand recognition in the overseas markets. Moreover, the need for retention of nutrients and sensory attributes in food has prompted the non-thermal processing market. Extensive R&D activities have been undertaken to optimize the process and make it compatible for usage in various food applications.

Trend of novel technologies over conventional ones

Retention of nutrients and sensory attributes of food

Energy saving “green technology

HPP technology speeds up packaged food processing to meet growing demand

Misconceptions leading to regulatory compliance for labelling irradiated food

High capital investment

Market Segmentation: Global Non-Thermal Processing Market

Based on food product, the global non-thermal processing market is segmented into meat & seafood, fruits & vegetables, beverages and others.

On the basis of temperature type, the global non-thermal processing market is classified into chilled and frozen.

On the basis of function, the global non-thermal processing market is classified into quality assurance, microbial inactivation, cutting, emulsification & homogenization, cleaning and others. The microbial inactivation is further sub segmented into compression through high pressure, high intensity pulsed electric fields, irradiation, acoustic cavitation and other techniques.

Based on geography, the global non-thermal processing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

The Access Control market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of Bosch, Emerson, Bühler, Hiperbaric España, Avure Technologies, Chic Freshertech, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Nordion, Gray*Star, Dukane, Symbios Technologies, CHIC Foods Co. Ltd., Avure Technologies, Hiperbaric, Hormel Foods Corporation, Hain Celestial Group and American Pasteurization Company and many more.

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

