Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Growth may Make Driving Growth Volatile|McKesson,LLC, Cerner, Thornberry, Medical Information Technology,Allscripts, Hearst Communications

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.28 billion to an estimated value of USD 9.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the number of population suffering from chronic diseases.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are McKesson Corporation, ComForCare Health Care Holdings, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Thornberry Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Allscripts, Hearst Communications Inc., Develus Systems Inc., Netsmart Technologies, Inc., Delta Health Technologies, Inc., CareVoyant Inc., NXGN Management, Kinnser Software.

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Overview: Non-clinical homecare software are specifically designed for supporting technological services that are designed for managing and assisting individuals in homecare, assisted living and independent living centers. These software services provide assistance to not just patients but to physicians and healthcare providers helping them manage their workflow and increase their efficiency

Market Drivers

Rise in the levels of geriatric population resulting in a rise of demand for the product; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing per capita income of the individuals fueling the expenditure incurred on healthcare of individuals is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High cost associated with the software technology and concerns regarding the privacy of information amid data theft concerns is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of technically skilled workforce is expected to restrain the growth of the market

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

By Application

Agency Systems

Billing, Invoicing & Scheduling

Homecare Accounting System

Personnel Management System & Payroll

Non-Clinical Health Management Systems

Telehealth Systems

By End-Users

Private Home Care Agency

Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers

Hospice Care

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In December 2018, Netsmart Technologies, Inc. announced that share held by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. in their organization had been agreed to be bought off by GI Partners and TA Associates. This acquisition will further increase the finance capabilities of Netsmart Technologies and establish them as a leader in healthcare services provision

In October 2016, Netsmart Technologies, Inc. announced that they had acquired HealthMEDX, thereby resulting in a wider portfolio of software services for long-term and post-acute care. HealthMEDX serves various homecare facilities, independent care centers, and home-based healthcare providers. This acquisition will result in connectivity of healthcare information between various government authorities and healthcare providers

