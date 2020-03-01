World
Noebels scores for the 2-1 extra-time win at the Grizzlys Wolfsburg
(0: 0, 1: 0, 0: 1/0: 1)
1.3. 2020, 14 o'clock, Eis-Arena Wolfsburg, 4th 503 Spectator
The @aevpanther secure the tenth and last playoff ticket, on which the 4: 1 success of @Koelner_Haie _ 72 against which @straubingtigers can no longer change. @RedBullMuenchen wins the main round with a 3: 2 against @SERCWildWings.
Cologne finally missed the play offs
through the 4: 1 victory from Augsburg over Iserlohn, the gap to tenth is no longer catchable regardless of your own performance. One goal remains for Uwe Krupp: As a coach, undefeated to miss the play-offs. To do so, they would have to win against the former club Eisbären Berlin on Friday …
Coach Aubin praises underplay and character
It was a very competitive game. Wolfsburg got off to a strong start in the first third. They skated well and distributed the puck well. It looked like we were in trouble. Our puck management was not great and we always ran after it. In the second section, the penalties caused us problems. I want to praise our penalty kill. The boys did an outstanding job. You paid the price and blocked shots. We did what we had to do. Unfortunately we got a goal in the last second. But we have character and in the third third our puck management was better and we were attentive. Of course we needed a goal and we got a big goal from Landon Ferraro. In overtime we had most of the game under control. When it comes to three against three, anything can happen, but the boys have found a way, so we got two important points.
coach Serge Aubin at the press conference
results and table
And that underlines what was said before :
Adler Mannheim – ERC Ingolstadt 4: 3 n.P. (1: 1, 1: 0, 1: 2/1: 0)
Pinguins Bremerhaven – Düsseldorfer EG 3: 2 (0: 0, 2: 2, 1: 0)
Grizzlys Wolfsburg – Eisbären Berlin 1: 2 n.V. (0: 0, 1: 0, 0: 1/0: 1)
Augsburger Panther – Iserlohn Roosters 16. 30
EHC Red Bull Munich – Schwenninger Wild Wings .) 30
Cologne Sharks – Straubing Tigers 17. 00
Krefeld Penguins – Nuremberg Ice Tigers 19. 00
1. EHC Red Bull Munich 49 34 15 + 45 164: 119 103
. 2 Adler Mannheim 50 32 18 + 43 172: 129 96
. 3 Straubing Tigers 49 33 16 + 42 167: 125 95
. 4 Eisbären Berlin 49 30 19 + 22 157: 135 88
. 5 Düsseldorfer EG 50 29 21 + 15 126: 111 82
. 6 penguin Bremerhaven 50 26 24 +8 150: 142 81
. 7 ERC Ingolstadt 50 28 22 +3 157: 154 78
8th. Grizzlys Wolfsburg 50 26 24 +1 142: 141 74
. 9 Nuremberg Ice Tigers 49 25 24 – 10 141: 151 73
10. Augsburg Panther 49 20 29 – 12 133: 145 66
11. Cologne Sharks 49 18 31 – 31 114: 145 59
12. Krefeld penguins 49 15 34 – 31 128: 159 51
13. Iserlohn Roosters 49 16 33 – 44 110: 154 48
14. Schwenninger Wild Wings 48 13 35 – 51 109: 160 41
So that's how the first three games went this afternoon. From a polar bear perspective, the most important thing is over.
The @FT_Pinguins extend their lead over the non-playoff places to three points, @adlermannheim secures second place at least until the evening and the @Eisbaeren_B win the bear duel against the @grizzlys_wob.
That should be fourth place …
And the polar bears in Bremerhaven can thank them for that. In the parallel game, the Fischtown Pinguins finally won 3-2 against DEG. The Berliners are now six points ahead of the Düsseldorfers, who only have two games to complete.
Noebels makes a decision!
After a pass from Pföderl, Marcel Noebels takes heart and overcomes Brückmann with a powerful shot.
Two minutes before the end, the referees send John Ramage to the penalty bench for stopping – the polar bears must outnumber the regular time.
Almost twice the outnumber would have paid off, but Marcel Noebels does not hit precisely enough from an acute angle. Shortly thereafter, the top scorer fails again on the aluminum.
Wolfsburg defender Alexander Johansson keeps Olimb company on the penalty bench.
The polar bears take a break, co-trainer Craig Streu explains the plan for the players to come 94 seconds.