noebels-scores-for-the-2-1-extra-time-win-at-the-grizzlys-wolfsburg

It was a very competitive game. Wolfsburg got off to a strong start in the first third. They skated well and distributed the puck well. It looked like we were in trouble. Our puck management was not great and we always ran after it. In the second section, the penalties caused us problems. I want to praise our penalty kill. The boys did an outstanding job. You paid the price and blocked shots. We did what we had to do. Unfortunately we got a goal in the last second. But we have character and in the third third our puck management was better and we were attentive. Of course we needed a goal and we got a big goal from Landon Ferraro. In overtime we had most of the game under control. When it comes to three against three, anything can happen, but the boys have found a way, so we got two important points.

coach Serge Aubin at the press conference