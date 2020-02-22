nobel-laureate-joseph-stiglitz-reckons-with-globalization

In “The Price of Profit”, the economist and winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics Joseph Stiglitz describes the diverse causes of stagnating growth, increasing inequality and the political division of the USA.

Many of his findings can also be transferred to Germany: Living and social standards are stagnating for large sections of the population – for some they even decrease, because real wages for many people in many countries have not grown , Wealth inequality increases while equal opportunities decrease. People who are born in poverty or “poorly educated families” have little chance of advancement.

Stiglitz blames a defective economy for these problems. It was created through a policy that has been relying on unregulated markets for too long. Stiglitz identifies three causes for the dysfunctional economy: misguided globalization, unregulated financial markets and the market power of large corporations.

Globalization had failed to deliver on its promises: although the economy grew in many countries, growth only benefited a small number of people and not the broad workforce. Trade and investment agreements would be designed to only stimulate business growth. They resulted in the dismantling of regulations and consumer protection standards.

Race for low corporate taxes

This means that consumers can no longer be adequately protected against unsafe and environmentally harmful products, says Stiglitz. In addition, globalization leads to a race for the lowest possible corporate taxes. The globalization of the financial markets had finally helped to destabilize the economies of developing and emerging countries through highly mobile financial flows.

Stiglitz calls for better control of globalization. Trade and investment agreements should serve people, the tax evasion favored by globalization must be contained and poorer countries must be allowed to produce generics. For the losers of globalization, he proposes an active labor market and industrial policy to create new jobs. But social systems are also needed.

In the deregulated financial markets, Stiglitz sees another cause of increasing inequality and the stagnating economy. Banks, fund managers and speculators have “enriched themselves at the expense of the rest of society”. Even after being saved with government funds, they were not ready to undertake fundamental reforms.

On the contrary, an army of lobbyists would have prevented strict regulations and largely reversed the few new laws. The banks are still too large and interconnected so that they cannot fail. This puts the states under pressure to rescue the banks in the next crisis.

The financial sector does not serve the general public: “In the first three years of economic recovery after the financial crisis came 91 Percent of the growth profits benefit the richest one percent of the Americans. ”By fixing on profits and stock market prices, the financial sector thinks much too short-term.

Instead of providing the economy – especially small and medium-sized enterprises – with credit, the banks concentrated on services that do not generate any added value: speculative betting, the granting of consumer credit, mergers and acquisitions as well as support tax evasion and fraud.

Stiglitz calls for stricter antitrust laws

Examples of this are the cum-ex lawsuits or the numerous allegations of money laundering against Deutsche Bank, which showed similarities between the USA and Germany. Stiglitz demands that the state intervene more and provide funds for newly founded companies, long-term investments, high-risk technology projects, underserved municipalities and mortgage loans. He suggests a financial transaction tax as a means to combat short-term speculation.

The market power of large corporations allows providers to “take higher prices” from consumers and pay lower wages, Stiglitz writes. It led to the concentration of incomes among a few. To promote innovation and competition, Stiglitz demands, among other things, stricter antitrust laws and regulations that allow intellectual property rights to be curtailed. Data and its use would also have to be regulated because they contribute to the market power of dominant companies.

Climate change is missing

“The price of profit” is a comprehensive general criticism of the current state of capitalism. However, Stiglitz himself points out that the book brings together his earlier works. The topics dealt with by Stiglitz are correspondingly diverse. As a result, his findings do not lose their topicality. But the bundling of numerous topics is at the expense of the depth of content.

It would have been good for the book if Stiglitz had added a chapter on the economic causes and consequences of climate change. He writes that a CO2 tax is required without which it would be difficult to achieve the climate targets agreed at the international level.

However, he only mentions marginally overexploitation on earth and the “greatest danger” of climate change. The questions are more pressing than ever: How are growth and prosperity compatible for all with the fight against climate change? Which political levers should be tweaked to simultaneously reduce inequality and curb climate change? Stiglitz’s assessment of concepts for a Green New Deal would have been exciting here.