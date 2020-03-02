no-takeoffs-and-landings-at-frankfurt-airport

After a drone sighting, flight operations at Frankfurt Airport were initially discontinued on Monday morning. Until further notice, there are no clearances for take-offs and landings, the German Air Traffic Control (DFS) said on Twitter. There may be delays and delays.

The drone is against 11. 15 o'clock had been sighted by a pilot in the southern area of ​​the airport, said a spokesman for the federal police. State and federal police were now looking for the drone, a helicopter was also in use. Safety first, said a spokesman for the operator Fraport.

According to Fraport, there were isolated flight cancellations. The company asked passengers to allow enough time for their arrival and to arrive at the check-in desk as early as possible before departure. The operator also recommended checking the flight status on the airlines' website in advance.

Only a few weeks ago, Frankfurt Airport had to stop operating for an hour due to the risk of drones. Fraport announced on February 8 that more than 20 planes should have been diverted to other airports.

Drone sightings again and again

On Monday, North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) was also affected. Laschet and a large part of his delegation could not land in Frankfurt around noon as planned. His flight was first diverted to Cologne, where refueling was to be carried out.

Drone incidents repeatedly occurred at German airports, but the number had recently dropped. DFS registered 125 disabilities last year, 33 less than in the previous year. 110 Incidents and 88 percent were noticed near airports. With 28 drone sightings, Frankfurt, the largest German airport, was again most frequently affected. This was followed by Berlin-Tegel (15), Munich (15) and Düsseldorf (12 cases).

The sighting of a drone by a pilot is already considered a disability, which could be distracted. On the other hand, an airport is rarely blocked if drones are sighted directly on the airport site and assessed by the controllers as a risk to ongoing operations. According to DFS, this was the case twice last year in Frankfurt and once each in Stuttgart and Berlin-Tegel.

In Germany, drone flights near the take-off and landing areas of airports are prohibited – at least it must a distance of 1.5 kilometers must be kept. (AP)