“no-reason-to-assume-that-cities-in-germany-have-to-be-sealed-off”

The corona virus is also spreading in Europe. In Italy, the number of infected people increased massively over the weekend. The government has cordoned off entire cities with security forces. “If necessary, it will also be armed forces,” said Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte. Are German cities sealed off if the virus spreads in Germany? Gerd Landsberg, general manager of the German Association of Cities and Municipalities, does not consider this necessary.

Mr. Landsberg, How should German cities and municipalities prepare for a stronger outbreak of the coronavirus?

There is currently no evidence of a stronger outbreak of the coronavirus in Germany. Basically, Germany is very well prepared for the outbreak of pandemics. The procedure for some infection cases in the district of Starnberg has shown that the mechanisms are working and that an outbreak can be dealt with quickly and successfully. In this respect, there is currently no acute need to take additional measures.

But Italy is not as far away as China. And there the government is reacting with drastic measures. In your opinion, is it possible to cordon off entire cities, that is, to prohibit leaving and entering? And would it make sense?

There is currently no reason to believe that such measures should occur in Germany. The aim must be to recognize the onset of the disease early and to take the necessary measures quickly. Since people in Germany do not live together in such a small space as in the cities of millions in China, early detection should be better. Even if it is fundamentally possible to restrict the individual's freedom of movement in the case of highly contagious and extremely dangerous diseases, measures such as those in China for the corona virus would hardly be conceivable.

Italian police officers block an access road. Despite drastic measures to curb the number of … Photo: Santalucia / AP / dpa

Would it be conceivable in the event of a crisis, as announced in Italy, to deploy the military to regions to secure?

The deployment of the Bundeswehr in Germany is strictly limited set. There is currently nothing to suggest that a comparable scenario could occur in Germany.

Could one also cordon off large cities like Berlin?

That would be logistically extremely difficult and would mean an immense restriction of individual freedom , The question of proportionality will also arise here. As already shown, such measures are currently hardly conceivable for Germany. Rather, it is based on early detection of the infection and preventive measures.

Gerd Landsberg, PhD in law and CDU member, has been 1998 general manager of the Association of Cities and Municipalities. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

Which prevention measures are currently running in the municipalities?

Basically, the health authorities in Germany are well prepared for an outbreak of pandemic diseases, corresponding plans have been drawn up in close coordination with federal and state authorities and the Robert Koch Institute and are ongoing updated. These include a national pandemic plan and very good coordination of protection and control measures by the Robert Koch Institute. The hospitals and resident doctors are also informed and sensitized. If suspected cases are justified, patients are tested for the coronavirus and then – if necessary – measures are taken.

Which?

Above all, the network of competence centers and special clinics in Germany ensures care at the highest international level. Germany has a very good disease warning and reporting system and pandemic plans. The airports through which further cases could be brought in are prepared accordingly. In addition, the obligation to report possible cases of illness has been tightened. Hospital alarm plans regulate more precise processes in exceptional locations in the federal states. The hospitals are prepared for epidemics and regularly test the emergency.