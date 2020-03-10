World
No play-offs in the DEL – end of season due to corona virus
What's next?
Of course you could still look forward to the Ice Hockey World Championship , but the cancellation for the tournament in Switzerland is probably only a matter of time. And the NHL? Wait and hope. Let's see what the polar bears will do in the next few days, but there should hardly be a big fan event – Corona makes this almost impossible.
Season in DEL2 also ended
The play-offs are also canceled here.
Claus Vetter had just said Lee on the phone and among other things he still this:
If the authorities say that, we have to accept it. They are experts in this. We would not have accepted if they had told us how to play outnumbered.
Peter John Lee
The background and other voices to cancel
We have compiled in detail.
RB Munich played its last game of the season on Sunday. The league leaders ended it with a 4-1 away win in Krefeld. The jubilation was limited to the winner, because actually we should 1981 always in German ice hockey afterwards the play -offs follow – and possibly celebrated the fourth title for coach Don Jackson with Bayern in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL).
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
That says Peter John Lee
The polar bears sent us the following statement from the managing director:
The playoffs are the reason why we play ice hockey. It's very bitter to end a season without playoffs. But we also know about our social responsibility. We will now gather for the time being and collect all the important information. We thank all fans for their understanding and patience!
Polar Bear Managing Director Peter John Lee
The DEL sees itself forced to start the season 19 / 20 with immediate effect to end prematurely and will not let any playoffs play. There will be no master. The DEL thus follows the recommendations of Chancellor Merkel and Minister of Health Spahn. https://t.co/EGSCQty6kX
Out! Enough! Over!
The play-offs have been canceled. We have just learned that, but it is not yet official. More information will follow shortly.
Something oozes
But that doesn't have to mean anything.
Decision maybe only on Wednesday?
The league and the clubs continue to coordinate , but it could also take some time – possibly also until Wednesday. Only then are the first games in the pre-play-offs.
Corona at the cooperation partner?
A message from the colleagues of Ice Hockey News , which could also be of indirect interest to the polar bears:
end of season or not –
DEL decides this afternoon
How it works and if it will go on, those responsible for all clubs want to make a conference call this afternoon decide. We will immediately inform you about the result.
Charlie Jahnke is out for the quarter-finals
This is bitter for the ex-polar bear who injured himself badly after a check in Nuremberg. Get well soon!
By DEL Redaktion Saisonaus for the striker of the Düsseldorfer EG The Düsseldorfer EG has to do without the qualities of Charlie Jahnke in the playoffs. The striker injured his foot after a check in the last game at the Thomas Sabo Ice Tigers.
Del
Munich already master?
According to “picture” yes, the rumor already made on Sunday at the last main round home game of the polar bears on Sunday. After all, the ice hockey clubs could handle the financial losses better than the clubs in handball or from the third football league. With the play-offs they are not planning on their own budget and in Mannheim or Munich this could be easily coped with and the large arenas should be insured above the missing audience.
Nevertheless, if I can say that for once, shit everything.
Since last night it has been clear that the Nuremberg Ice Tigers will have their first pre-playoff game tomorrow (19 . 30 o'clock against Wolfsburg without spectators. If any! The DEL is even considering ending the season early. Sporty for Nuremberg the GAU!
bild.de
Bavaria wants events with over 1000 prohibit viewers
Of which would be Augsburg, Nuremberg and Ingolstadt initially affected, probably that the pre-play-offs will have to be played in front of empty ranks on Tuesday. According to the “Augsburger Allgemeine”, there should already be a decision tomorrow in the Bavarian state parliament – this should initially apply until Good Friday. So RB Munich would also be affected.
After consultation with the DEL, we currently assume that the games of the 1st playoff round will take place in front of spectators. Both the league and clubs are in constant contact with the local authorities. | https://t.co/5ExsNzPIgw | #INGvsAEV #NurDerAEV
What's next?
Of course it was a joke. The “Shorthanded News” tweeted on Monday morning: “Three ice hockey clubs from Corona-Zentrum NRW are making a statement and are not selling tickets for the play-offs this year.” These are the clubs from Iserlohn, Krefeld and Cologne – all of them are they dropped out on Sunday before the DEL final finals are scheduled to begin on Tuesday with the pre-play-offs. The DEL held consultations on the future on Monday. The results are still pending. It is conceivable that, like in football, and in Italy and France, the game is played out without spectators. Which in turn could be a problem economically for the clubs.
Following the recommendation of Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU, yes, the one with the angular face and sometimes short thoughts) to cancel major events, the DEL advises on Monday about any consequences for the play- offs. That said the partner of Adler Mannheim, Daniel Hopp, on Sunday after the end of the main round. “I would not like to speculate about what if,” said Hopp, who also announced that he would contact the Mannheim authorities. The Bundesliga wants to continue playing, by the way. So let's take a look and don't take part in speculation. There are too many these days anyway, and the Spahn is not a definite haven in the surf. (with dpa)
It would be a real shame for us and the boys if something is canceled, but I'm an ice hockey specialist and not a medical specialist. We let the professionals make the decision, and then we have to live with the decision. We will continue to train and prepare for the quarter-finals, we cannot do more.
Stéphane Richer on Sunday afternoon
Düsseldorf has the best defense in the league. It will be a puzzle game in which we have to see that we stay tuned, are not frustrated and continue to play our game. We have to see that we are really looking at ourselves. What we do is important: that we put pressure on the opponent for sixty minutes and don't let ourselves get frustrated. I think we have a good chance.
Again André Rankel – this time to the prospects in the quarter-finals
It is of course very good for the head to win the game. Games like the last two, in which you no longer have this pressure, are of course difficult. We are all human, so the burden has dropped a bit. We finished fourth, and then motivating yourself again to win this game is very good. We have an eight or nine day break now, so we have to prepare for the playoffs.
Captain André Rankel on today's victory