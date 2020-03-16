no-more-vacation

It was dramatic words that Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) sent on Sunday via video message about the Schleswig-Holstein newspaper publisher to the citizens, but above all to the tourists in the country: “I want all people who are here at the moment Spend their vacation in Schleswig-Holstein, explicitly call to cancel their vacation and return to their home countries, to their home region. ”

That something was brewing in the north and especially on Sylt was already in progress it became clear on Saturday: Islanders sent calls for help via Twitter because they felt overwhelmed by tourists who were apparently arriving in large numbers.

Even more travel traffic than usual was reported by residents of other coastal towns, especially on the North Sea, on social networks at the weekend. The coronavirus was apparently to blame for everything: the population across Germany, who was asked to avoid events and prefer to stay at home instead, went to the coast instead.

Whether Sankt-Peter-Ording, Cuxhaven-Duhnen or just Sylt: Many made use of the good weather (and maybe some of the forced free time) to breathe fresh air in the healthy, stimulating climate. There was criticism in the social networks, among other things, of tourism centers on Sylt and in St. Peter-Ording, which had even wooed tourists in the past week – with regard to the good sea air, as the Husumer Nachrichten reported.

Whereby: This idea in itself is not completely wrong. While the parks in Paris or Austria are closed, Germany's best known virologist Christian Drosten from the Charité definitely recommends taking a walk in the fresh air.

However, a microcosm like a small island in the Wadden Sea quickly reaches its limits: Sylt, for example, has a hospital, but not nearly enough intensive care beds in the event that masses of tourists and locals are on the island , in restaurants, hotels and bars, with the corona virus.

The government of Schleswig-Holstein then reacted on Sunday: Since 6 a.m. Monday morning, the islands in the north – on the North Sea as well as on the Baltic Sea – practically have a lockdown. Only people with their first place of residence on the island have access – and those who work there. Tourists should leave, locals return home and stay there. Compliance with the order not to let tourists enter the islands is controlled by the police, who also take care of the traffic regulations.

Islanders fear the loss in the tourism industry

The other coastal states, Lower Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, have now also closed off their islands for tourists. The train still does not expect traffic chaos if many tourists are now leaving at the same time: “The regional trains in East Friesland and the Sylt shuttle are operating as scheduled. No additional trips are planned, ”said railway spokeswoman Franziska Hentschke. Rather, the timetables would be thinned out in the coming days, because then the volume of travel would decrease noticeably.

Almost no tourists are trying to get to the islands, the situation in Niebüll and at the ferry port Dagebüll is relaxed. No major chaos is expected on Sylt either: “At least there was no panic,” says Jutta Vielberg from Sylt Marketing. “Not all, but the vast majority of the guests” show understanding. And the restaurateurs and hoteliers are also aware of the importance of the measure to contain the virus: “We are pulling together here.”

On the East Frisian Langeoog, on the other hand, the situation on Monday was somewhat different: “There is a great deal of uncertainty on the island,” said Mayor Heike Horn when asked by the Tagesspiegel. While the press release about the isolation of the island had long been outside, the official decree was still missing – and without it, the administration and police are tied. The Wittmund district had already sent police officers to the Bensersiel ferry port – but they could not prevent anyone from going to the island without official orders. Around 2500 tourists were still on the car-free island on Monday morning.

The economic situation is precarious for restaurateurs and hoteliers, but also for the municipalities themselves on the islands: Tourism is their main source of income. Actually the season should start slowly now, the traditional first highlight would have been the Easter holidays. Instead now: The lockdown.

How things will continue economically for the restaurateurs and hoteliers on the islands is currently still completely unclear. Langeoog's Mayor Heike Horn expects the whole thing to “drag on for months”. On the islands, people are now hoping for quick economic help from the state governments.