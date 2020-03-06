no-more-prejudices-against-fans!

After the events of the past weekend, there were the first small approaches between football fans and associations on Thursday evening. The fan alliance “ Our curve ” reported after a meeting with representatives of the German Football League (DFL) and German Football Association (DFB) about a self-critical attitude of the associations. The three-stage plan, which was originally intended to act against racist incidents in the stadiums, should be embedded in the context again.

“ This self-criticism must now be followed by actions “, wrote “ Our curve “ and indeed it looks as if the associations were honestly interested in having an objective discourse with the fans. This has not always been the case on the part of decision-makers in German football in recent years.

While associations and fans strive to differentiate and both sides listen to each other, a development in Pforzheim shows how important these conversations and the personal exchange of both camps are in order to ensure mutual understanding create.

Criticism of the police should be prevented in Pforzheim

Because for the stadium in Brötzinger Tal, where the 1st CFR Pforzheim is playing his league games, a new police code will soon apply to the stadium. This includes the ban on “ radical left-wing slogans ” . According to the police, this includes above all the criticism of the same: “ Left-wing radical would be criticism of the police, criticism of the police surveillance for us ” , a spokesman for the police headquarters in Pforzheim informed the “ Pforzheimer Kurier ” on request. Specifically, it is about statements such as “ arbitrariness takes free rein” or “Together against police laws”. The factual criticism of the police, however, continues from the freedom of expression, which is also increasing in the stadium for fans

Especially after an incident in Fürstenwalde, where the Brandenburg police was responsible for the most serious injuries to a BSG Chemie Leipzig fan, then described the incident differently than later videos clearly showed the stadium and they had to admit “ partially wrong statements ” , the ban on criticism is angry with the fans – as small and local the framework may be.

City of Pforzheim shows how much more talk is required

Hardly the opinion of the city of Pforzheim on the police ordinance makes it better, because it is necessary because of the “ advance of the Ultras ” has been setting the tone in the stadium for decades and is also socially involved in and around the stadiums and therefore remains completely unclear what exactly is meant by the term “ advance”, the city continues: “ The active fan scene can usually be divided into right hooligans and left ultras. ”

Generalizing, undifferentiated and noticeable without an insight into the structures of the fan scene: The individual ultra groupings and fan scenes are “usually” composed much more heterogeneously than this representation suggests. With people of various vocations, social backgrounds and political attitudes.

This is also what the representatives of the fan scenes are talking about in the current discussions: They don't just want “ the Ultras ” that are suddenly presented as a general threat to football if a single group is missed. They want the different attitudes and actions that arise from their cosmos to be considered individually and for themselves. They want to be taken seriously – and not as if they were shoved together like in Pforzheim. The great dialogue between fans and associations may produce the first positive results. There is still a lot of need for discussion and explanation on a small scale.