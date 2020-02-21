no-more-continuity-at-the-bfv

Sports associations are not particularly dynamic organizations if the top representatives do not have to resign regularly due to various scandals, as is the case with the German Football Association. The Presidium of the Berlin Football Association was such an example of continuity. Since 1990 there were only two officials at the head of the BFV: Otto Höhne and since 2004 Bernd Schultz.

There was also a long period of persistence in his presidium. In addition to Schultz, Gerd Liesegang was Vice President from the start. Since 2006 Jürgen Tillack was treasurer and later became vice president of finance by amending the statutes. It was similar with Jürgen Pufahl, who 2007 started as a member of the Presidium on Law and Articles of Association and has since 2013 was responsible for this area as Vice President.

The past tense is urgently necessary in these cases, because the continuity in the BFV Presidium has been over for a few days. After Liesegang his office on 11. February had resigned, the association announced on Tuesday the approaching withdrawal of Tillack and Pufahl. Everyone speaks of “personal reasons”. As a result, the executive board currently only consists of Schultz, Jörg Wirtgen (Vice President for Marketing and Public Relations) and Managing Director Kevin Langner.

Nobody wants to speak openly about the details of the resignations. Liesegang does not comment on the background of his decision and even connoisseurs of amateur football in Berlin are very reserved. However, as can be heard from various sources, the referee strike in particular at the end of October massively damaged the relationship between the referee committee and the presidium, and that should also be one of the reasons for Liesegang's resignation.

Bernd Schultz has been 2004 President of the Berlin Football Association. Photo: Kai-Uwe Heinrich

President Schultz knows the background of course, but does not want to comment on the individual cases. “The accumulation of resignations over time certainly leads to amazement and I understand that too. But these are three completely independent processes and that is also not a vote of no confidence in me, ”says Schultz. Tillack resigned from 30. June already announced in January and is still to incorporate his successor. Pufahl will step down from office at the end of the month.

The most serious case due to its importance for amateur football is that of Liesegang. Since 1970 the 63 – year-olds volunteer, first in a club, then also in an association. With Liesegang, BFV was a pioneer in many projects against violence, discrimination and in the area of ​​social affairs. Although Liesegang had repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction and sometimes considered the violence to be a personal failure, Schultz was “completely surprised” by his resignation.

BFV announces reform process

There will be an extraordinary association day for the filling of the three positions, which, according to Schultz, could take place in mid-June. “Gerd had so many tasks, it won't be easy to find a successor,” says Schultz. “And we also have to think about: What do we expect our volunteers to do?”

This is one of the topics that will be discussed in the coming months. Only shortly after the announcement of the resignations, the BFV announced on Tuesday the start of a “reform process”, which is largely due to the initiative of association representatives at the Labor Association Day last year. Gerd Thomas, chairman of FC Internationale, does not expect much from this. “Now the president is standing up as a great reformer, but I lack the belief that the association is developing forward,” says Thomas. The BFV was not up to date and Schultz was primarily responsible for that. The President naturally sees it differently. “It is clear that this whole situation and the resignations will not leave me without a trace,” says Schultz. “But I see it as my job to push this reform process.”