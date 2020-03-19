no-football-in-england's-premier-league-until-april-30th

The football break in England caused by the corona crisis will be extended. The English football association FA announced on Thursday that the ball is up at least for 30. April will rest. The FA agreed on this with the premier League, the EFL responsible for the lower leagues and the professionals Player union and the English coaching association.

„The development by COVID – 19 remains unclear, and we can assure everyone that health and the well-being of players, employees and fans is a priority for us have, ”it said in the message. “We will continue to follow the advice of the Follow government and work together to keep an eye on the situation and to examine all the available options so that we can find ways of the season to resume as soon as the conditions permit. “

You got collectively supports UEFA's decision to host the European Championship 2020 too move to make room for the pending games next summer create, the FA explained, thus the national and international competitions can be played to the end and “preserve the integrity of every competition will “.

In the rules of the FA actually says that the football season in England no later than June 1st and any competition in it Frame must fix his game plan. This rule does not apply until further notice more. “Our board has agreed that this time limit for the season 2019 / 20 with a view to professional football, ”the association said With. (dpa)