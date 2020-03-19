World
No football in England's Premier League until April 30th
If there is no other way
Against the background of the financial impact of Corona crisis is increasing Many fans seem to be accepting football matches in front of empty ranks. “The Insight is also growing among fans, ”said Sig Zelt from the organization ProFans of the German Press Agency on Thursday.
The managing director the German Football League, Christian Seifert, had on Monday from Spoken ghost games as the only “chance of survival”. The Bundesliga clubs want to end the currently interrupted season if at all possible play to be able to continue to build on TV revenue and sponsorship money. The Resumption of play operations is likely only in empty stadiums.
“Of course, football without fans is less worth, ”said tent. “But maybe this will ensure the clubs survival. I meanwhile think that ghost games are inevitable. “ (dpa)
Swiss first division soccer team quits players without notice
The Swiss first division soccer team FC Sion has loudly Media reports several Players terminated without notice because of the financial consequences of the coronavirus crisis. As the “Blick” writes on Thursday, club president Christian Constantin the top earners of the team “for good reasons” and “because of force majeure ”pronounced the termination. “We are all our incomes robbed. We are prohibited from offering them their work and it is forbidden to perform, ”said the Swiss Tabloid from a letter from Constantin. The association gave it on Thursday no comment at first. (dpa)
The ball is now also in Turkey
Turkey has league – Games postponed until further notice due to the corona crisis. The youth and said that football, basketball and volleyball Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu in Ankara on Thursday.
Last Thursday, the Turkish leadership ordered to hold sporting events without spectators. To that At the time, Turkey had a confirmed coronavirus case, meanwhile it 191. In addition, according to official information, three people are currently on the Lung disease Covid – 19 died.
players had the decision of Turkey criticizes instead of holding the sporting events without spectators cancel. The goalkeeper of the first division Galatasaray became particularly clear Istanbul, Fernando Muslera, after the ghost game against Besiktas on Sunday. Muslera said, according to the broadcaster CNN Türk, that it was disrespectful towards Players and spectators. Podolski recently performed with his club Antalyaspor to a ghost game. (dpa)
English football extends game break
The football break in England caused by the corona crisis will be extended. The English football association FA announced on Thursday that the ball is up at least for 30. April will rest. The FA agreed on this with the premier League, the EFL responsible for the lower leagues and the professionals Player union and the English coaching association.
„The development by COVID – 19 remains unclear, and we can assure everyone that health and the well-being of players, employees and fans is a priority for us have, ”it said in the message. “We will continue to follow the advice of the Follow government and work together to keep an eye on the situation and to examine all the available options so that we can find ways of the season to resume as soon as the conditions permit. “
You got collectively supports UEFA's decision to host the European Championship 2020 too move to make room for the pending games next summer create, the FA explained, thus the national and international competitions can be played to the end and “preserve the integrity of every competition will “.
In the rules of the FA actually says that the football season in England no later than June 1st and any competition in it Frame must fix his game plan. This rule does not apply until further notice more. “Our board has agreed that this time limit for the season 2019 / 20 with a view to professional football, ”the association said With. (dpa)
Criticism of the IOC is growing
“I ask not to cancel the Olympics. But above all we have to Show humanity and can't just go on like this, ”said the four-time Olympic champion Hayley Wickenheiser (41), once the world's best Ice hockey player and since 2014 IOC member, the “mirror”. “We should First act as a responsible citizen of the world, only then as an athlete or IOC members. ”
Sports lawyer Michael Lehner advocates speedy Cancellation. “That would be a signal to the world,” said the 65 – year-olds the “Mannheimer Morning”. “I can't cancel the little football games here myself, think about curfews that close schools and universities and then think I could play big games in July. ” (dpa)
Coach Martin Schwalb also fell ill
After several players of the handball Bundesliga team Rhein-Neckar Löwen is too Trainer Martin Schwalb tested positive for the corona virus. The 56 – year-olds got into a 14 – daily quarantine, they said Mannheimer on Thursday with. Schwalb is currently with his family in Hamburg.
“I feel good so far, but would like to ask all people who Implement rules and regulations of the authorities in the current situation “, said Swallow. “Even without physical symptoms, you can become a carrier and thus becomes a danger to his fellow men. ”
Because of the Bundesliga the pandemic was suspended and training with the lions was stopped the former international went to the Hanseatic city. According to his he wanted to prepare new clubs for his move. Schwalb had at the end of February the Rhein-Neckar Löwen the successor to Kristjan, the Icelandic on leave Andresson started.
Next to the coach are back room players Mads Mensah, National player Jannik Kohlbacher and other players tested positive. The entire team is currently in quarantine. (dpa)
Dennis Schröder not infected
Basketball international Dennis Schröder and his teammates from the Oklahoma City Thunder have been tested negative for the corona virus. The announced the NBA club now after the entire team after the Game canceled at short notice against Utah Jazz on 11. March as a precaution had been tested. At Utah, Frenchman Rudy Gobert was positive about that Corona virus has been tested, which is why the game Oklahoma vs. Utah canceled and shortly after the entire NBA season had been interrupted. (dpa)
Sky reacts to missing sports program
The Pay TV broadcaster Sky has reacted to the complete failure of live sports broadcasts and the extensive shutdown of social life in Germany as a result of the corona virus pandemic. The company will make its entertainment offer (Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema) accessible to its customers with films and series, Sky announced on Thursday.
Short-time work at handball club SC Magdeburg
Handball handball club SC Magdeburg is due to the corona virus Pandemic too apply for government aid to its players. Professionals and employees should Get short-time benefits, said managing director Marc-Henrik Schmedt in the “Magdeburg Volksstimme” (Thursday). So they should by Seasonal interruption expected financial problems are cushioned. “And as we pay our social security contributions and taxes like any other GmbH it is completely legitimate that we now use this help take, ”said Schmedt. The Bundesliga is initially until 23. April interrupted. (dpa)
FC Bayern also crisis record champion
According to President Herbert Hainer, CFO Jan-Christian Dreesen has the big financial challenge for Bayern Munich in of the coronavirus crisis. “FC Bayern has certainly done well in recent years, which enables it to deal with crises,” said Dreesen on the club's website. However, the situation to be overcome for FC Bayern, like for other companies, would be even more difficult if the crisis lasted longer. “Of course, we have to constantly reassess the constantly changing situation and can therefore not yet say what the economic effects will be if the situation worsens,” Dreesen said. Whether competitions can be held is not only important for FC Bayern in terms of sport, but also economically.
“One thing is already clear: clubs, leagues and associations are in charge of national and international football a huge challenge with existential concerns. The good news is that football will continue to be played after the crisis, and we will need our good employees even more, ”said the 53 – year-olds. The financially strongest Bundesliga club achieved sales of last season, which ended sportily with the German championship and the DFB Cup. , 4 million euros. Profit after tax also grew strongly 52, 5 million euros. However, the club also has to meet immense personnel costs. (dpa)
The first Bundesliga professionals waive salary
Crazy:
NBA wants to isolate and play players
The North American professional basketball league NBA continues to count on being able to end the season, which was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. In order to be able to continue offering sports to fans even in times of crisis, the NBA is also thinking of extraordinary measures. There are discussions about whether a group of players could compete for “a gigantic fundraiser”, said NBA commissioner Adam Silver at ESPN. For this there could be a protocol by which certain professionals are tested and isolated for the corona virus so that they can play. “People are stuck at home and I think they need distraction. You have to be entertained. ”
Die NBA had their game operations almost a week ago for “at least 30 days ”interrupted. However, the US health agency CDC recently recommended that events be held across the country in the next eight weeks with 50 Moving or canceling people and more.
Silver did not want to make a prediction of when the NBA could play regularly again. “I am naturally optimistic and I want to believe that we will be able to save at least some parts of this season,” said the 57 – year-olds. “I have no idea how long this phase will continue.” For example, the format for the rest of the season, in which originally on 18. April the play-offs should begin to change. (dpa)
LSB with many worries
In the corona crisis, the Landessportbund Berlin is confronted with a multitude of worries and needs of its members. “Over the past few days, more than a hundred inquiries have been received from clubs and individual athletes,” said the LSB: “The challenges for clubs and associations are huge and their dimensions, like other areas of society, are not yet foreseeable.” On the association's website, the most important questions will be answered shortly.
Three areas in particular currently cover most of the inquiries: Firstly, it concerns the use of the sports infrastructure, which is based on a Senate resolution is essentially blocked as a result of the pandemic. So far there have been only a few exceptions and essentially only for professional teams or team athletes with an Olympic perspective. In addition, many clubs are particularly moved by “the payment of full-time and part-time staff such as exercise managers, trainers”. The third important point is the financial regulations for events and training trips. “So who pays what if they cancel,” said the LSB.
Health is the top priority for the state sports association. “Therefore, he also supports the measures to largely suspend sports operations,” it said. At the same time, the LSB is in exchange with the Senate administrations in order to “get associations and clubs through this phase as well as possible and secure their future.”
Many cancellations are a problem. “How big the financial needs are can only be guessed at the moment. We can only cope with the current situation together, “said the LSB:” Politics will not be able to compensate for all failures. “Therefore, the LSB appealed to” solidarity within the sports family “. (dpa)
Chaos in tennis
The unusual solo action of the French Open plunges the tennis scene into a chaos of appointments and causes massive unrest and criticism. Apparently without coordinating with the other Grand Slam tournaments or the WTA and ATP tour in the coronavirus crisis, the French association simply postponed its flagship product by four months, especially with the Swiss top star Roger Federer your new September date.
So, and what will be canceled tomorrow?
The donation of millions in football
Löw and Bierhoff want to forego salary, The national players have agreed to donate 2.5 million euros for wirhelden.eu, a central platform for neighborhood assistance nationwide:
Joachim Löw made a long speech, whether it was good or bad for him that the European football championship had been postponed by a year. He weighed pros and cons against each other – and then came to the conclusion: “That is not important at the moment.”
Tennis: men's tournament in Munich canceled
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tennis professionals' Open in Munich has now been canceled. The sandpit event should actually be from 25. April to May 3rd. “Even if it is difficult, in the end it is a matter of overall responsibility towards the spectators and the players as well as all those involved in the tournament,” organizer Michael Mronz was quoted in a press release on Wednesday evening. According to information from the Munich organizers, the ATP responsible for the men's tour on Wednesday has all tournaments up to the 24. The French Open scheduled for May to June 7 was canceled. This also affects the Masters – 1000 – Events in Madrid and Rome. The organizers of the French Open announced on Tuesday, quite surprisingly, that they would be the classic clay court in Paris for the period 20. September to October 4 2020.
It is currently still unclear whether the tournament can still be played at a later date. The ATP wants to decide on a new tournament schedule in the coming weeks. The Munich organizers have expressed their interest in a later event. (dpa)
Athlete spokesman Max Hartung in quarantine
Athlete spokesman Max Hartung is in quarantine at home. “A stupid situation, but my duties as an athlete spokesman distract me a bit,” said the 30 – Yearlings of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday).
The Dormagen saber fencer must be in until at least next week stayed in his apartment in Cologne because his girlfriend had contact with a coronavirus infected. Neither he nor his girlfriend have fallen ill. Hartung said he tries to keep fit with yoga, a bike ergometer, and stabilization exercises. Fencing training is hardly possible anyway, since the hall in Dormagen is closed. (dpa)
24 – Le Mans hour race postponed
The largest European motorsport event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is on the 19. to 20. September 2020 Originally, the race, in which around 250. 00 0 spectators were expected to take place in mid-June. That too 24 – h-race at the Nürburgring was postponed to the 24. to 27. September. Originally from 21. to 24 May be driven. (Sabine Beikler)