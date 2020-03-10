no-european-football-championship-2020?

The spread of the coronavirus epidemic is causing increasing speculation about a possible postponement of the European Football Championship by one year into the summer 2021. As several international media report on Tuesday, pressure is increasing on Uefa boss Aleksander Ceferin. The background is the concern of national associations and leagues that they will not be able to finish their championship competitions by mid-May as planned. Uefa has so far not commented on a request from the German Press Agency on the subject.

In Italy and Switzerland, league operations are suspended until early April. In several other countries such as Spain, Poland, Austria and France, all games of the highest leagues will initially only take place in camera. Also in the Bundesliga there are first games at Borussia Mönchengladbach against 1. FC Köln and Borussia Dortmund against Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen against Bayer Leverkusen.

The 51 EM games are for the 12. June to 12. Planned in July in twelve countries. Four each in the group stage and quarter-finals in Rome and Munich. Other venues are Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Bilbao, St. Petersburg, Bucharest, Budapest, Baku, Glasgow, Dublin and London, where, among other things, both semi-finals and the final are scheduled.

“You don't know how many concerns we have, security, political stability, virus. We take care of it and we are confident that we can handle it, ”Ceferin said last week after the UEFA UEFA congress in Amsterdam. Secretary General Theodore Theodoridis spoke of “different scenarios”, but avoided statements about a possible tournament failure this summer.

By moving the tournament to summer 2021 other football competitions would be affected. Contrary to media reports, the Nations League final (2 to 6 June) could take place before an EM. However, the continental tournament with the Fifa Club World Cup planned for the first time would collide with 24 teams in China. (dpa)