no-derby-is-not-a-solution-either

Gentner: Don't panic

Christian Gentner from 1. FC Union Berlin is with regard to the coronavirus pandemic in his own words ” far from panicking me. ” In an interview with the “Kicker” (Monday) said the 34 year old gentleman but also that he was “not just business-wise take note ”. “It is an extraordinary situation.”

The Unioners want – according to the previous plan – to resume the joint training on Friday. Game operations in the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga are to be suspended until April 2. According to a decision by the Berlin Senate, Berllin may even until 19. April will not be played.