No derby is not a solution either
Unions Ultras say thank you!
Union Saturday would have his city championship title tomorrow want to defend in the Olympic Stadium, but football is currently out of the question. After instead of the Bayern game last weekend at AFTV there was the promotional film including a virtual beer and sausage stand, the Union fans can dream back tomorrow in February 2011. When at the first derby between Union and Hertha in the Olympic Stadium a certain Torsten Mattuschka, that day the best man not only for the colleagues of the kicker, showed that he can do what nobody can do and knocked him out for the club. As a supporting program there are also press conferences and player interviews.
Unioner! Tomorrow would actually be the big day! Second leg against the Charlottenburgs in the @olympiastadion! Unfortunately it won't work out at first, there is still a Union Derby day 😍. #AFTV brings out the classics. All info 👉 https://t.co/hNcL94 VhPH # fcunion #wartenaufunion 🔴⚪
For the time being only individual training
Everything else would not have been possible. Managing Director Oliver Ruhnert explains the details in the video:
What Oliver says #Ruhnert …. 👇 https://t.co/b8y19 FWS2l 👉 Our boys continue to train individually ⚽ #wartenaufunion #unveu #passtaufeuchauf #fcunion https://t.co/3a6xYvzLAC
Gikiewicz donates
According to the Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach, goalkeeper also wants Rafal Gikiewicz from 1. FC Union Berlin in the course of the coronavirus crisis on a waive part of his salary. “The world-wide coronavirus affects all of us. We are forced to act. This time is an exam for all of us, a time of trial for the whole world and a time of joint action to increase the losses caused by this pandemic minimize, ”wrote the 32 year old poles in social networks. Therefore he wanted to give up part of his earnings “to help my club,
to survive this difficult time “.
Gikiewicz also used his contribution for an appeal. “We can do it together,” he continued. “And you, protect the older and the weaker. ”Previously, the players of league competitor Gladbach announced voluntarily to part of their salary dispense. The coaching staff, directors and managing directors of K lubs from the Lower Rhine connected. (dpa)
Gentner: Don't panic
Christian Gentner from 1. FC Union Berlin is with regard to the coronavirus pandemic in his own words ” far from panicking me. ” In an interview with the “Kicker” (Monday) said the 34 year old gentleman but also that he was “not just business-wise take note ”. “It is an extraordinary situation.”
The Unioners want – according to the previous plan – to resume the joint training on Friday. Game operations in the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga are to be suspended until April 2. According to a decision by the Berlin Senate, Berllin may even until 19. April will not be played.
“It is definitely not a vacation. We have to use the time to get some distance and to spend time with the family, ”said Gentner. “Professionally, there is news every day. Who knows what's coming. In private it is not yet so far that I avoid restaurants or keep my distance, ”said Gentner.
As in the other clubs, the players got the Bundesliga newcomers, who are in eleventh place in the table, have training plans at home. Whether the interruption in a continuation of the league could have a negative impact on the plan to be first-class in the coming season cannot be estimated. That is currently all too far away, said Gentner. (dpa)
Felix Kroos: “Boredom is the least problem”
“We all do well to follow the instructions. I work through my individual training plans. Fortunately, I have a forest on my doorstep, so I can walk right away I also got a nutritional plan to boost my immune system. “
” You have no specific goal to work towards. It's extremely difficult. “
“I get up an hour or two later and can sleep a bit. Today I cleaned the house a little, which I don't do otherwise Boredom is the least of the problems. “
” There are many people in the club who are much worse off than us (players). If we can help them , we will do that. “
Alternative program with virtual bratwurst
At the suggestion of the fans, 1. FC Union is selling online today virtual sausages and beer. Around 18. 30 o'clock, at the originally scheduled kick-off time of the then canceled home game against Bayern, the club will show the promotion film on AFTV.
This is how Union deals with the Bundesliga break
A few days without training, the players should keep fit individually, the office closes. My colleague David Joram describes Union measures after the interruption of the Bundesliga season.
Like other Bundesliga teams, 1. FC Union is redesigning its training. The team training is canceled for the time being. Only on Friday, 20. March, the next joint training should take place. Until then, the players are given the task of keeping fit individually.
After yesterday afternoon the DFL postponed the 26. Announced the Bundesliga soccer match days, the professional team of 1. FC Union Berlin met this Saturday for breakfast. The processes for the Union professionals were discussed in the next few days.
Dirk Zingler to cancel
In a video, 1. FC Union has become the Decision of the DFL voiced to stop playing in the Bundesliga until at least April 2. President Dirk Zingler welcomed the interruption and reported regular contacts with the DFL Presidium this Friday. Union asked to “be consistent and cancel the match day”.
The team gathers for a joint breakfast on Saturday morning, Zingler wants to inform the players about the further procedure and the situation in the club. The professionals then get a few days off. In the other areas of the association, too, there is a switch from “regular operation to reduced operation”. Many employees work from their home office. “They should take care of their families and we also want to reduce the number of social contacts,” said Zingler.
We will wait for Monday with the DFL general assembly and then also for Tuesday, as Uefa decides. But we also have to wait for general developments because this week has been a challenge for everyone. It is important that we give people clarity – in sports as well as in administration.
President Dirk Zingler
️🗣️ “Right decision” is the conclusion of our President Dirk #Zingler on today's cancellation of match day @Bundesliga_DE ⚽🚫. #fcunion #FCUFCB https://t.co/HVaRCSwPYs
Money before health?
The DFL made a decision very late to cancel. The main reason behind the hesitation was financial considerations. The backgrounds:
So there are still: soccer players who clearly state their opinion. “Stop fooling around and arrives in reality,” Bayern's professional Thiago wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon. “It is not the time to waste time !! The priority is solely the health of everyone,” wrote Uwe Hünemeier of SC Paderborn.
Union against Bayern is canceled
Union President appeals to fans
The press conference in the An der Alten Försterei stadium has just ended. In addition to trainer Urs Fischer, President Dirk Zingler also answered journalists' questions. He asks all Union fans not to appear in front of the closed stadium gates on Saturday. As of now, the game against Bayern should take place in camera.
We as an association don't plan anything. We ask all Unioners not to come to the stadium.
Dirk Zingler
Fan meeting is canceled
☝️ Watch out! The FUMA fan meeting on 17. 03. 2020 unfortunately we have to cancel. For the time being, there will be no public appearances by our team https://t.co/dpaG618 jkO #fcunion #FUMA 🔴⚪
Zingler sees no wrongdoing
Union President Dirk Zingler has the procedure of his club regarding the game against Bayern Munich defends. Outlined in an open letter to the club members the 55 – Yearly events from the last days until Wednesday. “It's clear, our game against Bayern Munich is without spectators, ”wrote Zingler regarding the arrangement of the Berlin health administration and the Internal administration, events from 1000 Participants until the end of the Easter vacation
The game will be played this Saturday (18. 30 Uhr / Sky) in the Stadion An the old forester started. On Tuesday it had conflicting information given by the district office and the association whether the lot due to the spread of the novel corona virus would go on stage with or without spectators. First on Wednesday morning there was clarity.
According to Zingler, the club had on Monday contacted the relevant state and district authorities to to strive for an individual case examination. There were also “extensive arrangements to prevent and protect our visitors, ”said Zingler writes.
He also had a written note on Tuesday morning received by District Mayor Oliver Igel, notifying him that the district of Treptow-Köpenick “currently no need for one Game cancellation or a ghost game “see.
The revaluation was experienced by Union then according to Zingler only on Wednesday morning via the media. “On demand informed the district of Treptow-Köpenick by Mayor Oliver Igel verbally that the situation is now assessed differently and therefore a Viewer exclusion will be ordered. We have had this arrangement since today In the afternoon in writing, ”writes Zingler, who welcomes the decision: “Of course, the health protection of our employees and Stadium visitors top priority. ” (dpa)
🗣️ “I am very sorry not to be able to provide you with better news today and I hope that all of the measures that have been taken will have an effect as soon as possible” said Dirk #Zingler in his open letter on the current situation https://t.co/8UpBHKaiaG # fcunion 🔴⚪
Union and poor communication
At 1. FC Union, they are usually very keen to convey a picture of unity. Yesterday was not really successful and as it turned out today, the players had a much more realistic view of things than President Dirk Zingler. In any case, Union did not do itself a favor with the communication around the exclusion of spectators at the home game against Bayern.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
Confirmation of the district
Update on the #Saturday game: Due to an order from our medical officer, the game @fcunion / @FCBayern will take place in camera! #Geisterspiel #coronavirus #corona #COVID 19 # Treptow- # Köpenick
Union against Bavaria without an audience
It had hinted, now it is certain according to RBB. The home game on Saturday against Bayern Munich takes place in camera. The Treptow-Köpenick health department has issued a corresponding order, district mayor Oliver Igel told the RBB. Union President Dirk Zingler was still very optimistic on Tuesday that there would be no audience exclusion. In the afternoon, the association sent a press release saying that the health department had agreed to host the event with viewers. The authority denied this a little later and announced that there was still no decision. Health Senator Dilek Kalayci said this morning that the game would “most likely” take place without spectators. This has now been confirmed. There has not yet been an official notification from the Union or the district office.
Bayern game “with high probability” without spectators
Now Health Senator Dilek has Kalayci (SPD) commented on the match between 1. FC Union and Bayern on Saturday. When visiting the coronavirus outpatient clinic in the DRK clinic in Westend, she said that the game was going “with high Probability “take place without a viewer.