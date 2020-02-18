no-dead-pedestrians-and-cyclists-2019-in-helsinki

Premiere in Helsinki: In the Finnish capital 2019 for the first time none Pedestrians or cyclists died in road traffic . The past year is the first without casualties among passers-by and cyclists since 1960 The city has started to collect statistics on traffic fatalities.

Key factors included a reduction in maximum speeds , explained Vice Mayor Anni Sinnemäki. These have been constantly reduced in Helsinki since the 1970 years. Today applies:

in most residential areas and in the city center: 30 kilometers per hour

Main traffic arteries: 40 kilometers per hour

in suburbs: 50 kilometers per hour.

total came 2019 three road users killed on Helsinki's streets – one car and two motorcyclists. The Finns had already reached such a low overall value 2016, but at that time two passers-by were among these traffic fatalities. The most sacrificed year in Helsinki traffic was 1965 with 84 casualties, since then the numbers have decreased over the decades.

In Berlin the balance looks very different: In the first six weeks of the current year, five cyclists have lost their lives in traffic. Just a few days after the beginning of the year, a cyclist had an accident at the Kottbusser Tor.

2019 According to the Berlin police 40 Traffic fatalities: 24 pedestrians, 6 cyclists, 6 car occupants, 2 motorcyclists and 2 bus or truck drivers. Although that is less than in the same period last year, Berlin is still a long way from the goal of “Vision Zero” (“zero dead”).

commemoration of killed cyclists in Berlin. Photo: Christian Mang

In Germany , however, died in accidents on the road 2018 According to the Federal Statistical Office 3275 people. This increased the number of Traffic fatalities return after two years. However, it was the third lowest level since 1950. Including 485 pedestrians and 445 Cyclists.

The European Road Safety Council ETSC had only raised the alarm at the end of January: According to an investigation, pedestrians and cyclists were far too poorly protected on Europe's roads. Between and 2018 are more than 70. 000 People who died on foot or by bike.

The high number of accidents among cyclists was also attributed to the failure of the EU, many governments, local authorities and vehicle manufacturers, due to the failure of the Road Safety Council , They did not invest enough in protecting the most vulnerable road users.

Germany reacted: Just a few days ago, the Federal Council made several changes to a reform of the Road Traffic Regulations (StVO) by Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) agreed. This changes for cyclists:

So far, motorists have had to have a “sufficient” distance when overtaking cyclists hold. In the future there will be at least 1 50 meters in place and 2 meters required outside of town. Trucks over 3.5 tons are only allowed to go at walking pace when turning right in the village if bicycle or foot traffic is to be expected – i.e. maximum 11 Kilometers per hour. In dangerous places, a new sign can prohibit cars and trucks from overtaking single-track vehicles. Before intersections and junctions with bike paths, there is a parking ban up to eight meters to improve visibility.

hold. In the future there will be at least 1 50 meters in place and 2 meters required outside of town. Trucks over 3.5 tons are only allowed to go at walking pace when turning right in the village if bicycle or foot traffic is to be expected – i.e. maximum 11 Kilometers per hour. In dangerous places, a new sign can prohibit cars and trucks from overtaking single-track vehicles. Before intersections and junctions with bike paths, there is a parking ban up to eight meters to improve visibility. A green arrow allows you to turn right when there is a traffic light lights up red – but only if you stop and don't endanger anyone. In the future there will be such a green arrow especially for cyclists . In addition to bicycle roads, there can also be entire bicycle zones. There is maximum speed 30, the bike traffic must not be endangered or hindered.

The Ministry of Transport wants to put the new rules into force “as soon as possible”, there is an exact date but not yet. ( Tsp / dpa )