no-connection-under-this-number

The 23. Matchday in the Bundesliga will open on Friday with the duel between Bayern Munich and SC Paderborn. And lasts until Monday when Union starts in Frankfurt.

Where do the extremes meet?

Record champions against promoted players. Leader against bottom of the table. This is a completely new experience for the Paderborn company. At all previous guest appearances in Munich, they traveled as leaders. Okay, there was only a guest performance. But maybe things will be different this time than last time. Since Paderborn lost as the front runner 0: 4 in Munich.

Who sets new trends?

Borussia Dortmund will not only have one shirt sponsor in the future, but two: one for the cup competitions, a second for the league. In addition to the existing main sponsor, BVB has won a telephone provider as main sponsor 1b, based on Erich Ribbeck. But of course that's just the beginning. The next step has to be: different sponsors for goalkeepers and field players. And then at some point: individual sponsors for each player. In theory, one could also sell the back surface on the player's pants to advertising customers. But, hey, that would be really silly now.

What are the Schalke guys doing?

Are currently very busy and struggle through the tariff jungle. When it became known that the unpopular arch rival from Dortmund had won a telephone provider (club colors: blue and white) as the new main sponsor, FC Schalke tweeted 04: “If your Schalke buddy is not available today – he is probably looking for a new mobile operator …”

Where is there a happy reunion?

Ahem, cough. In Bremen. Probably not. Exactly 18 days will have passed on Saturday since SV Werder and Borussia Dortmund last played in a competitive game have met. Bremen still have the best memories of this encounter from the DFB Cup. They won 3-2 against the high favorite from Dortmund. But of course they also suspect that they will now have to pay dearly for this triumph. After five home defeats in a row in the Bundesliga, Werder's coach Florian Kohfeldt experienced at least “a very concentrated and lively training week” from his players. The sadness will probably come early enough.

Video 20. 02. 2020, 16: 32 Clock 01: 09 min. Kohfeldt before 'BVB second leg': 'Cup gives hope'

Who needs to be praised?

VfL Wolfsburg is – also thanks to even more questionable constructs like grassball Leipzig – on the best way to become a football club that leaves the audience more and more cold. VfL, once hated because of the inexhaustible support from VW, is becoming even more level even to traditionalists. And one can now expressly praise Jörg Schmadtke, the sports director of Wolfsburg. For that Jeffrey Bruma, until 2021 with VfL under contract and loaned to Mainz 05, may play for Mainz against Wolfsburg on Sunday and not because of a corresponding clause (see Ilsanker, Selke, Uth et. al.) Is forced to watch. “It goes without saying for me,” Schmadtke said in an interview with the “kicker”. Good man, FadS thinks.