nino-kinder-returns-after-only-one-year

Two approaches from Bremerhaven –

Polar bears take Norwegian Espeland and experienced German striker Zengerle

The Eisbären Berlin confirm the commitment of defender Stefan Espeland and striker Mark Zengerle. Both come from Bremerhaven, but Espeland actually has a Norwegian passport and therefore plays as a foreigner. The American Zengerle, on the other hand, is German, uh, and does not fall under the quota. This creates space for a German player in the Fischtown Pinguins squad. All young players from Bremerhaven will be looking forward to this opportunity.

There are also official quotes from the polar bears. “Espeland is a defender who fits the polar bears with very good offensive abilities both in game setup and on the blue line,” says polar bear sports director Stéphane Richer. “Zengerle is a very talented, versatile striker, good playmaker and bully player.”