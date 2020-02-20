World
Nine victims have a migration background
Federal Prosecutor: Many victims with a Turkish background
The federal prosecutor says Tobias Rathjen shot nine people at the shisha bars. Most of them would have a Turkish background. Tobias R.'s shot mother was apparently also his victim. The number of injuries is not yet known, but here, too, it can be assumed that people with a migration background are the main ones. It is determined whether accomplices were active or Tobias Rathjen at least had supporters. So far, however, there is no evidence of further suspects. (Frank Jansen)
“Worst right attack since reunification “
The act by Tobias Rathjen to reduce to a mental disorder , “would rather play down “, says a senior security expert to my colleague Frank Jansen. The manifesto of the offender fits “ into the category hall “. In October 2019 the hater of Jews Stephan Balliet had attacked the fully occupied synagogue there. When he failed to open the door, Balliet killed two passers-by. The perpetrator also left a text.
Like Balliet the authorities Tobias Rathjen “did not have on the screen”, said the security expert. Tobias R. is not noted in any file. The man apparently “undetected radicalized” .
The expert explicitly warned of the danger, other racists could feel goaded and act as a copycat. The mix of xenophobia and conspiracy theories is widespread, from the AfD and its voters to the neo-Nazis . This is an “unspeakable mixture” that is spreading rapidly over the Internet.
First last week the police had arrested twelve right-wing extremists who committed attacks' wanted to bring about civil war-like conditions “, as the federal prosecutor put it. In September 2018 the right-wing extremist terror group “ Revolution Chemnitz ” was exposed, which also wanted to start a civil war with attacks in Berlin.
The attack in Hanau was “ the worst right attack since reunification “, emphasized the security expert. Tobias Rathjen killed as many people in one day as the NSU in almost 14 years in the underground.
The neo-Nazis Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos had ten people shot dead, including nine migrants of Turkish and Greek origin. The security expert emphasized that “a further increase in violence” cannot be ruled out even after the attack by Tobias Rathjen.
Security circles: All victims have a migration background
The Hanau death rowner has nine Migrant people killed – and his mother. Like the dpa also Security circles learned four of the five injured were foreign Root. (AP)
We think of the families, friends & acquaintances of the victims of the obviously racist attack in Hanau. And we stand in solidarity with all people in Germany, whose everyday life is increasingly overshadowed by fear of attacks because of their beliefs or their assumed origins.
Markus N. Beeko, Secretary General of Amnesty International Germany
If what has now become known is true, then this is an act of violence sad proof of the brutal consequences of the poison, the try to spread right-wing populist and extreme right-wing circles. Who racism and sowing xenophobia, he must also expect that it will be brutal Violence is growing.
Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, President of the Council of the Evangelical Church
Federal President Steinmeier visits Hanau
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier travels to Hanau in the afternoon. He will together with his wife Elke Büdenbender commemorate the victims, said the Presidential Office With. In addition, he would visit the crime scenes together with the Prime Minister of Hesse, Volker Bouffier, and Hanaus Mayor, Claus Kaminsky.
In the evening he would take part in the city vigil on Hanau's market square and speak memorial words. He will be accompanied by Robert Erkan, Deputy Chairman of the Hanau City Council on Foreigners, and Aiman Mazyek, Chairman of the Central Council of Muslims. The President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, also takes part in the vigil on Hanauer Marktplatz.
Hanaus Mayor: “Great Wave of Solidarity”
Hanaus Mayor Claus Kaminsky (SPD) has appealed for cohesion in the city , “We will do everything humanly possible to maintain our grown togetherness. We will not allow destruction.”
Kaminsky spoke of a “great wave of solidarity” that the city had achieved , Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) expressed her sympathy on the phone. “The last few hours are among the most bitter hours this city has ever had in peacetime,” said Kaminsky. The city has decided to end the carnival celebrations for this year. (AFP)
Hamburg's mayor Tschentscher cancels campaign final
Given the terrible events in #Hanau, we cannot just continue the campaign. We have canceled the campaign finals planned for today and are calling to 16: 30 clock in front of the town hall to the victims of the attack commemorate and demonstrate against right.
Merkel on murders in Hanau: 'racism is a poison'
We call perpetrators with their full names
We at the Tagesspiegel editorial team have decided that in future we will name the perpetrator who has died in full name will be called: Tobias Rathjen. There is no doubt about his perpetrator and he is a person of contemporary history through his terrible act in Hanau.
Merkel: “Hate is a poison. And this poison exists in our society ”
Chancellor Angela Merkel has commented on the acts in Hanau. “Today is a very sad day for our country,” she said. She feels “deep pain”. It was still too early for a precise statement about the motives of the perpetrator. But everything points to the fact that he acted out of “right-wing extremist and racist motives”. “Racism is a poison, hate is a poison. And this poison exists in our society. ”In the end, Merkel made it clear:“ We do not differentiate between origins and religion. ”In conclusion, she said:“ We are opposing all those who want to split our country. ”
Macron: “Great grief”
French President Emmanuel Macron says “great grief” about the Hanau deed. The president tweeted and added: “I stand with Chancellor Merkel in this fight for our values and the protection of our democracies.” (Reuters)
An immense tristesse et mon plein soutien à l'Allemagne face à cette attaque tragique. Nos pensées vont aux victimes et aux familles en deuil. Je suis aux côtés de la Chancelière Merkel dans ce combat pour nos valeurs et la protection de nos démocraties.
Bavaria's Minister of the Interior: Additional protection for meeting places of migrants is being examined
In the Minister of the Interior Minister's telephone line, it was also discussed whether there were additional ones Security measures are needed, say Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann. It should be checked whether the upcoming carnival processions in Germany and meeting places of migrants should be protected. The interior ministers of the federal and state governments had agreed. “Because we know from the past that such acts can in principle also have copycat acts.”
With a view to the act on Wednesday evening, as a 43 years old German in Hanau, Hesse, killed ten people by gunfire , added Herrmann: “The current status is that it was a lone perpetrator who then probably shot his mother in his home.” At times, the 43 – year-olds probably also had their residence in Bavaria. Because of suspicion of terrorism, the General Attorney General took over the investigation on the night of Thursday. (AP)
The perpetrator from Hanau was 43 – year old German
Carnival parade in Hanau canceled
Foreign Minister Maas: “Right-wing terrorism has again become a threat to our country”
It has long been clear that democracy must defend itself against the enemies of freedom. Of course, this applies to the rule of law. But that also applies to all of us. Grief and horror must spur us on, all the more to stand up for our democracy. #Hanau (2/2)
Video by Tobias R. no longer online
Until recently, the video of the offender Tobias R. was available on Youtube. Now it has been deleted. The clip had no relation to the fact, but showed that Tobias R. was guided by confused conspiracy theories.
Kurdish umbrella organization: politics “blind in the right eye”
The confederation of the communities of Kurdistan in Germany denounces the state's failings in Fight against right-wing violence. “We are angry because the political leaders in this country do not decisively oppose right-wing networks and right-wing terrorism in this country,” emphasizes the umbrella organization. “The NSU, the attack in Halle, the murder of Walter Lübcke and now the terrorist attack in Hanau are the result of a government policy that is blind to the right eye.” The political rhetoric of the AfD and its downplaying through the media and political landscape “prepare the breeding ground for right-wing terror in Germany”. According to media reports, several victims of Hanau Kurdish descent are said to be. (Reuters)
Bavaria's interior minister: Tat had a radical right-wing background
Bavaria's interior minister Joachim Herrmann spoke of the fact that the deeds in Halle had a radical right-wing background. The 43 -year-old Germans “shot a number of people mainly from abroad,” said the CSU politician after a phone call from the interior ministers of the federal and state governments. Based on the materials found, one has to assume “that it is a right-wing radical, xenophobic background”. (AP)
Central Council of Jews: “Right-wing extremist blood trail through Germany”
The Central Council of Jews announced that the Jewish community was deeply shaken by the Hanau deed. Central Council President Josef Schuster commemorated the victims.
It can be assumed that the perpetrator deliberately wanted to meet people with a migration background. After the series of murders by the NSU, another extreme right-wing blood trail runs through Germany: the murder of the Kassel government president Walter Lübcke in June last year, the attack in Halle on Yom Kippur and now the murders in Hanau. This raises the worrying question of how safely minorities and people who are committed to them can still live in Germany.
Peter Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews