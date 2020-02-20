nine-victims-have-a-migration-background

“Worst right attack since reunification “

The act by Tobias Rathjen to reduce to a mental disorder , “would rather play down “, says a senior security expert to my colleague Frank Jansen. The manifesto of the offender fits “ into the category hall “. In October 2019 the hater of Jews Stephan Balliet had attacked the fully occupied synagogue there. When he failed to open the door, Balliet killed two passers-by. The perpetrator also left a text.

Like Balliet the authorities Tobias Rathjen “did not have on the screen”, said the security expert. Tobias R. is not noted in any file. The man apparently “undetected radicalized” .

The expert explicitly warned of the danger, other racists could feel goaded and act as a copycat. The mix of xenophobia and conspiracy theories is widespread, from the AfD and its voters to the neo-Nazis . This is an “unspeakable mixture” that is spreading rapidly over the Internet.

First last week the police had arrested twelve right-wing extremists who committed attacks' wanted to bring about civil war-like conditions “, as the federal prosecutor put it. In September 2018 the right-wing extremist terror group “ Revolution Chemnitz ” was exposed, which also wanted to start a civil war with attacks in Berlin.

The attack in Hanau was “ the worst right attack since reunification “, emphasized the security expert. Tobias Rathjen killed as many people in one day as the NSU in almost 14 years in the underground.

The neo-Nazis Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos had ten people shot dead, including nine migrants of Turkish and Greek origin. The security expert emphasized that “a further increase in violence” cannot be ruled out even after the attack by Tobias Rathjen.