Nine dead in nursing home – patient protection warn

Germany is fighting the corona virus, there are more and more infected people, the number of deaths is increasing. And how high the danger for a particular risk group actually is, is now showing dramatically in Würzburg – and alarming patient protectors who raise serious allegations.

In the city in Franconia nine residents of a nursing home have since died from the consequences of a coronavirus infection, like that Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL) confirmed on Friday evening the news agency dpa.

That is almost half of all deaths in Bavaria. So far, the Free State reported a total of 20 dead. According to the LGL, at least 3107 people in Bavaria were positive for Sars-CoV until Friday -2 have been tested.

All deceased from the Würzburg facility that belongs to the Bürgerspital Foundation were over 80 years old and should have been previously ill.

Of the total 160 residents would currently be five more with a Covid – 19 – Disease in Würzburg clinics, another ten were tested positive for the virus and were isolated in their rooms in the home, said the home management.

According to the LGL, evacuation of the home is “currently not advisable for technical reasons”. Special protective measures had been taken in the home. The situation was very serious, foundation director Annette Noffz had already told the “Main Post” in the middle of the week. “But we are doing everything we can to prevent it from spreading further.”

How the coronavirus got into the home is unclear

It is particularly difficult that the chain of infection cannot be traced: It is unclear how the virus got into the home and spread.

“We are unlucky that the virus hit us, “Noffz told the newspaper now. The home management and all nursing staff would work at the limit. They are all the more annoyed by wild rumors and blame: “This frustrates the employees.”



Since the first death on 12. According to the LGL, the facility is strictly prohibited from visiting in March. The residents were isolated and were not allowed to leave their rooms. Nurses would only enter the patient rooms in protective suits and breathing masks.

More than 20 Nurses infected with the coronavirus

Because infected personnel have to stay temporarily in quarantine at home the citizen's hospital. The geriatric center is emptied and the first employees have already moved from there to another facility. In addition, there are currently 23 Nurses with a positive test. You are in quarantine at home. According to the LGL, the course of the disease is very mild for all.

According to the Würzburg Health Department, until Friday a total of 166 People in the city and state of Würzburg tested positive for Sars-CoV-2, like the ” Main-Post ”reports. There are currently 716 people under domestic quarantine.

The medical director of the University Hospital Würzburg, Georg Ertl, said that additional capacities had been created for the testing and treatment of coronavirus patients in the region. If necessary, 75 ventilation places be set up. All medically non-mandatory operations and interventions would be postponed indefinitely.

After the developments in Würzburg, the German Foundation for Patient Protection calls on the federal and state governments to better protect residents and staff in nursing homes. “The death of nine nursing home residents in Würzburg alone must be a wake-up call. It cannot go on like this,” said Eugen Brysch, the board of the foundation, on Saturday of the Catholic News Agency (KNA): “It is important to effectively protect the needy and their helpers. Otherwise there is a conflagration that will cost too many victims. “

Patient protectionists criticized for coronavirus emergency plan

Many of the 3.6 million people in need of care in Germany are elderly and suffer from many illnesses, Brysch continued: “But so far there have been no convincing measures in the federal government and in the federal states to protect the high-risk group where it lives and lives. ” Therefore, it is “irresponsible” that the emergency plan to protect the 800. 000 those in need of care and 764. 000 employees in 13. 700 Nursing homes from the year 2013 “was still not adapted”.

Back then, the plan was drawn up to ward off a flu wave, added Brysch: “But even the minimum standards set in it have not been met for weeks. Protective masks and protective clothing for workers and infected residents are missing. ” Even the special glasses that are now required do not arrive on site.

Do all residents have to have their own doctors in times of coronavirus?

It is also questionable whether, in the event of a crisis, the concept makes sense that everyone in need of care has their own doctor: “There is chaos programmed.” Likewise, it is “highly questionable” that infected residents can remain in the nursing home.

The federal and state governments must now take care of the care in the corona crisis, the patient protectionists demand: ” Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn is also challenged, because what goes wrong in nursing can hardly save the intensive care unit. “

Spahn had announced on Thursday that the care in the nursing home was in crisis because of the corona virus To secure special regulations. People in need of care and also the nursing staff themselves need special protection and special support.

For example, the temporary suspension of bureaucratic requirements was agreed with long-term care insurance funds and nursing associations, so the nursing inspection, with which the quality in homes is monitored, is suspended. Nursing home residents and their relatives should be spared any additional costs due to the corona epidemic, Spahn said.