nice-that-you-are-calling!

From one day to the next, the employees got their company laptop under their arm and were sent to their home office. “It is fascinating how quickly it was possible to equip all 230 employees for this,” says Jens Kramer, founder and managing director of Promos IT consultancy in Berlin. To make it as easy as possible for them, they did not have to install any new tools or programs and could simply continue working as before. The start of core working hours has been postponed from 9 a.m. to 10. “The first thing was to keep everyone fit for work – and to cause as little stress as possible,” says Kramer.

About four weeks ago, most Berlin employees started their home office. In the meantime, they have become more or less used to the new working conditions, know how to organize themselves with their colleagues, who is the contact person for which problem in the company. But now it is slowly coming to light what remained in the background in the general bustle of “staying fit”. “What does that do to people when they work at home for weeks?” Asks Kramer.

In September, the AOK Health Insurance Institute's research conducted a survey of 2000 Employees on home office published: Almost 75 percent of those surveyed who work frequently in their home office felt exhausted, scarce last year 70 percent complained of anger, nervousness and irritability. Only around half of the office workers. Also listlessness, depression, problems with concentration and self-doubt were significantly more common in the group of people working in the home office. The main problem was the delimitation of work, the disappearance of the dividing line between professional and private, the scientists explained. One in five respondents reported calls or emails from the boss outside of working hours. For employees who went to the company every day, it was almost six percent.

Individual work can be hazardous to health

“According to the Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health one day home office a week healthy, more individual work but not recommended, ”says Berlin-based industrial psychologist Tanja Queckenstedt. However, this recommendation applies to home offices in normal times when employees have usually chosen to do so voluntarily. The situation today is completely different: the employees are forced into a completely new work situation, in which a high degree of flexibility and self-organization are required. Homeworkers are confronted with themselves more than in the office, with their insecurities, their ubiquitous fears and fears that they may soon lose their jobs. “This also promotes stress, exhaustion and insomnia,” says Queckenstedt.

When it comes to promos IT consulting, there are certainly some employees who have not enjoyed sitting alone in front of their laptops at home, for weeks now, without being close to their colleagues, without feedback and with little cheers from colleagues or who is beginning to feel uncomfortable or lonely, says Managing Director Kramer.

Queckenstedt advises: “Everything that colleagues share in the workplace at normal times should also be shared now, just virtually, by lunch break, brainstorming sessions and a beer after work. ”Apparently there was an inhibition to call colleagues who had previously visited the workplace in the home office. “What's wrong with it?” She asks.

“Uses video telephony,” advises Jens Kramer. He uses it whenever he can set it up. “The face, facial expressions and gestures create more closeness than with ordinary phone calls,” he says. After the first few weeks, it was also important to see how the employees were doing with the situation and how they could be supported. He thinks about how employees living alone can be more involved in everyday structures. Through more frequent, regular meetings with colleagues, for example, who virtually arrange to work or take a break. Perhaps that would also benefit others who feel lonely. The HR department is working on appropriate measures.

The worst alternative is the bedroom

In order to clearly separate relaxation and work, an office in the apartment is ideal says Tanja Queckenstedt. She believes that converting the bedroom into the worst alternative is linked to sleeping and working, which can lead to restless sleep or even sleep disorders.

The occupational psychologist also advises that structures be firm. “Create an appropriate mindset,” she says. This means: If you plan to work from 9 a.m. to 17, you should not start at 7 a.m. or continue working after 17 . “It is important to discipline yourself.” Making appointments for phone calls outside of the set working day should remain the exception, otherwise the structure will be lost. To be able to switch off better, rituals are good: “Close the laptop, open the window as a signal that the work is now over.” After work, you should stay private, not talk about the job, go for a walk, healthy Cooking, doing something good for yourself would give you strength and energy.

What if working in the home office doesn't work, you feel bad about it and can't do your workload? “Think about what you need to gain security in this situation,” says Queckenstedt. In addition, she advises not to suppress the problem, but to talk to your confidants, colleagues or the manager about it: “Sometimes small individual solutions help to reduce stress.”