Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2026 Illumina, Perkinelmer, Macrogen, Qiagen N.V.

The Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market focuses on a wide range of significant elements such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market size in terms of value and volume, regional growth analysis, competition and segmentation.

The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market offers an in-depth summary of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market along with growth assessment, revenue share, demand & supply data, historical as well as futuristic amount. The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market study report delivers comprehensive information regarding the global industry.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Manufacturers Companies in this market are:

BGI

Illumina, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Gatc Biotech AG

Macrogen, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Genewiz, Inc.

DNA Link, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc. (Part of Takara Holding Company Inc.)

Scigenom Labs Pvt. Ltd

Novogene Corporation

Personalis, Inc.

LGC Limited (A Part of KKR & Co. L.P.)

The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market market report is segmented into following categories:

Technology Segment

Sequencing By Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Service Type Segment

Targeted Resequencing & Custom Gene Panels

RNA-Seq

De Novo Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Chip-Seq

Whole-Genome Sequencing

Methyl-Seq

Other Services

The World Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market is divided on the basis of application, key region, product types and remarkable players. On the basis of product type, the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services industry is classified into Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services 96% TC and others. Based on the application, the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market is sub-segmented into Horticulture, Agriculture, and others.

The research document on the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market discovers a large set of information regarding the competitive business environment. The prime aim of these major competitors is to focus on improved technologies and newer innovations.