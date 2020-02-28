Next Generation OSS & BSS: Market 2020 Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in The Upcoming Year to Expand its Size in Overseas Market 2024

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson

Tech Mahindra

CSG System International Inc.

Capgemini SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE)

Ericsson

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Amdocs Inc.

Redknee Solutions Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Key Businesses Segmentation of Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Most important types of Next Generation OSS & BSS products covered in this report are:

Cable & Satellite

Fixed & Wireless

Mobile

MVNO/MVNE

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Next Generation OSS & BSS market covered in this report are:

Revenue Management

Service Fulfillment

Service Assurance

Customer Management

Network Management Systems

Next Generation OSS & BSS Market – Geographical Segment

North America (Canada USA, & Mexico)

(Canada USA, & Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy)

(Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy) Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

(Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia) South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.)

(Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

