Next-Generation Firewall Market estimated to grow with a CAGR of +11% in near Future by Top Companies like Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, Check Point Software, Fortinet Inc.

Next-generation firewall (NGFW) is third generation firewall technology to perform traditional firewall functions along with advanced network device filtering such as application firewall utilizing deep packet inspection (DPI), an intrusion prevention system (IPS). It is a hardware and software-based network security system that does deep inspection of packet to detect and block attacks in order to secure the system. The major growth drivers of the Next-Generation Firewall market include increased adoption of BYOD and IoT trend, the rise in internal and external threats, and high functionalities NGFW solutions.

The Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of +12% during forecast period.

Next-Generation Firewall market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Top Players Profiled in this Report includes, Cisco Systems (California, US), Fortinet, Inc. (California, US), Check Point Software (California, US), Palo Alto Networks (California, US), Barracuda Networks (California, US), Forcepoint (Texas, US), Zscaler (California, US), Juniper Networks (California, US), WatchGuard Technologies (California, US), and Sophos Ltd. (Abingdon, UK).

Various factors are responsible behind the market’s growth trail, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Next-Generation Firewall market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat to the new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Next-Generation Firewall market is segmented on the basis of various parameters. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a overall weaknesses which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period. Besides this, profiles of some of the leading players operating and encouraging in the growth of the global market are included in the study. Additionally, using SWOT analysis, markets weaknesses and strengths are analyzed. It also helps the report provide insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies may face during the forecast period.

