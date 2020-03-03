World

Next 5-0 in the last third against Schwenningen

bcc March 3, 2020
Eisbären Berlin

  • 9

    Leo Pföderl

  • 23

    Austin Ortega

  • 23

    Landon Ferraro

  • 25

    Leo Pföderl

  • 35

    Lukas Reichel

Schwenninger Wild Wings

(1: 0, 4: 0, …)

9511 Spectator

Kettemer

With a shot that is deflected just over the goal. And then Schwenningen is complete again.

polar bears in majority

Maybe they will do something against the rather meager odds this season.

Now it becomes PC too colorful

And that's why there are pickups for Fraser, who in his opinion from Labrie just did too much today.

Power Break

Time for the audience: 9511 fans are here today.

It will be unsightly

Now McKiernan is involved. But nobody really needs that to degenerate here.

Penalties full

Ramage gets 2 + 2 and Ferraro 2 + 2 + 10. So Schwenningen now has two minutes more.

Hearty boating

Ferraro clearly wins the fist fight against bass.

Marcel Noebels

Today again with three templates. And thus for a total of 49 Scorer points in 50. Season. There's still one going today.

Last third

Schwenningen now with a new goalkeeper. Boehm replaces Strahlmeier.

Second third break

The polar bears with a dominant second third and clearly on course three points.

Two more minutes

For one, still missing point for the home advantage in the quarter-finals, that should be probably enough today.

5: 0 polar bears!

Reichel pushes the window with 28 km / h by backhand towards the gate, a Schwenninger is so impressed that he gives the puck a little push and so she passes by Strahlmeier behind transported the line.

Noebels is through

Is prevented from shooting on goal and would have liked to get a penalty, but there are “only” two minutes.

Five against Five

Pogge is challenged two or three times and then celebrated by the fans.

penalty time Berlin

Now Jonas Müller is sitting outside.

Power Break

The guests should be grateful for that. The polar bears are a bit too fast for the wild wings in this second third.

polar bears completely

That was a confident underpayment game.

There are pickets

Sheppard hands out and has to go to the penalty bench. Powerplay for Schwenningen.

