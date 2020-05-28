new-zealand's-prime-minister-ardern-stays-cool-on-earthquake-on-tv-show

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern can't shake anything so easily – not even an earthquake. She was interviewing live on national television on Monday when the country was suddenly shaken by an earthquake. “We are having a small earthquake right now, a pretty significant shock here,” interrupted the Prime Minister.

The quake at a depth of around 37 kilometers had a magnitude of 5.8. The epicenter was close to the capital Wellington.

“I am under no hanging lamps”, the head of government continued and reassured the audience that she was apparently in a structurally sound building.

Then she continued the live interview as part of her regular media appearance at the beginning of the week.

Tens of thousands of people across the country had felt the quake. However, according to the national emergency agency, there was no risk of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake. There were also no reports of injuries or damage. There were dozens of aftershocks. (dpa)