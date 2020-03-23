new-york-stock-exchange-closes-floor-trading

They shape the image that many people have of the stock exchange: brokers on Wall Street in New York, who shout wildly, give each other hectic gestures. From this Monday, however, the trading floor will be orphaned for the first time while trading continues electronically.

Because two employees are infected with the corona virus, the New York Stock Exchange suspends floor trading. This has never happened in Wall Street history. Although trading has often been paused, the stock exchange has also been closed for days – for example after the terrorist attacks 2001 or after Hurricane Sandy 2012. But the fact that floor trading is suspended while stocks continue to be bought and sold electronically is a novelty in New York.

It is tragic because brokers have been worried about their existence for some time. Other stock exchanges such as Chicago separated from floor trading years ago – everything there is now done electronically. In Frankfurt am Main, too, trading is now purely digital. There is still a classic parquet there too. However, the staff only check that everything is working correctly.

An unusual sight: This is what the New York parquet looks like without the dealers. Photo: REUTERS

It's different in New York. There are still 250 floor traders on site for their customers. One advantage is, for example, that you can intervene quickly on course swings. In purely electronic trading, however, price fluctuations often increase automatically. Stacey Cunningham, head of the New York Stock Exchange, on the other hand, assures: “Our markets are fully capable of working fully electronically.”

In Frankfurt am Main, on the other hand, the floor remains open for the time being, according to reports However, there are now fewer traders there than they already are. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has lifted the attendance requirement for the so-called specialists. Visitors are also no longer allowed to enter the trading room.