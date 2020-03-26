new-york-is-building-a-temporary-mortuary

by Wednesday noon, scientists from the US University of Johns Hopkins explained.

So far there are around 20. 500 people at the consequences of the lung disease caused by the virus Covid – 19 died. Most of the victims were recorded in Italy, Spain and China.

The website of the US researchers is updated regularly with incoming data and therefore usually shows a higher level than the official figures of the World Health Organization (WHO). In her latest management report on Tuesday, she spoke of 373. 000 known infections with the Virus Sars-CoV-2 and more than 16 000 dead. (dpa)