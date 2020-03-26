Science
New York is building a temporary mortuary
More than 20. 000 Deaths
According to US experts, there are already worldwide more than 20. 000 People have been shown to have died as a result of infection with the novel corona virus. The number of known infections was more than
So far there are around 20. 500 people at the consequences of the lung disease caused by the virus Covid – 19 died. Most of the victims were recorded in Italy, Spain and China.
The website of the US researchers is updated regularly with incoming data and therefore usually shows a higher level than the official figures of the World Health Organization (WHO). In her latest management report on Tuesday, she spoke of 373. 000 known infections with the Virus Sars-CoV-2 and more than 16 000 dead. (dpa)
New York builds temporary morgue
In view of the increasing death toll in the Corona crisis, the metropolis has millions New York built a makeshift mortuary. The white tents were outside the Bellevue Hospital built in Manhattan, as photos showed and local media reported on Wednesday.
The website “Politico” reported with appeal According to anonymous sources in the Ministry of Homeland Security, the morgues in the east coast city would be expected to reach their capacity limit next week. New York has in the corona pandemic with about 200 Dead according to the Johns Hopkins University by far the most US victims. (dpa)
No need to hamster
“Ministers emphasized that sufficient food for European consumers was and will be available”, it said in the Communication of the European Agriculture Ministers on Wednesday.
Most Member States would have said in the conference on Restrictions in the movement of goods, changes in consumption patterns and in the course of food production as well as labor shortages as a result of the border closings, the rules for social distance and quarantine regulations pointed out.
The effects go so far that several EU countries, according to Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU) required regulatory intervention in the European market for agricultural products. (dpa)
How is Turkey doing?
In Turkey, the death toll of the corona epidemic around 15 on 59 gone up, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca reports on Twitter. 561 other people have been shown to have contracted the virus. So be 2433 Infection cases confirmed. In the past 24 Hours are more than 5000 People have been tested . (dpa)
Throwing stones on an ambulance
Several ambulances with a total of 28 are older corona patients in Spain with stones . The attack had already occurred in La Línea de la Concepción in the south of the country on Tuesday, the Spanish police reported on Wednesday. Dozens of people would have wanted to prevent the infected and partly from being sent to Covid – 19 sick pensioners who come from another municipality, moved to a home in the Andalusian city and were quarantined there.
The protesters had also tried to open the ambulance column with one to prevent the vehicle and barricades from crossing the road from continuing. In the night to Wednesday around 50 People protested again in front of the residence. They made threats and set fire to dumpsters . Explosives were also thrown at the dormitory from neighboring houses. Two men were arrested, police said. (dpa)
A horror report
What Germany should learn from France
Infected doctors continue to work with coronavirus patients, via 80 – Yearlings are no longer ventilated, the danger of “medical collateral damage”: Employees of the German Institute for Disaster Medicine (DIFKM) have written an alarming report for the Interior Ministry of Baden-Württemberg about the situation in the French coronavirus epicenter after a visit to the University Clinic of Strasbourg.
Daily mirror | Sven Lemkemeyer
Corona virus on the German-French border: – Since 21. March will be over 80 – Year-old patients no longer ventilated, only euthanasia. – Fractures are no longer operated on. – No surgery on tumors. Via @Tagesspiegel: https://t.co/PDsIpikkZc
– Felix hackenbruch on twitter (@fhackenbruch) https://twitter.com/FHackenbruch/status/1242905412980137986
Quarantine after air travel?
Because of the corona pandemic there According to a media report within the federal government, efforts for stricter requirements for air traffic . Passengers from third countries outside the EU should therefore immediately upon arrival at one of the international airports in Germany into a 14 – daily quarantine go, reports the Funke media group. A decision on this possible measure is expected for Thursday.
So far, according to the information arriving from so-called crisis countries – Egypt, South Korea, Iran, Italy, France, Spain and the USA – only fill in “dropout cards” with their destinations. However, this country-specific differentiation is not useful given the worldwide spread of the corona virus . According to the Funke media group, chancellor's office head Helge Braun (CDU) commissioned the ministries of the interior and health with a “uniform regulation” within 48 hours – so until Thursday. (dpa)
Back to Italy
Andrea Dernbach wrote down what the new developments mean for the country
It seemed a beginning, the two-day slowed down increase in the number of deaths. But on Tuesday evening was approached with 743 dead in only 24 hours the balance again the horror number of the last week, 793 dead, at. And the experts are discussing when the peak of the epidemic in the hard-hit north of Italy will finally be reached – fortunately, the south remains largely spared.
Daily mirror | Andrea Dernbach
view to France
The virtual country tour continues – now to France. Because there are more than for the first time . 000 confirmed infections with the corona virus. The number of cases was within one day by 2933 in total 25. 233 increased, said health director Jérôme Salomon. Unfortunately there is also already 1331 deaths recorded. A third of the patients in the clinics were younger than 60 years , said Salomon.
What's up in Sweden?
We already had the USA, Great Britain, Austria and Italy. Now let's take a look at the new developments in the far north, which are a bit surprising.
Most of the people in Europe admire the Scandinavians, the progressive countries in the north, who often play a pioneering role. This also and especially applies to Sweden, the country with a good ten million inhabitants, which often leads the way in social issues, for example.
Daily mirror | Sven Lemkemeyer
And the British?
Also in Great Britain today passed an emergency law for coping with the coronavirus pandemic . Among other things, the law gives the government and the authorities powers to enforce the exit restrictions and closings of shops and other buildings that have been decided, if necessary, with coercive measures. Access to private data of citizens is also made easier by the law. The authorities also have the right to forcibly send infected people to quarantine. This also applies to suspected infections.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the lower house should already be on Wednesday Go early for the Easter break. Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn appeared as opposition leader one last time. The old left had already announced his withdrawal from the party leadership last December. (dpa)
Lost overview? We help
What exactly did the Bundestag decide on today? An overview
The stop in public life not only makes companies fear for their existence, but also individual citizens who can no longer afford the rent. Cultural and social institutions are under pressure and businesses fear that they will no longer be able to pay their staff due to a lack of measures. The Bundestag has therefore decided on the following measures.
Daily mirror | Jana Heigl
Tests in Idlib
The World Health Organization (WHO) has started comprehensive tests for the novel coronavirus in the Syrian rebel province of Idlib . Already on Tuesday the first 300 Tests the province reached in northwest Syria, the WHO regional office announced on Wednesday.
So far, all tests were negative Around four million people live in the province, which is controlled by predominantly Islamist rebels. Many are on the run due to fighting and bombing. (Dpa)
An expert explains
Why is this virus more dangerous than others? That's what a pulmonologist says
Pulmonologist Michael Pfeifer is having his first experience with Covid – 19. As President of the German Society for Pneumology and Respiratory Medicine and in his dual role as Head of the Pneumological Center in Donaustauf in Bavaria and Chief Physician of a Regensburg Clinic for Pneumology and Intensive Care Medicine, he has been preparing for the new virus for many weeks.
Daily mirror | Nike Heinen
Data from the neighboring country
And Tyrol is still hit hardest.
Update #COVID 19 25. March – for the first time over 5. 000 Infections in Austria – Slightly fewer new infections and tests than yesterday (although yesterday was quite an outlier) – Tyrol almost twice so many infections / 100. 000 EW like the next BL Stay healthy – and at home! https://t.co/lMQvCcDJlT
– Matthias Schnetzer on Twitter (@matschnetzer) https://twitter.com/matschnetzer/status/1242875936095252481
Meuse wants to help weak states
The G7 countries have their will to cooperate in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic reaffirmed. Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) said on Wednesday after a video conference with his G7 colleagues that “international cooperation was key the development and supply of medicines and vaccines “, but also support for” am schle most armed countries in the world “. Especially the economically strongest countries should ” act in solidarity and responsibility “. (dpa)
New numbers from Italy
In Italy, the number of new infections with the coronavirus fell slightly over several days . At the same time, the number of deaths from the pandemic remained with 683 continues to rise within a day. As the civil defense in Rome announced on Wednesday, the authorities recorded around 3500 more cases than on Tuesday. The increase in registered new infections also fell slightly on the three previous days.
Overall, Italy registered so far 74. 386 Corona cases . More than 7500 People have died since February as a result of the pathogen Sars-CoV-2. Italy is the hardest hit country in Europe. More than 9000 People are now considered cured.
Worst of the Covid – 19 – The pandemic has been affected from the start, especially in the north. From there, the authorities had also recently reported that the number of new infections had declined for several days . Because a little fewer people came to the hospitals, the pressure was alleviated somewhat.
However, an alarm call came from the south on Wednesday. The corona numbers there have been low so far. Now the regional president of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, wrote to the government in Rome: “The situation in the south will explode dramatically shortly.” And further: “The next ten days will be hell with us.” The health system in the poor south is considered vulnerable. (dpa)
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister infected
The first representative of the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Carmen Calvo, has been infected with the new corona virus. The 62) year-olds had been tested positive, the government said on Wednesday in Madrid. The socialist politician was admitted to a Madrid hospital with a respiratory infection on Sunday . Since then she has been in preventive quarantine there. The Vice-Prime Minister is recovering well, it was said.
After the Ministers Irene Montero (Equality) and Carolina Darias (Territorial Policy), Calvo is already the third member of the left-wing government coalition that tested positive . (dpa)
Generation conflict?
Incidentally, not everyone is well received, the suggestion of the Chancellor's Office.
Youngsters should be allowed to get out first
The federal government wants the strict contact restrictions As a result of the Corona crisis, according to the head of the Chancellor Helge Braun, later initially loosen for young and healthy people . The CDU politician said on Wednesday in the social media app Jodel: “The next phase is of course: Young people who are not among the risk groups are allowed to take to the streets again.”
Currently a lot depends on whether the infection curve could be kept flat with the measures decided . “This will show up in the next two weeks,” said Braun. Then hopefully the question of an end to the restrictions could also be answered. (dpa)