new-york-becomes-a-ghost-town

New York is also struggling with the corona virus , the city is the center of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Since significantly more tests have been carried out there, the number of cases in the state of New York has been around 7000 skyrocketed.

On Thursday Governor Andrew Cuomo reacted to the Corona crisis and took drastic measures: All “non-vital” companies are only allowed to work from home to let.

“Essential for survival”, for example supermarket employees or those who maintain internet and water supplies. All others of the round 19 Millions of the state's residents should stay at home as much as possible, Cuomo said at a press conference on Friday.