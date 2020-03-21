Science
New York becomes a ghost town
New York is because of Covid – 19 in a state of emergency
New York is also struggling with the corona virus , the city is the center of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Since significantly more tests have been carried out there, the number of cases in the state of New York has been around 7000 skyrocketed.
On Thursday Governor Andrew Cuomo reacted to the Corona crisis and took drastic measures: All “non-vital” companies are only allowed to work from home to let.
“Essential for survival”, for example supermarket employees or those who maintain internet and water supplies. All others of the round 19 Millions of the state's residents should stay at home as much as possible, Cuomo said at a press conference on Friday.
The state was “on pause “. “These requirements are enforced. These are not just helpful tips, ”says Cuomo. He was aware that these measures could cost some New Yorkers their jobs. Therefore landlords 90 Don't put your tenants in front of your door for days. “I want to make sure that you don't even have the roof lose over your head, ”says the governor.
The measures will apply from Sunday evening, but the streets of the city are already ghostly empty, as this video of the New York Times shows. Museums and theaters are closed, as are all bars in the city. The restaurants are only allowed to deliver their food.
The New York Times
Many remember the empty streets to the terrorist attack of the 11. September 2001. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also makes the comparison in his press conference. Different from 9 / 11 one would have more uncertainty in the current situation, because one does not know so many things about the corona virus.
He also encouraged the population that the city had it Capacities to weather this crisis. There is “literally no other place in the world with such a stable health system as New York City” says de Blasio.
But hospital beds are already becoming scarce in the city. Governor Cuomo assumes that 18. 000 to 37. 000 need intensive beds – in New York there are currently only 3000 from that, 80 percent are occupied. Overall you need 110. 000 hospital beds. Currently there are 53. 000, of which also 80 percent are occupied.
A naval hospital ship, the “USNS Comfort” should relieve the hospitals and soon invest in New York. On board: 1000 Beds. A “floating hospital”, as Cuomo calls it.
A similar ship is said to moor on the California coast. The state on the west coast has a curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday for around 40 million citizens imposed.
Governor Cuomo, meanwhile, is calling on companies to sell unused protective clothing, i.e. gloves, gowns and mouth protection, to the state. The designer Christian Siriano has already offered to sew appropriate face masks.
Bavaria was the first federal state in Germany on Friday and has imposed a curfew – or more precisely: “basic exit restrictions”, as country chief Markus Söder (CSU) called it. Berlin has so far been unable to get through to it the discussion about such extensive restrictions on personal freedom of movement is in full swing.
Daily mirror
Do you have a quirk or wat? Stay at home!
Comedian Kurt Krömer on curfew
Nine coronavirus deaths in Würzburg nursing home
Nine people died in a nursing home in Würzburg after coronavirus infections. A spokesman for the Bavarian State Office for Health (LGL) said on Friday on request. The head of the Würzburg geriatric care facility told the German Press Agency that all deceased had previous illnesses and were over 80 years old.
Of the 160 residents were currently five with a Covid – 19 – Disease in Würzburg clinics, another ten had been tested positive for the virus and were being isolated in their rooms in the home. Added would be 23 Nurses with a likewise positive test. These are in quarantine at home.
According to the state office, an evacuation of the home is currently “not indicated for technical reasons”.
Since the first death, special protective measures have been in place in the home according to the state office. So apply since 12. March a strict ban on visits. The residents were isolated and were not allowed to leave their rooms. Nurses would only enter the patient rooms in protective suits and breathing masks.
Cleaning staff also wear protective clothing. Because infected personnel have to remain in quarantine at home temporarily, employees from other facilities of the home owner are deployed in the house, said the home manager. How the virus got into the facility can no longer be traced. (dpa)
The baker's appeal
In the end he has to cry – and whoever sees this cries with him. Gerhard Bosselmann, a baker from Hanover, calls his despair into the world brought to a standstill: “Go to your baker! You save jobs! ”At this point in time, he does not know that his Instagram video will go viral.
First, the medium-sized company swears allegiance to its customers and thanks its employees, “who cannot do a home office” – before he gets to the point quite quickly: He gives himself six to eight weeks, the company could not survive longer under these corona crisis circumstances.
Politicians' efforts to help the economy he calls “politically very nice promises” , but practically not below arrive. “The middle class is dropped, it's a disaster,” he says. According to his own statements, his bakery chain has more than 200 Employees who should now all fear for their job.
Bosselmann closes his already touching appeal very personally. His son was a doctor in Tübingen . And from now on, everyone who is currently fighting the virus and for people in the healthcare sector could get their bread free of charge from him.
“In good times we held together, in bad times a lot more,” he says. His closing word then in tears – a motto from one of his shops, modern in English, but with a German accent: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.” In a world where you can be everything, be good.
This is not a competition for regulatory policy or ideology. If we no longer have any free ventilation places in 4 weeks, everyone who needs to be resuscitated will die. Or hopeless cases are taken from the device. This risk is real and too high. Hence curfew now https://t.co/LmOexyckdj
– Karl Lauterbach
The medical teams are becoming more and more creative in presenting their message
IMF expects the long period of growth to benefit the economy now
The IMF expects the pandemic to have “fairly severe” effects on the global economy. However, the current shock should be cushioned by a long growth phase and high employment in advance, says IMF strategy chief Martin Mühleisen.
The main goal for governments must be to curb the spread of the virus. In this way, confidence can be ensured that the consequences for the economy are only temporary.
Banks and governments had taken unprecedented measures for the liquidity of the markets, “maybe more than we needed,” says the German. (Reuters)
Boris Johnson expresses understanding
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demonstrates understanding of anger at the hardships his government imposes on the population. “We are depriving the United Kingdom free-born citizens of the traditional, inalienable right to go to a pub,” Johnson said. He could understand that this extraordinary measure was a severe blow to people. (Reuters)
Italy: 'I've never feel so stressed in my life … I'm quite used to intense moments and choices … When you arrive at this point, you realize that you are not enough. We're 100 anesthetists here, we're doing our best here, but maybe it is not enough “https: // t. co / 1vTrSlxFHk
– hakan
A friend's mother is a doctor at a Madrid hospital. She made this video: The police thank the medical staff. Goose bumps! Somehow a glimmer of hope, this #cohesion. #CoronaCrisis #StayAtHome #StayStrongSpain https://t.co/HMpq2H2kng
– Curd Wunderlich
Poland: Quarantine monitoring via app
The Polish government wants to use the smartphone to control people who have been quarantined. The app was launched to locate people who are in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, the digital ministry said on Friday. At Failure to comply with the regulations could result in fines or visits to the police.
Above all the app is there to monitor those who have returned from abroad , said Karol Manys, spokesman for the Polish digital ministry, the AFP news agency. “People who are quarantined have a choice of either receiving unexpected police visits or downloading the app,” he said.
To check If the person concerned remains in his isolation place, he will be asked several times a day via the app to take a selfie, which will be done with a first picture of the quarantine location. The app lets the user 20 minutes of time. If he does not meet this deadline, a reminder will be sent. If after further 20 minutes if there is no response, the law enforcement agencies will be notified via App informs.
On Friday a person who had moved away from his place of residence was with a fine of 500 Zloty (111 Euro) occupied , the police reported. The fines can be up to more than 1100 euros. In Poland there are so far according to Johns Hopkins University 378 Infected and six corona dead. (AFP)
A young Covid – 19 – patient tells – as a warning
The 25 -year-old David Anzarouth from Toronto flew to Miami for a party week – there he became infected with the corona virus. Canada's public broadcaster lets him tell how he Covid – 12 – and he speaks drastically of “the most incredible pain” he has ever had. “He wants his story understood as a warning to those who do not take the crisis seriously, he tells CBC.
I was drenched in a pool of sweat. I was shaking. I was so cold. My head was pounding. It was something like I've never experienced before, “Anzarouth said.” It was the most incredible pain I've ever experienced. My body felt like I had been flattened. “Https://t.co/3utIm0tZh4
– Murtaza M. Hussain
Companies hand in respiratory masks – VW wants to manufacture medical technology parts with 3D printers
The German car manufacturers and other companies want Provide several hundred thousand respirators in the Corona crisis . The masks, some of which would have been used in the now dormant production and come from our own inventory, are to be made available to clinics, medical practices, health offices and city authorities. VW also wants to use 3D printers to manufacture medical technology parts for respirators, for example.
The Wolfsburg-based company said on Friday that public health care “promptly almost 200. 000 want to supply breathing masks of categories FFP-2 and FFP-3 “. These fall into the two higher levels, FFP-3 offers professional protection against pathogens or harmful substances in the air. The donation was agreed with Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU). The masks are common equipment for protecting against vapors in the automotive industry.
From some locations, the group also checks supplies for medical technology manufacturers . “Of course, medical equipment is new to us,” it said. “But as soon as we know the requirements and receive the corresponding blueprint, we can start.” It is about components that can be produced with 3D printers from plastic parts or prototype production. There are already inquiries from authorities, there are also contacts to associations and clubs.
At the German VW plants, production is currently at a standstill due to high contagion risks, broken supply chains and the slump in demand for cars in Europe and China is temporarily silent. Locations outside the Federal Republic of Germany would also be considered for the production of medical technology parts.
Daimler wants the Baden-Wuerttemberg state government about 110. 000 Masks from within the group ” Hand over pandemic stock ”for clinics and medical practices . “We want to do our part to support public health,” it said. The Chinese major shareholder Geely – also owner of Volvo – said to donate “urgently needed medical supplies” to affected regions in Europe and Asia. These are also on the way to Germany and Sweden, including masks and gloves.
BMW also donates respiratory masks, 100. 000 piece according to a tweet from Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) should go to the state government. “Thank you very much,” Söder wrote in the short message service. The protective masks were handed over to the technical relief organization in Munich, as a BMW spokeswoman said.
Lufthansa – badly hit by the Corona crisis – does without 920. 000 Masks. The already ordered protective agents would be made available to the health authorities, the company said in Frankfurt. They would then have to pay this. You have a sufficient amount in stock for your own employees. (dpa)
Trump enforces wartime law – in order to accelerate the production of the required equipment
US President Donald Trump has implemented a wartime law in the fight against the corona virus. The Defense Production Act has been applied since Thursday night, Trump says. If necessary, it gives the President extensive powers to intervene in the private sector in the interests of national security. The US government can use it to accelerate the production of breathing masks, ventilators, fans and other required equipment.
Today I am the first day on our #Covid – 19 -Intensive care unit and just got a dialysis catheter into a fit sporty 45 years old, who is lying around here with multi-organ failure and had NO previous illnesses. # Exit Lock Now
– Keeping marsupial
In the past 24 Hours are more than 600 People in Italy because of Covid – 19 died. That is the maximum number so far. Read more about the situation in Italy here:
A natural disaster in stages: For Italy, this forecast has sadly come true, especially in the last days of this week. On Wednesday evening the highest number of deaths in a day so far, more than China. A day later you even had the highest total death toll worldwide. A horror in terror was almost lost.
Daily mirror | Andrea Dernbach
Not everywhere where protection is required, it is available
Today's trial in Düsseldorf. No protective measures, no distance. The court is not interested in care obligations. My colleague Ali Aydin and I took off our robes and left …. #stayathome Justice disaster.
– Seda Başay-Yıldız
Conference center in Madrid will be military hospital
Spain is converting a conference center in Madrid into a large military hospital that will accommodate thousands of coronavirus patients. The hospital should 5500 include beds, including intensive care beds. Spain is the most affected by the pandemic in Europe after Italy. 235 People died inside 24 hours of lung disease COVID – 19, so many like never before in a day. (Reuters)
Confiscated vodka is rededicated to disinfectant in Poland
In Poland alcohol, which was confiscated in raids, finds a new use in the virus crisis. The authorities handed over public institutions in total 430. 000 liters of alcohol, which is then used as a disinfectant. The prosecutor and tax authorities explain that the illegal goods, including vodka, should have been destroyed. Now it is used to clean public transport or hospitals. (Reuters)