New Study Focusing on Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Positive Long-Term Growth Outlook 2025, Focusing top Key players AmTrust International, Allianz, Apple Inc., Asurion

The main company in this survey is: AmTrust International, Allianz, Apple Inc., Asurion, ASSURANT, Brightstar Corporation, Aviva, Geek Squad, GoCare Warranty Group and American International Group.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Electronic Damage, Physical Damage, Virus Protection, Theft Protection,

Based on Sales Channel, the market is segmented into Device OEMs, Mobile Operators, Retailers, Others,

The phones being rolled out now are equipped to allow users to manage entire professional as well as personal activities. Just like any other valued articles, a mobile too, is at a potential risk of being damaged and stolen. Thus, specialist insurance scheme comes into the picture that covers the cost of repairing or replacing damaged phone. The market for mobile insurance is has evolved rapidly as the number of activities has exploded worldwide, and a couple handfuls of sprinters have emerged, supported by technical service providers. As more players enter this industry, the competition is heating up and thus device operators need to innovate themselves in terms of product offering for better market positioning.

As per the report the Mobile Phone Insurance industry reached at its zenith till 2018. It is made after in-depth study of the market. The analysis reveals that the leading segments have established their reputation in the market and the insights will help them to come up with new strategies. In short this report will be valuable for those who have unbiased information about stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and supply, demand, and future predictions.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions namely; North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia Pacific after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors for the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market.

Research Methodology:

Primary Research:

The facts mentioned in the report is gathered from the Mobile Phone Insurance industry experts. These experts are management organizations, processing organizations, analytic service providers of the industry’s value chain. Interviews are conducted with all these experts to take out quality information from them for knowing the future prospects of the market.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – industry experts such as CEO, vice presidents, marketing director, technology & innovation directors, founders and related key executives from various key companies and organizations in the Mobile Phone Insurance industry have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.

Secondary Research:

In the Secondary research crucial information about the industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographical markets and key developments from both market and technology-oriented perspectives.

