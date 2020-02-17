New Research Study on In-Memory Computing (IMC) market predicts steady growth till 2025

“Summary

In-memory computing is the storage of information in the main random access memory (RAM) of dedicated servers rather than in complicated relational databases operating on comparatively slow disk drives. In-memory computing helps business customers, including retailers, banks and utilities, to quickly detect patterns, analyze massive data volumes on the fly, and perform their operations quickly. The drop in memory prices in the present market is a major factor contributing to the increasing popularity of in-memory computing technology. This has made in-memory computing economical among a wide variety of applications.

The In-Memory Computing Market has seen rapid adoption across verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, government, and retail, which has led to rapid growth of the market globally. IMC has a wide scope and finds acceptability across all verticals. Enterprises across all the verticals generate data and there is increased need to manage this organizational data to streamline business processes and achieve strategic initiatives.

The latest report titled global In-Memory Computing (IMC) Market 2020 includes the comprehensive study of the present market scope and based on the research that is being carried out the analysts at Garner Insights state that the newest developments that are presently affecting the changing scenario products and services that have high rankings and great feedback are described wisely.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: , IBM, Oracle, SAP, Altibase, Giga Spaces, Grid Gain Systems, Hazelcast, Microsoft, Software AG, ScaleOut Software, TIBCO

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are

Relational Database

NoSQL

Market Segment by Applications, covers

BFSI

Retail

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

