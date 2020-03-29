World
New opening date for Olympia 2021 is likely
New opening date for Olympia 2021
The Summer Olympics in Tokyo canceled for this year are said to be according to reports from Japan and the USA probably on 23. July 2021 can be opened. The closing ceremony is said to increase on August 8th. The games canceled because of the corona virus pandemic were originally for the 24. July to 9 August 2020 provided.
The International Olympic Committee and the organizers in Tokyo had agreed on this date, wrote the “New York Times ”. The Japanese television broadcaster NHK cited information from the organizing committee that the summer date is preferred as an option. The Paralympics would therefore be from 24. August to September 5. However, there was no official confirmation.
“The games should take place in summer, so we should think of a time between June and September” , the Japanese news agency Kyodo of Japan quoted former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, President of the Organizing Committee.
According to the report by the Japanese TV station NHK, the Organizing Committee hopes from Tokyo after consultation with the IOC and the Metropolitan Government in Tokyo to make a decision by the end of the week.
The IOC had on Thursday in a conference call with the 33 international sports associations among other things about a new date for the Olympic Games in Tokyo advice. The newly founded task force also started work on Thursday. The working group with the official name “Tokyo 2020 Restart Task Force “is round 30 members large and is managed by Mori.
Some sports associations had proposed to hold the Olympics in the spring to avoid the summer heat. (dpa)
“We kick Corona”: Already 3.6 million euros and over 30 Aid projects
The German national soccer players Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich have With her aid campaign “We kick Corona” she collected 3.6 million euros after just over a week. Bayern pro Goretzka called this donation on Sunday on the TV station “Sport1”. “We wanted to help quickly, and I think we've succeeded quite well so far,” said his club colleague Kimmich, who was also on the show “Doppelpass”.
The two 25 Years-old professionals from Bayern Munich donated a starting amount of one million euros. Numerous soccer stars such as Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sané (Manchester City) or Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) joined as supporters, as well as top athletes from other sports such as tennis ace Alexander Zverev or basketball player Dennis Schröder. “We don't just focus on celebrities,” emphasized Goretzka. On the homepage www.wekickcorona.com is from 2000 Donors speech.
Over 30 Social projects have already been supported, as Kimmich reported. These are listed on the homepage. Further 40 are in preparation. The two Munich professionals check the inquiries and participate actively. Since the Bundesliga pauses at least until May due to the Corona crisis, they have more time to do so.
“The initiative determines everyday life. We go through the projects ourselves, ”said Goretzka, who made it clear once again:“ You can register as a donor or apply for help. ”Both are possible on the website that has been set up. (dpa)
Already 3.6 million euros for “We kick Corona”
The German national soccer players Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich have with their aid campaign “We kick Corona” already collected 3.6 million euros after just over a week. Bayern pro Goretzka called this donation on Sunday on the TV station “Sport1”. “We wanted to help quickly, and I think we've succeeded quite well so far,” said his club colleague Kimmich, who was also on the show “Doppelpass”.
The two 25 Years-old professionals from Bayern Munich donated a starting amount of one million euros. Numerous soccer stars such as Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sané (Manchester City) or Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) joined as supporters, as did top athletes from other sports such as tennis professional Alexander Zverev or basketball player Dennis Schröder. “We don't just focus on celebrities,” emphasized Goretzka. On the homepage www.wekickcorona.com is from 2000 donors the speech. Over 30 social projects have already been supported, as Kimmich reported. These are listed on the homepage. Further 40 are in preparation. The two Munich professionals check the inquiries and participate actively. Since the Bundesliga pauses at least until May due to the Corona crisis, they just have more time for it. “The initiative determines everyday life. We go through the projects ourselves, ”said Goretzka, who made it clear once again:“ You can register as a donor or apply for help. ”Both are possible on the website that has been set up. (dpa)
It can start again with the sport!
With some restrictions, however, a gloss to Subject who could play again soon. With a wink, of course:
Professional sport is now locked away worldwide. If you want to enjoy gates, you have to escape into the virtual world. If you are not a fan of electronic sports, you only have the tin. It can be exciting to discuss Wembleytor again, but the canned food is like the many pasta we hoard at home.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Rosberg does without his smartphone
Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg (34) relies on an old cell phone in the corona crisis. “I removed my smartphone from my life,” he said on Sunday at a virtual meeting of the founders' festival “Bits & Pretzels”. “Otherwise you would go crazy at the moment.” News, stock market crashes – he didn't want to be constantly confronted with all of that. He started to meditate again, said Rosberg, who reported from the basement of his house in Spain. “It's the safest place to be if you have two children in the house.” He tries to structure his day, does sports regularly, and only reads his emails twice a day. (dpa)
Kaymer and Europe's golf stars in WHO campaign: “I am not your Hero”
Martin Kaymer and the best golfers in Europe supported the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight against the corona virus with a video. In the article, which runs in the social networks, Germany's top golfers include the world rankings first Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Sergio Garcia (Spain) and the Ryder Cup heroes Francesco Molinari (Italy) and Tommy Fleetwood ( England) clearly: “I am not your hero”.
“Your heroes are the same as our heroes,” says Europe's Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington. They are the ones who help to get the virus under control every day: doctors, nurses, supermarket employees, street cleaners. “Please help our heroes. Observe the advice of the WHO and the guidelines of the governments all over the world ”, Fleetwood appeals. “If we do that, we can save lives and become heroes,” explains McIlroy. (dpa)
NBA professional Maxi Kleber for the end of the season
Basketball professional Maxi Kleber has given the global corona virus crisis for a season end in the NBA and also pronounced in the Bundesliga. “If there is no potential danger and you can continue the season somehow, you could also represent that. But I just don't see the situation personally right now, ”said the 28 – Year-olds from the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday evening in the “Current Sports Studio” of the ZDF with a view of the NBA. That is why it is “realistic and could happen that the season is simply canceled – which, I think, would be morally the right way.”
The professional league NBA had a break in mid-March of “at least 30 days ”announced. This corresponds approximately to the rest of the regular season, which runs until 15. April is scheduled. From 18. The playoffs are scheduled for April, the finals should begin on June 4.
The season should also end in the German basketball Bundesliga, says Kleber, who speaks to his family on the phone every day in Würzburg and closely monitors the situation at home. “In Germany it would be better to cancel the season,” said the international. “A lot of players have already left, and the small clubs cannot afford that at the moment. It is a kind of distortion of competition, ”said the NBA professional. He believes “that the season cannot be continued realistically.”
The corona crisis worries Kleber a lot, even though he and his family are healthy. “We have more cases here in the US than in China and Italy. So that's scary, ”said Kleber, who has been 2017 for the Mavericks on the ball. “The numbers are just jumping up here in the USA.”
Currently, he can only get fit in Dallas with strength training and a bit of fitness training hold. “I haven't had a ball in my hand for over two weeks and haven't thrown it anymore.” This is probably “the longest time in my life – since I've been playing basketball”. (dpa)
Knicks owner Dolan tested positive
The owner of the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), James Dolan , has been tested positive for the corona virus. The club told the North American basketball league NBA on Sunday via Twitter. Of the 64 – year-olds have gone into self-isolation and show little to no symptoms. Dolan runs the business from home. (dpa)
Watzke says “Mea culpa”
Borussia Dortmund's managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke has parts of his Expressly regretted the controversial appearance in the ARD “sports show”. “I looked at this program again carefully and have to say that every sentence that I said was correct in terms of content. However, I could have expressed it in a friendlier and more empathetic way. Mea culpa! ”Said Watzke in an interview with“ Bild am Sonntag ”. His employees knew “that I can sometimes get impulsive,” said Watzke.
Two weeks ago, the 60 – yearlings at a joint appearance with North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) in the “Sports Show” on the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic for football Irritation worried and financial aid for smaller clubs declined. “And honestly, we're also competitors. And then you have to balance very precisely what is still competition and what is no longer competition, ”Watzke had said.
“In the end, the clubs that have put a bit of cushion in the past years, in principle the clubs that have not done so, cannot reward them . “
It was decisive for him” ultimately not how friendly you say something, but whether the content is correct. We cannot ignore the fact that the Bundesliga clubs are and will remain competitors. And yet, of course, we show solidarity if someone has got into an imbalance through no fault of their own. That is not mutually exclusive, ”said Watzke of the“ BamS ”. (dpa)
Agreement at Juventus
Unlike for example at FC Barcelona, the Juventus professionals have come together Turin can agree to a salary waiver with the club. And it turns out so rich that Juve 90 million euros saved. Between March and June, no wages are paid to the players and coaches.
Turin, 28 March 2020 – Juventus Football Club SpA announces that, due to the current global health emergency is preventing the performance of the sporting activity, it has reached an understanding with the players and the coach of the First Team regarding their compensation for the residual portion of the current sport season.
Juventus.com
Uefa: Re-start of football operations in June necessary
Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin is convinced that play in the European football leagues will have to start again at the end of June at the latest – otherwise the season will be lost. “We could start in mid-May, early June or late June. If we don't make any of it, we probably won't finish the season, ”said the 52 years old Slovenes of the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica” (Saturday).
Talks are currently taking place with the leagues to adjust the game calendar, said the boss the European Football Union. So the current season could be ended “at the beginning of the coming”. However, this would have the consequence that the next season (2020 / 21) could start “a little later”. A final decision had not yet been made.
UEFA had the European Championship 2020 in the postponed next year (11. June to 11. July 2021), in order to give the leagues in the coronavirus crisis more time to start playing again this season. With the exception of the Belarusian league, game operations in Europe are suspended due to the global pandemic. (dpa)
Bundesliga Home Challenge – how was it?
We took a look at it:
The real Maximilian Mittelstädt sent the virtual one onto the square. Both of them had put on their jerseys, one sat at the console at home and let the other play football. The German Football League (DFL) had come up with something for this weekend because the professionals cannot do their job in times of coronavirus and stay at home in an exemplary manner.
Daily mirror | Jörg Leopold
Bundesliga Home Challenge starts
26 teams of the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga play today and tomorrow FIFA 2020 from EA Sports. For each club there is a professional and one from the club environment. The following games are on the plan:
💬⚽️ | BFV President Bernd Schultz and BFV Managing Director Kevin Langner have dealt with current questions on #Corona virus in the #Livestream on Facebook. To the stream 👉 https://t.co/lufm29 rQwb #BerlinerFV
– Berlin Football Association V. on Twitter (@berlinerfv) https://twitter.com/BerlinerFV/status/1243866773084082177
100 million euro emergency aid?
The President of Sport Austria has requested financial support from the Austrian Minister of Sport Werner Kogler. “The hardship fund for sports must once with at least 100 million euros in emergency aid, ”said Hans Niessl, the president of the sports umbrella organization, after a video conference with Kogler. It is about financial support for damage “which clubs and associations have incurred as a result of the necessary measures taken by the government in the fight against Corona”. As in Switzerland, the money should benefit mass and top-class sport. (dpa)
12. 805 outstanding football matches in Berlin
In the Berlin Football Association (BFV) after a possible resumption of the season 12. 805 Football games until 30 . June. BFV Managing Director Kevin Langner mentioned this number in a joint Facebook chat with President Bernd Schultz.
“In the youth area, we would have to start playing again on May 1st for the teams entitled to promotion, in order to start the season to be able to play until the summer holidays, “said Schultz,” in the adult area, the 10. May be played again. “Given a 14 – day lead time for training operations should be from 20. April open the seats again, so that you can play again at least on May 3rd.
💬⚽️ | BFV President Bernd Schultz and BFV Managing Director Kevin Langner have dealt with current questions on #Corona virus in the #Livestream on Facebook. To the stream 👉 https://t.co/lufm29 rQwb #BerlinerFV
– Berlin Football Association V. on Twitter (@berlinerfv) https://twitter.com/BerlinerFV/status/1243866773084082177
Langner assumes in the next Days to receive a new state of affairs “on the basis of which we can make decisions.” In addition to the official signals, the BFV is also waiting for decisions by the German Football Association (DFB). “We cannot offer an isolated Berlin solution, but are also linked to the Oberliga, Regionalliga, or the 3. Liga,” said Schultz. (dpa)
“Existential threat” to European football
The President of the European Football Club Association (ECA), Andrea Agnelli, sees an “existential threat” “Of European football through the corona pandemic. “Because football is suspended, so is our revenue, which we depend on to pay our players, staff and other operational costs. Nobody is immune and timing is critical, ”Agnelli wrote in a letter to ECA members.
The president of Italian record champions Juventus Turin said there are two clear goals for ECA: on the one hand, to define a “realistic strategy” in order to restart the game operation at national and European level and thereby to promote the health of the public and players, and on the other hand to help the clubs in this difficult phase to manage their balance sheets.
According to Agnelli, the postponement of the European Championship and the finals of the Champions League and Europa League are “just a start”. For example, a possible new calendar model is already being discussed at the Uefa level. (dpa)
Kristina Vogel defends the IOC
Track cycling Olympic champion Kristina Vogel has left the voluntary domestic Quarantine for criticism of the International Olympic Committee and IOC chief Thomas Bach reported. Vogel is in quarantine because she is at risk because of her paralysis.
She can criticize the IOC's hesitant stance on postponing the summer games do not understand. “You cannot say yes or no in some factual questions,” said the 29 – year-olds of the TV channel Sky Sport News HD.
You yourself would have been in Tokyo as a trainer and TV expert. Now she hopes for quick decisions for the games in the coming year, so that the athletes can adjust their training to the climax. “We all want good Olympic Games. We will have them now.”
Vogel was absolutely clear that the games “could not be held like this “. Vogel explained, for example, that the situation in the Olympic Village was late in deciding whether to move. The 44 acres should be considered after the Olympic and Paralympic Games Residential complex can be used.
Now you have to think about where 12. 000 People will be accommodated next year.
Kristina Vogel about Olympia 2021
Virtual Bundesliga Saturday
No real Bundesliga, but a virtual “Bundesliga Home Challenge”. This Saturday some professionals are back in action. 26 First and second division players are included. For Hertha BSC it is Maximilian Mittelstädt, for 1. FC Union Keven Schlotterbeck. They each compete with a player from the youth teams. Here is an overview of all participants. One of them has even recovered from a coronavirus infection.
LSB negotiates solidary support funds
The State Sports Association (LSB) Berlin wants Acquire further government funds for the sports clubs. “We are negotiating the solidary support fund with the Senate,” LSB director Friedhard Teuffel told Berliner Morgenpost. The Senate has already put together emergency aid packages for clubs, and the federal short-time allowance also relieves associations and clubs.
Nevertheless, Teuffel considers the situation for clubs to be dangerous , because revenue breaks down if no courses can be offered or the club restaurant is not open. “If there are no courses, there is no income. But the costs continue. This creates imbalances that can endanger the existence of the company, ”said the 45 –
The LSB will install a reporting system on its website in the coming week, on which the clubs can indicate their exact loss of income. This would quantify the concrete damage to the Senate. (dpa)
Alba manager Baldi fears “point of no return”
In times of the coronavirus crisis, Alba Berlin fights like the other clubs the basketball Bundesliga for bare survival. “We are all in the same boat, there is a common denominator,” said manager Marco Baldi. “There is no income, but there is expenditure. We have to find a way to survive right now. And to keep the boat maneuverable, “said the 57 – year-olds.
In the crisis, the manager primarily relies on cohesion – both in the club and in the Bundesliga. He appeals to the competition that not every club is just looking at its problems. “You have to think about standards that apply to everyone. Be it salaries or licensing issues, ”said Baldi.
Still hopes the 57 -Years old that both seasons can be played to the end. “Of course there is also the point of no return. But from today's perspective, that's impossible to see, ”he said. (dpa)