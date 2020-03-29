new-opening-date-for-olympia-2021-is-likely

New opening date for Olympia 2021

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo canceled for this year are said to be according to reports from Japan and the USA probably on 23. July 2021 can be opened. The closing ceremony is said to increase on August 8th. The games canceled because of the corona virus pandemic were originally for the 24. July to 9 August 2020 provided.

The International Olympic Committee and the organizers in Tokyo had agreed on this date, wrote the “New York Times ”. The Japanese television broadcaster NHK cited information from the organizing committee that the summer date is preferred as an option. The Paralympics would therefore be from 24. August to September 5. However, there was no official confirmation.

“The games should take place in summer, so we should think of a time between June and September” , the Japanese news agency Kyodo of Japan quoted former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, President of the Organizing Committee.

According to the report by the Japanese TV station NHK, the Organizing Committee hopes from Tokyo after consultation with the IOC and the Metropolitan Government in Tokyo to make a decision by the end of the week.

The IOC had on Thursday in a conference call with the 33 international sports associations among other things about a new date for the Olympic Games in Tokyo advice. The newly founded task force also started work on Thursday. The working group with the official name “Tokyo 2020 Restart Task Force “is round 30 members large and is managed by Mori.

Some sports associations had proposed to hold the Olympics in the spring to avoid the summer heat. (dpa)