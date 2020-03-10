new-federal-program-for-gender-research

The science politicians of the grand coalition are currently negotiating the re-launch of the funding program “Women at the top”. The Union and SPD had already decided in the budget negotiations that it would start again after a first phase from 2007 to 2016. Now it is about the financial resources and the content of the program for gender research.

Since 2007 with a total of 37 , 5 million euros for nine years (4.1 million annually) 116 projects financed. In principle, they should explore how more women can pave the way to top positions in science and business. This ranged from strategies to interest young women in scientific and technical training occupations to obstructive or beneficial organizational structures and career paths. Another area was “gender issues in current research fields.”

The SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag has now formulated key points for the reissue of the program and for the consultations with the CDU-led research ministry, which the Tagesspiegel available. The core demands of the SPD include more money than in the first phase (at least five million a year) and more small and interdisciplinary projects “to strengthen gender research as a cross-cutting issue”. The program is to start this year with the publication of the funding guidelines and a kick-off event. So far, two million euros have been made available for this and for the concept.

Researchers should take gender diversity into account

In terms of content, priority should be given to promoting projects on gender equality . So it must be analyzed what leads to the gender pay gap in science. It should be about “habitus and organizational structures”, for example in negotiation situations. As reported, the Greens in the Bundestag have just called for a nationwide systematic study on the gender pay gap at universities and non-university science organizations.

It should also be examined – in the field of digitization – how gender-discriminatory algorithms arise and how they relate to one another affect gender relations. Another topic is the analysis of gender-based inclusion and exclusion mechanisms in the computer science department.

Overall, the parliamentary group advocates “also taking intersectional approaches (gender, class, race)” – and gender diversity.