new-bikes-for-the-season

Mountain bike for the rough: Laufey H 10 from Orbea

“Laufey” is a Name from Nordic mythology. According to the epic Edda, she is the wife of the giant Fárbauti. If you name a bike after her, it can only be a mountain bike, you can see so much raw Icelandic landscape in front of you. The Laufey from the Basque manufacturer Orbea is designed for demanding trails.

Mountain bike Orbea Laufey H 10), 1599 Euro Photo: Promo

The 2.6 inch wide 29 er tires offer a good grip. In the middle equipment variant “H 10 “it comes with an excellent Marzzocchi Bomber Z2 suspension fork (140 mm travel) therefore. There is also Shimano MT 501 disc brakes, one 12 -Speed ​​SLX circuit and a telescopic seat post. The bike is available in dark green, matt black and turquoise orange. The aluminum frame is available in four sizes and with a lifetime guarantee. The total weight is 14 Kilo. Price: 1599 Euro

Gravelracer for all cases: Revolt 0 by Giant

Gravel bikes have been trendy for several seasons. The off-road racing bikes with slightly wider, profiled tires are equally suitable for asphalt, gravel and forest paths. The new Revolt 0 comes from Giant. The black and white speedster not only looks good on the outside: gearshift and disc brakes come from the Shimano 105 – Group, the high-quality carbon fork holds up to 45 mm wide 28 – inch tires. The manufacturer has 38 mm wide tubeless ready tires fitted.

Gravelbike Giant Revolt 0, 1599 Euro Photo: Promo

Thanks to the flat, slightly sloping aluminum top tube, the bike can be shouldered easily in difficult terrain. Internally routed trains provide a tidy overall impression. The wheel weighs just over 10 Kilo and is offered in five frame sizes. Price: 1599 Euro

Nimble fitness bike: Pathlite WMN 4.0 by Canyon

A sporty mountain bike or a nimble street car? The Pathlite is both at the same time, and also offers a good price-performance ratio. Thanks 40 – mm – Tires with a decent profile can be driven in the forest as well as on the asphalt road.

Fitnessbike Canyon Pathlite 4, 799 Euro Photo: Promo

The simple Suntour NRX fork absorbs light impacts, the Shimano MT 200 Disc brakes are also suitable for muddy terrain and with the Shimano Deore 2x 10 derailleur gear, drivers can handle steep climbs no problem. Round 13 The all-terrain bike weighs kilos. Depending on the frame size (you can choose between four variants), wheels with 27, 5 or 28 inches raised. The choice of colors is brisk: the frame is available in red or black. Price: 799 Euro

[Dieser Artikel stammt aus dem neuen Magazin “Tagesspiegel Radfahren 2020”, jetzt im Handel und online im Tagesspiegel-Shop erhältlich für 9,80 Euro.]

With motor through city and country: E-Mozzo Pro from Cortina

Das bright blue E-Mozzo Pro from the Dutch manufacturer Cortina is an eye-catcher, especially because of the curved top tube. Actually a city bike, the E-Mozzo Pro is also ideal for longer tours. It is powered by a Shimano Steps E – 6100, a 2.9 kg light motor that is attached to the bottom bracket.

E-Bike Cortina E-Mozzo Pro, 3099 Euro Photo: Promo

The battery hugs the frame and should be with 504 watt-hour capacity even with maximum support 85 range for kilometers, on the smallest level 170 Kilometre. There is also a Shimano Nexus 8-speed hub gear and hydraulic disc brakes. The E-Mozzo Pro is offered as a men's bike (picture) and from May 2020 also as a ladies bike. The neat, non-electric version of the Mozzo Pro comes with a 11 – Gear hub gear, Gates belt drive and Brooks saddle equipped (1599 Euro). Price: 3099 Euro