Neuromorphic Chipsets Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2019

The application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is growing exponentially. This rapid expansion of AI software development, therefore, calls for a focused effort to build new hardware that can process the emerging AI algorithms.

Future of AI hardware will be defined by biologically-inspired neuromorphic chipsets, which provide a real time boost for AI systems. Brain-like chips deliver natural intelligence in major AI applications in the long-term, and have the desirable characteristics of intelligent sensors. The ultimate aim is to develop process technologies, materials, memories, and other building blocks for the integration of the neuron chips into sensors.

Industry Adoption:

Focus is on the impact of neuromorphic hardware across different industries. Current status or limitations, and the future requirements and use cases for each industry have been considered to build the adoption scenario. The advantages offered by neuromorphic chipsets for the different verticals address how the new brain-inspired technology can help bridge the gap in the future.

Competitive Intelligence:

The report includes an overview of the key players and active research projects in the domain. It covers different entities ranging from established semiconductor players and specialized neuromorphic solution providers, to universities and research institutes. The different parameters related to implementation level, market readiness, future focus, etc., are also highlighted. Additionally, the section includes an overview of emerging players and startups in ecosystem that are providing differentiated offerings and defining new frontiers in neuromorphic architecture and design.

Patent Analysis:

A patent study has been conducted to understand the evolution of patent publications and countries of the patent filings. The key assignees and technology domains shaping the neuromorphic IP landscape have also been covered to assess upcoming trends.

A total of 700 patent publications have been identified as specific to neuromorphic hardware, out of which, the top five IP players are IBM, Qualcomm, SK Hynix, Intel, and Brain Corporation. The patent section also covers key technology areas, emerging entities, patent collaborations and geographical distribution of assignees.

In the end, the Global Neuromorphic Chipsets Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

