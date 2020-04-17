Near Infrared Imaging Market Company Profiles Analysis by 2026 | Stryker, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Leica Microsystems

The report provides an encapsulation of the Global Near Infrared Imaging Market. It helps plan the configuration of the Near Infrared Imaging Market and completes analyzes with the key business resources and key actors based on type and applications. The development divisions of the Near Infrared Imaging Market and the factors driving change are characterized. This study helps to understand the dynamic situation, key players and market drivers. The Near Infrared Imaging Market for seven years can assess how the market is expected to develop. This analysis examines various segments that depend on the fastest estimate development. This report recognizes the latest improvements to the Near Infrared Imaging Market, shares and systems. The Near Infrared Imaging Market is growing and the Medical Devices industry joins it in the forecast years 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global near infrared imaging market are Stryker, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Leica Microsystems, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, PerkinElmer Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Quest Medical Imaging BV, Fluoptics, Shimadzu Corporation, Medtronic, Bruker, Miltenyi Biotec, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Infrared Thermal Imaging and Near IR Illumination Products, IRCameras LLC., Artinis Medical Systems, Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Innopharma Labs among others.

Market Analysis:

Global near infrared imaging market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising surgical procedures and increasing healthcare expenditure are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition:

Near infrared imaging is a non- invasive imaging process which mainly uses the near-infrared radiations from 780 nm to 2500 nm. This technique is used in brain, muscle and other tissues to test the concentration and oxygenation of hemoglobin. This method has the ability to provide better clarity as compared to the other imaging process. Blood or water, which is the primary elements of tissues, does not absorb NIR well, thereby increasing changes in lighting for inner buildings. They are widely used in application such as cardiovascular surgeries, plastic surgeries, cancer surgeries, preclinical imaging among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of target diseases such as lung cancer, cardiovascular surgery among others will act as a major factor uplifting this market growth

Growing health awareness among population will also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising geriatric population acts as a market driver

Growing adoption of technologically advanced imaging will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of infrared detectors will accelerate market growth

Availability of alternative imaging techniques will act as a restricting factor for this market growth

Lengthy approval process will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product

Devices Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems Near-Infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems

Reagents Indocyanine Green



By Application

Preclinical Imaging

Cancer Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

Other Applications

By End- User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

By Indication

Cancer Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

Other

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc announced the launch announced the launch of their NIR/ICG Fluorescence Imaging, an IMAGE1 S technology. The KARL STORZ NIR / ICG Imaging System helps surgeons make important choices that can decrease the incidence of expensive complications and is also creating new standards for minimally invasive neurosurgery

In March 2018, Shimadzu Corporation announced the launch of their new LIGHTVISION near-infrared fluorescence imaging system which is specially designed to promote the therapy of breast cancer by visualizing lymph vessels and blood vessels based on the measurement of near-infrared fluorescent light emitted from green indocyanine. They also have the ability to detect blood flow through flaps and anastomotic vessels during breast reconstructive surgery

Competitive Analysis:

Global near infrared imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of near infrared imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global near infrared imaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

