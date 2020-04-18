World
NBA professionals forego salary
Tennis stars plan aid fund for players
The three big stars of men's tennis apparently are planning to set up an aid fund for less well-off professionals on the rear world rankings. Several media reports on a corresponding letter from Novak Djokovic to the players.
The Serb who also became president of the Player advice from the men's organization ATP has previously advised his colleagues Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal . All three have already committed themselves individually to aid actions beyond tennis during the coronavirus pandemic.
With the current proposal the trio wants to collect more than four million dollars . The aim is to give the players on the world rankings 250 to 700 each 10. 00 0 dollars allow.
The plan stipulates that the top 100 raise a million dollars individually should. So players from the top five should 30. 00 Donate 0 dollars, the following actors less. From the professionals in the ranks 50 to 100 and the top 20 in double should still 5000 dollars are coming.
Djokovic sees good chances that all four Grand Slam – Contribute half a million dollars to tournaments each . Half of the prize money from the ATP finals in London in November is to flow into the fund. Should the annual accounts fail, this part could come from the prize money of the next Australian Open. (dpa)
Istaf will not take place without spectators
The organizers of the traditional Berlin athletics sports festival Istaf exclude an event without spectators. “What we will definitely not do is a ghost Istaf,” said meeting director Martin Seeber of the “Berliner Morgenpost”. The 79. Istaf should this year on 13. September take place .
For Seeber “the spectators are part of it, that's important for the athletes, you also need the mood in the Stadion. ”In addition , ticket receipts form an important financing component in order to attract the top athletes to Berlin. “We couldn't do without them,” said the 55 Year-old manager who has been 2010 the Istaf organizes.
Also the sponsors keep their promises a , although they are also affected by the coronavirus crisis. But Seeber is concerned about the future: “Somehow we will surely make ends meet this year, regardless of whether we make an Istaf or none. For all of us who are in this business, the question is rather what it will look like in the next one, two or three years. ”
Seeber then worries about the financial strength of the sponsors who are necessary for the Istaf: “How does one decide Company that has to fire employees because of a slump in sales? Can they still be active in sponsoring? Or they say: Sorry, it is no longer possible. That is the great unknown. ”(Dpa)
NBA basketball players waive salary
The basketball players from the North American professional league NBA will from 15. May on 25 waive percent of their salary . The league announced a corresponding agreement with the players' union in the night from Friday to Saturday in German time. The game operation in the NBA has since 11. March interrupted, when it could go on, is still unclear, according to league boss Adam Silver. Despite the interruption, the professionals still receive their full salary and will receive it again in full on May 1 for the first half of the coming month.
In the course of the coronavirus pandemic According to Silver, there are already more than the seven known cases of professionals who tested positive for the virus. However, he did not want to give names in a conference call.
He only heard of business games to carry out all further matches in only one city. “While I'm sitting here, too much is unclear to set a time frame, and even too unclear to say: these are the variables,” said Silver. There is no set date on which a decision to cancel the season has to be made. (dpa)
Reuter expects the transfer market to have an impact
Manager Stefan Reuter from the Bundesliga club FC Augsburg expects the corona virus pandemic to have a significant impact on the transfer market . “ transfer fees and salaries will certainly decrease ,” said the 53 – year-olds of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. His club would still hold back. “But we did a lot of transfers before this season. Therefore, there will be no major upheaval after this season, but at most selective adjustments. ”
The crisis, because of which the Bundesliga is still at least 30. April pauses, burden everyone. “ The uncertainty affects not only us at the FCA, but our entire society “, said Reuter and emphasized: “The most important thing is still that we curb and slow the spread of the virus. “(dpa)
Sport philosopher Gunter Gebauer in an interview
Gunter Gebauer, 76, is a philosopher and sports scientist. He was a professor at the Free University of Berlin and, among other things, deals intensively with the sociology of sport. Therefore we spoke to him about the effects of the coronavirus on sport and society .
Philosopher Gunter Gebauer talks about the lack of sport in Times of the corona virus pandemic, ghost games and national coach Joachim Lion
Daily mirror | Martin Einsiedler
Football: Eight third division clubs call for early end of season
Eight clubs have called for the end of the season in the third division in a joint position paper on Friday. SV Waldhof Mannheim, Hallesche FC, 1. FC Magdeburg, FC Carl Zeiss Jena, Chemnitzer FC, Preußen Münster, FSV Zwickau and SG Sonnenhof Großaspach see no alternative to stopping the season.
This is from ours View of the sporty bitter, but also the only possible way in which the social realities, the protection of health and the economic needs must be reconciled.
From the letter of the eight third division clubs
The clubs suggest that in the event of a termination the current standings will be evaluated in terms of promotion, relegation, on the other hand, is suspended and the third league will be increased in the coming season with the current top of the regional league. “This will lead to more teams in the next season, but represents a fair compromise and enables partial economic and media compensation in the following season “Announced the clubs.
“The current decisions of the federal government as well as the existing facts and the lack of answers, especially to medical issues, leave us as responsible directors and managers who are personally responsible for their decisions and the responsibility for the health and life of theirs Employees and their families ultimately come to the conclusion that the current season 2019 / 20 the third division will not continue n can, ”explain the eight clubs. (dpa)
Tennis: Laver Cup on 2021 postponed
The Laver Cup in tennis takes place in this Year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers announced on Friday that that the event in Boston would be 2021 was moved. The fourth edition of the event, in which the best players in Europe compete against the best professionals from the rest of the world, should now take place from 24. to 26. September 2021 occur.
It is a pity that the Laver Cup must be relocated by one year. But at the moment it is the right one Decision.
Roger Federer, record Grand Slam winner and co-organizer of the Laver Cup
Athletics: all-round meeting in Ratingen canceled
The German all-rounders for world champion Niklas Kaul must also in the coronavirus crisis to the meeting on 20 ./ 21. Waive June in Ratingen. As the German Athletics Association (DLV) announced on Friday, is the 24. Edition of the sports festival canceled. Originally, the event together with the all-round meeting in Götzis / Austria, which was also canceled, was considered an Olympic qualification at the end of May. The summer games in Tokyo are on 2021 postponed.
With the Mainz kaul, who 2019 in Doha / Qatar was the youngest decathlon world champion in athletics history, Ratingen might have had a very special attraction this year. In athletics it is still unclear whether there will be any international competitions this year. (dpa)
FC Bayern checks the extent of the tests
FC Bayern Munich apparently has its players once tested for the corona virus . According to information from dpa on Friday, the German record champions are examining the possibility of extending the tests, as should be the case with a hoped-for season continuation with ghost games. Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had previously reported in an interview with the Italian daily “Corriere della Sera” that the league's medical task force was in constant contact with politicians and paid attention to correct behavior.
Regular tests in clubs would create an opportunity to quickly identify illnesses and keep the circle of infected players low. In the event of illness, entire teams would not have to be in quarantine , which would affect the continuation of the season.
A spokesman for the German Football League referred to the question of whether the clubs should now test nationwide in preparation for possible ghost games the announcement of a medical concept . This is currently being developed by the “Task Force Sports Medicine / Special Game Operations”, as decided at the last DFL general meeting. (dpa)
Spanish football: keep the standings?
If the Season in the Spanish Primera División cannot be finished due to the coronavirus crisis, the current standings could decide about the participants in the Champions and the Europa League . This was suggested by the Spanish football association RFEF. The league was particularly hard hit by the virus in Spain on 12. March was suspended. Whether it will be resumed at all for the current season – if necessary completely without a spectator – is still being discussed.
The top four in the current championship table would therefore participate in the premier class. FC Barcelona are currently leading ahead of Real Madrid, FC Sevilla and Real Sociedad. Fifth and sixth places are FC Getafe and Atlético Madrid, which would automatically play in the Europa League. However, the Uefa and La Liga have not yet approved the plan . (dpa)
“Soon to be continued would be utter mockery”
While the German Football League does not want to comment on the rejection of ghost games by ultra fans in the first and second leagues, the association “Fanszenen Deutschland” vehemently spoke out against continuing the season without spectators . “The resumption of football, also in the form of ghost games, is not justifiable in the current situation – least of all under the guise of social responsibility,” says a statement that was distributed via fan organizations of clubs.
Further it says: “An early continuation of the season would be a mockery of the rest of society and especially all those who get really involved in the coronavirus crisis. Professional football has long been sick enough and should still be in quarantine. “ There should be no Lex Bundesliga .
The “Fanszenen Deutschland” are not in the ad hoc group Fan Institutions and V he represented the corona virus, which met again on Thursday with representatives of the DFL and the German Football Association in a booth. At the beginning of the week, “Pro Fans” with its many ultra fans no longer spoke out against games without spectators. “ The understanding of ghost games has largely prevailed in the scene . The games would not be as attractive as with a full hut – even in front of the TV. But many clubs have the water up to their necks, ”said spokesman Sig Zelt. (dpa)
Handball players will vote on Tuesday
The handball Bundesliga will probably be on Tuesday decide to cancel the season . Then for 11 o'clock the next conference call with the club bosses of the first and second division . It is still unclear whether the final table will be scored in the event of a termination using the quotient rule, i.e. by dividing the points by the number of games played.
“It is one of many scenarios . First of all, it has to be decided whether to cancel at all, ”HBL managing director Frank Bohmann told the German press agency on Friday. “We didn't even take the first step, so we can't take the second,” added a member of the management.
The clubs should vote promptly on a termination, according to HBL a three-quarters majority would be required. The quotient rule indicates a possible solution in the event of a termination . “No matter which solution is chosen, there will always be winners and losers. But the quotient regulation is probably still the fairest of all unfair solutions, ”said the managing director of HBW Balingen-Weilstetten, Wolfgang Strobel. With this regulation, the THW Kiel could be considered a master. There should not be relegations. (dpa)
DBB cancels Supercup and international game
Because of the ban on major events until the end of August in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the German Basketball Association canceled the Supercup in Hamburg and the international match against Puerto Rico in Bremen. The traditional tournament in Hamburg actually had on 13 ./ 14. June should take place, the comparison with Puerto Rico on 17. June .
The two events were originally in preparation for the Olympic qualification tournament at the end of June planned. Because of the postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo to 2021 but the qualification was also postponed by one year. This also affects the European Championship with a preliminary round in Cologne and the final round in Berlin, which is now 2022 to be held. (dpa)
DFL in discussions with media partners
According to its own information, the German Football League does not have any binding agreement on the payment of the fourth and final installment of the television money to the Bundesliga clubs. “The DFL is in talks with all media partners,” she tweeted on Friday. With the pay-TV broadcaster Sky there is “no contractually fixed agreement”, it said.
Die “Bild” had reports on an agreement between DFL and Sky , according to which a little less money should flow, but earlier than had been agreed. According to the report, ARD and ZDF are also ready to transfer their next installment, although the game operations in the Bundesliga and the Second League up to at least 30. April is at rest and it is unclear whether and when the season can be ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The next Thursday, the DFL plans to proceed with the Bundesliga clubs. Professional football still hopes to increase the playing time with the help of ghost games until 30. End of June . At stake are around 750 million euros in the event of an interruption of the season would be missing. So far, it is not certain that ghost games will be played, since the federal and state governments are extending the ban on major events on Wednesday until at least 31. August agreed. (dpa)
BBC: Formula 1 starts on July 5th in Austria
After the Coronavirus mandatory break, Formula 1 supposedly controls a season start without spectators Austria. The race in Spielberg on July 5 could then be followed by two World Cup races in front of empty ranks in Silverstone , the BBC reported, citing one preliminary schedule of the racing series. The Formula 1 leaders had advised on Thursday how to proceed in the coronavirus crisis in a video slot, but initially postponed decisions.
Austria was also in the original racing calendar scheduled for July 5 as host. Sports Minister and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) recently said that the government “at least is not in the way of a ghost race”. Red Bull's Formula 1 managers also believe that an event without spectators on the in-house course in Styria is feasible, provided that the restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic permit until then .
There was still no result in the online meeting of the bosses in the debate about a further reduction of the for 2021 agreed budget limit . The teams agree, instead of round 161 million euros per year in future only 138) as a spending limit . But smaller racing teams in particular are pushing for an even lower sum. The room now has a gradual lowering of 133 million euros next year to around 120 Million Euros in the season 2022, reported specialist media. (dpa)
Rugby Association sets up aid fund
With an aid fund of around 100 million US dollars (92 million euros) the world rugby association wants to support the national associations in coping with the Corona crisis . As World Rugby emphasized in a statement on Thursday, the money should be available to associations that need immediate emergency funding if the relevant criteria are met. During the forced rugby break, as many associations as possible should be supported for a maximum period of time.
The relief campaign shows the commitment of World Rugby in the task of “promoting sport through its greatest challenge to lead”. At the same time, the world association is working with its member countries on a sustainable international competition calendar for 2020, which is based on the recommendations of governments and health authorities.
It was taken into account that “due to the dormant global travel traffic” in the worst case no international rugby is possible this year “. The well-being of the players is at the center of emergency planning. (dpa)
Trump: “Made for television, the good old days”
Most American sports leagues are, according to US President Donald Trump resume their seasons without a spectator. “Many of them will start without fans. Made for television, the good old days, ”Trump said in the White House on Thursday when he explained a three-phase plan to free his country from the restrictions in the corona crisis. Trump referred to calls to the league bosses. So far there has been no official information as to whether, when and how to continue after the interruption.
As a second step, fans could then watch again, perhaps “with two empty ones Sitting between them, ”says Trump. “In the end, we want to have full arenas. When the virus is gone, we will have full arenas again and enjoy sport as it should be. “(Dpa)
What's next in the professional leagues?
The handball players vote on the end of the season, the basketball players want to play in a few places. Concern is growing in ice hockey and volleyball. An overview.
Until 31. Due to the spread of the corona virus, no major events may be held in Germany in August – this decision hits the federal leagues in handball, basketball, ice hockey and volleyball hard. Because they are much more dependent on the audience revenue than the professional clubs in football.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Basketball players want to play in a few places
The basketball Bundesliga is considering games in only a few locations if the season that has been interrupted since mid-March continues. “If we end the season, it will certainly only be at a few hubs,” said BBL Managing Director Stefan Holz on Thursday of the German Press Agency. Because of the consequences of the Corona crisis, the regular schedule “traveling across the Republic” was unthinkable. “You would then look for a place in the north, one in the middle and one in the south of Germany,” said Holz.
That the games would have to take place in camera have been responsible not only since Chancellor Angela Merkel's announcement on Wednesday that in Germany by 31. August all major events are prohibited, have been clear. “We were not surprised by one percent,” said Holz. The question now is how the “complex topic” of ghost games can be implemented. You should also follow the plans of the German Football League.
The BBL managers plan in the case of Playing ghosts with around 80 to 100 People in the games. The hygiene regulations and the test procedures then required are a great challenge for everyone involved. “That would surely be the biggest cost point,” said Holz.
At the end of the month the clubs want to get together again to decide whether the game time can be ended or has to be canceled. If the game continues, two weeks of quarantine for the returning players and two weeks of preparation should be taken into account, explained Holz. (dpa)
Handball players vote on cancellation
The clubs in the Handball Bundesliga want to vote to cancel the season. This is the result of a video switch on Thursday with all clubs in the top two handball divisions. The vote will take place in the next few days. “Everyone agrees that we will do this promptly,” said Bob Hanning, managing director of Füchse Berlin. A three-quarters majority is required.
Either the season ends or the clubs choose an alternative Solution. “I am personally a friend of the game and I see opportunities for it,” said Hanning. “I made a proposal to the league as to what a scenario might look like.” He did not disclose the content. (dpa)
In American Football there are the first infected
NFL pro Brian Allen (24) from the Los Angeles Rams became the first professional in the American Football League to be infected with the corona virus. This was announced by his club on Wednesday (local time). The player feels good, is healthy and is on the way to recovery, it said in the club message. All training grounds of the NFL teams are currently closed due to the pandemic.
First, a reporter had the TV station Fox Sport citing a conversation with the Los Angeles Rams Center reported the condition. Accordingly, the 24 – year-olds have tested positive for the virus twice in the past three weeks. (dpa)