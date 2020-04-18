nba-professionals-forego-salary

Basketball players want to play in a few places

The basketball Bundesliga is considering games in only a few locations if the season that has been interrupted since mid-March continues. “If we end the season, it will certainly only be at a few hubs,” said BBL Managing Director Stefan Holz on Thursday of the German Press Agency. Because of the consequences of the Corona crisis, the regular schedule “traveling across the Republic” was unthinkable. “You would then look for a place in the north, one in the middle and one in the south of Germany,” said Holz.

That the games would have to take place in camera have been responsible not only since Chancellor Angela Merkel's announcement on Wednesday that in Germany by 31. August all major events are prohibited, have been clear. “We were not surprised by one percent,” said Holz. The question now is how the “complex topic” of ghost games can be implemented. You should also follow the plans of the German Football League.

The BBL managers plan in the case of Playing ghosts with around 80 to 100 People in the games. The hygiene regulations and the test procedures then required are a great challenge for everyone involved. “That would surely be the biggest cost point,” said Holz.

At the end of the month the clubs want to get together again to decide whether the game time can be ended or has to be canceled. If the game continues, two weeks of quarantine for the returning players and two weeks of preparation should be taken into account, explained Holz. (dpa)