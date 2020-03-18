World
National football team donates 2.5 million euros
Further information on the DFB donation
The German national soccer team has in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic donated more than two million euros to social causes and their fans called to get involved too. “We have to at such times look at each other – we have also thought about it and donate to a good cause 2.5 million euros, ”said national team captain Manuel Nine (33) on Wednesday in an Instagram video of the DFB selection. “We all are a very large team, not only on the soccer field, but also in ours Society. You notice that at times like this, ”added the keeper of the Bayern Munich.
In addition to him, his Munich colleagues called Joshua Kimmich (25), Leon Goretzka and Gladbacher Matthias Ginter (26), the Leipzig Lukas Klostermann (23), the two Freiburg Robin Koch (27) and Luca Waldschmidt (23) and Jonathan Tah (24 / Leverkusen) the fans on donations. “We should all be aware of our responsibilities and right now Show solidarity, ”said Kimmich, who thanked those who thanked already engage. Especially in the medical department, but also in the People “who ensure that the supply chains continue to be maintained stay “.
Neuer was impressed by the picture, what” our Society at the moment, we help each other, we offer Support. ”You can see that among others in hospitals, old people's homes and Supermarkets.
“Football is currently at a standstill and health is over everything. And that's just as well. We are facing a big social one Problem that affects us all and not just the older generation, ”said Goretzka. He hopes that “many of you will follow us, everyone counts Gesture, ”said the 25 – yearlings with reference to the platform “Wirhelfen.eu”: “Stay healthy and above all at home and I hope we'll see us soon on the soccer field again. “Ginter added:” Let’s give us a sign bet by standing together in difficult times. “ (dpa)
That has national team Matthias Ginter already confirmed via Instagram before today's video press conference with national coach Joachim Löw, DFB president Fritz Keller and DFB director Oliver Bierhoff. There will be more details later.
Hello Germany, football is currently at a standstill – human health and the containment of the virus above all. However, we see that some of you are not allowed to stand still. We see your commitment and commitment out there. We see how you support each other, how you help each other. In the hospitals, the old people's homes, in the supermarkets and in the stairwells, from neighbor to neighbor. That's great! Solidarity has never been more important than today. We as a team want to do our part and help. We have therefore decided to provide 2.5 million euros as emergency aid. Every gesture, every help counts. We are all challenged more than ever. Stay healthy and take care of yourself!
Handball player Kohlbacher confirms coronavirus infection
Apparently he is doing well, as he did via Instagram announced. His whole statement:
Dear fans, As can already be seen and read in the media, I too got infected with the corona virus. This resulted in a nose and throat swab at the clinic in Heidelberg. However, I feel great, I am in top shape and I feel completely healthy. For me there are still a few days of quarantine. It is important that we all do not handle the corona virus and its consequences lightly. It may be harmless for the younger generation, but please all think of your fellow human beings of the older generation or of those who are physically unable to handle it easily due to possible previous illnesses.
International matches against Spain and Italy could be made up
After the transfer of the European Football Championship in the summer 2021 is currently open when the German national team contests their next international match. In the course of Coronavirus pandemic are all games of the selection teams (men and women) “bis for the time being “, as UEFA said after opting for the Postponement of the European Championship announced by twelve months had.
“The play-offs for EURO 2020 and the international friendlies that Subject to a situation assessment in the International match period held in early June, ”reported the European Football Union (UEFA) also.
That means in the case of the German team, that the currently canceled international match against Spain (26. March in Madrid) and Italy (31. March in Nuremberg) made up for this season
Originally, the DFB had for the phase of European Championship preparation a test game on 31. May in Basel against Switzerland agreed. It was also planned at the end of the EM training camp in the Austrian Seefeld against another friendly on June 8th in Sinsheim a not yet named opponent.
In the second half of the year, the National team to play six games in the Nations League, the first on 3 September against Spain. Three days later there is an away game against Switzerland. (dpa)
Even the swimmers have water up to their necks
Because, the German Swimming Association has, among other things, the German championships because of the corona virus crisis postponed indefinitely. The national title fights should have been from 30. April to May 3 to be held in Berlin and also marked the end of the qualifying period for the pool swimmers for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. One would try for this and others exposed Competitions to find alternative dates. The association has one Task Force formed and is in contact with regarding the Olympic qualification the World Association Fina and the German Olympic Sports Confederation. In doing so Adjustments to the required standards and with regard to Nomination periods checked. (dpa)
More professionals leave EHC Munich
The EHC Red Bull Munich has made further personnel decisions after the prematurely canceled DEL season. After the departure of Jason Jaffray (end of career) and Mads Christensen, Philipp Mass and Zach Fucale will no longer appear for Munich in the German Ice Hockey League.
The future of defenders Blake Parlett and Andrew Bodnarchuk is also open, as the club announced on Wednesday. The contract negotiations with them would continue “at the appropriate time.”
Currently, the squad for the coming season includes 25 Actors. The Munich had ended the DEL season as the main round winner because of the Coronavirus epidemic before the playoffs. (dpa)
Eschborn-Frankfurt cycling classic canceled
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Frankfurt cycling classic will not take place on May 1st as planned. The organizers canceled the World Tour Race Eschborn-Frankfurt on Wednesday and now want to check the possibility of moving to a later date. The traditional race had to 2015 can already be canceled. At that time, a terror warning prevented the event.
“With this decision, we are making our contribution to slowing the spread of the corona virus. We are aware of our social responsibility, because May 1st has been over 50 years for the bike holiday. But at the moment, a carefree, joint celebration of the bike is not possible, “said racing boss Claude Rach, explaining the decision.
From the cancellation of the 59. Edition of the professional race are also 17 other events within the framework program affected. The organizers are currently checking with the relevant authorities and the UCI World Cycling Federation whether and when the event can be held in September or October this year. (dpa)
Many sports people are unsettled. They wonder whether sport prevents or whether it is even risky. And what's the answer? It can be both. But primarily it helps. In what way? The data situation in this regard is clear: Those who are moderately physically active strengthen their immune systems. That is above the possible risks.
Clubs cannot cut professional salaries
Football clubs have no legal means, a professional receives less salary despite the financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic numbers. “Without the consent of a player, a reduction in the salary is not permitted,” said lawyer Andrej Dalinger, who specializes in such legal questions, in a Sport1 interview. However, if players want to forego part of their salary on their own, this must be negotiated with each “individual player individually.”
Finally, demands have been made that the professionals also make a contribution in economically difficult times should. “However, it is questionable whether many players, for whom the situation is already associated with a drop in salary due to the lack of bonus and special payments,” said the lawyer, who advises players, clubs and player advisers on labor and criminal law issues.
Although almost all Bundesliga clubs have stopped training for the time being, the professionals are entitled to the full basic salary. “As employees, players and coaches basically only owe the offer of their own service. If the training and game operations cannot be maintained, this risk must always be borne by the employing clubs. The basic salary must therefore continue to be paid in the home office, ”said Dalinger. (dpa)
“Too often hit the post?” – Shitstorm against Jens Lehmann
Former German national goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has a small shitstorm due to statements about the corona virus traded on Twitter. “Did you run against the post too often?”, Wrote one user and another said: “Jens, dear, you were a very good goalkeeper, you can certainly express yourself professionally on this topic. For pandemics and especially measures against the same, you should just shut up, honey, ”said another.
The 50 – One year old had measures to combat Sars- CoV-2 questioned. “What if we do more damage by closing everything? Is it better to stay at home, to be quarantined against something that we have not been able to measure in previous years, to lose your job now or to be a successful company? “Wrote Lehmann:” There will be more people who get sick from major financial problems than from the virus? Who can answer that? “
Lehmann, who in his career for FC Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund, VfB Stuttgart, AC Milan and FC Arsenal, had previously polarized with statements. However, he wished all those affected a speedy recovery. (dpa)
Turkey: Ex-VfB professional Özcan pleads for season break
The former VfB professional Berkay Özcan would be a season break in Turkey rather than the current games without spectators. “I don't want to allow myself to be judged on what the association has to do. But from a player's perspective, I have to say: I prefer not to play at all than without fans, “said the midfielder (22) from Turkish first division club Istanbul Basaksehir FK the “picture” -Zeitung (Wednesday).
Although in most European leagues the ball is at rest due to the effects of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, matches in the top division of Turkey continue to take place without an audience. In the event of a season break and the resulting financial problems for club employees, Özcan would forego salary: “If this is considered, I would be prepared to do so.” The former professional of VfB Stuttgart comes from Karlsruhe and is currently lent to Turkey by Hamburger SV . (dpa)
How Union professional Sebastian Polter keeps fit
While the training operation in the league is currently resting, the striker of the Bundesliga club keeps up 1. FC Union Berlin, Sebastian Polter, fit at home. In a one-minute video on Twitter, he presents his favorite exercises for his own four walls to his fans – including squats, stair jumps and pushups. “After we all have to stay at home right now, here are a few home workout tips for you,” he writes.
The Unioners want – so the previous plan – to resume the joint training on Friday . The game operations in the Bundesliga and the second division are to be suspended until April 2. According to a decision by the Berlin Senate, even in the capital until 19. April not be played due to the corona virus. (dpa)
European Football Championship 2021 without changes planned
The Uefa President Alexander Ceferin confirmed again, u. a. With this sentence:
The plan is to have the same venues, the same cities, the same To have stadiums. If something gets complicated, we can do it too make eleven, nine or fewer stages. But the plan is that everything is the same remains.
In tennis there is a chaos of appointments
Due to the (planned) transfer of the French Open at the end of September is getting more and more mixed up in the tournament schedule. If the classic clay court this year actually from 20. 9. to 4.10. in Paris would be just a week after the US Open ended.
However, they could be postponed, as it was said in the night to Wednesday: “These are unprecedented times, however, and we are reviewing all of our options , including the possibility of moving the tournament to a later date, ”said the organizers.
But there is also the Laver Cup, the continental comparison between Europe and the world initiated by Roger Federer 25. to 27. September to be held in Boston. And if it is up to the organizers, nothing will change: “The Laver Cup will take place as planned according to the current status.” That will be interesting.
After all, the All England Club also spoke up on Tuesday and explained that there are currently no postponements planned for the lawn season are, which also indirectly affects the new Berlin women's tournament in Berlin. Here the organizer last confirmed once again, everything on the date of 13. – 21. June.
Odd, but probably a reality. The French Open in Paris will be postponed to autumn due to the # Corona epidemic. A clay court major in September / October – there are things! #FrenchOpen #RolandGarros #UpdateVirusCorona https://t.co/UzIHxNtFgV
Good morning,
it's quiet outside, it's even quieter currently only in sports. One wonders what can still be postponed? Is there anything else? Oh yes, Olympia would still be there, but here the IOC and hosts Japan continue to play for time and hope for miracles in times of the corona virus. Let's see.
Otherwise we summarize the most recent events here again:
– The Spring classic in cycling have been moved
– After the US Masters is also the second with the PGA Championship Major tournament in golf has been moved
– too Snooker is no longer played, the Tour Championship in Llandudno (Wales) have been canceled at short notice. On Monday you wanted to play without a spectator, on Tuesday it wasn't even possible. After all, there is an alternative date from 21. to 26. July.
The 24 – year-old Kohlbacher is already the second professional of the Rhein-Neckar Löwen, who tested positive for the corona virus. It had previously been identified by the Danish international Mads Mensah. These are the first two known cases of Bundesliga professionals infected with the corona virus. First, the TV channel Sky Sport News HD reported about a corona case within the national team. (dpa)
Kaymer also sees a “chance” in the pandemic
Dear people, another eventful day is coming to an end. You can find everything important here in our blog. So let's go into the night with a well-tuned quote from German golf professional Marin Kaymer. Sleep well.
“We simply never know what the future will bring. Let us see it (coronavirus pandemic) as an opportunity and learn from it. Let us show appreciation for the things we do every day take for granted”
Golf star Martin Kaymer on his Instagram page
The former presidents of the German Football Association (DFB), Wolfgang Niersbach (69) and Theo Zwanziger (74), as well as the former DFB general secretary Horst R. Schmidt (78) and the ex-general secretary of the World Association FIFA, Urs Linsi ( 70). They are accused of fraud or, in the case of Niersbach assistance, for fraud. Zwanziger and Schmidt stayed away from the opening of the trial last week and presented certificates. The negotiation had been interrupted since the end of last week.
You had 2005 a transfer of the DFB to FIFA accounts in the amount of 6.7 million euros as a contribution to a gala celebration, although the money was used to repay a loan has been. The World Cup organization boss Frank Beckenbauer received this loan and paid it to the then FIFA Vice President Mohamed bin Hammam. What is unclear for. Bin Hammam is locked for life. (dpa)
“UEFA today officially confirmed that the upcoming international matches for the national team, the women -National team and the U 21 – National team were canceled due to the corona pandemic. The cancellations had already emerged in the past few days, “it said in the DFB announcement.
” The developments of the last have me personally Weeks and months made very thoughtful, ”said national coach Joachim Löw. Löw was quoted as saying that it was “completely correct and without alternative to postpone the EURO and cancel the international match phase.”
The two were also canceled German women's national team qualifiers against Ireland on 11. April in Münster and on 14. April in Montenegro. The U 21 will neither take the test on 26. March against Austria in Braunschweig still the European Championship qualifier on 31. March against Wales in Magdeburg. (dpa)