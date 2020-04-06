n-Butanol Market Current Scenario; Who will Surpass 2026 |BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Oxea, Sasol , Petrochina

Global n-Butanol Market, By Application (Butyl Acrylate, Butyl Acetate, Glycol Ethers, Direct Solvent, Plasticizers, Others), By End-user Industry (Varnishes, Paints, Coatings, Resins, Camphor, Dyes, Fats Vegetable Oils, Waxes, Shellac, Rubbers, Alkaloids, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global n-Butanol Market is expected to reach USD 5.86 billion by 2025, from USD 4.21 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The N-Butanol market research report is an erudite research manual which covers in-depth analysis of N-Butanol market. It uses supreme research tools and techniques to predict the future trends and to get better understanding of the overall N-Butanol market. The report highlights key players and organizations existing in the market to help the readers to understand the level of competition. Alongside, the N-Butanol report performs segmentation of the complex N-Butanol to get a detailed comprehension of various decisive factors which affects market growth rate.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Oxea, Sasol , Petrochina

N-butanol is an essential feedstock for assembling manufacturing chemicals, for example, butyl acrylate, glycol ethers, butyl acetic acid derivation and plasticizers. It helps a critical component in making direct dissolvable for varnishes, paints, coatings, saps, camphor, colors, fats vegetable oils, waxes, shellac, rubbers, and alkaloids and different modern applications. According to American Coating Association, U.S. exported USD 2.3 billion of paint and coatings products in 2014. Furthermore, China was the tiered largest export market for the U.S. paints and coating products and valued at USD 90.0 million in and Japan and U. K. comes under the top five leading export markets for U.S. paint and coatings products in 2014, at USD 41 million and USD 39 million, respectively. The rise in demand for the paints and coating across the world will drive the demand for n-butanol.

Market Drivers:

Increasing use of butyl acrylate

High demand for construction industry in emerging countries

Increasing use of n-butanol as bio-fuel

Market Restraint:

Volatility in raw material prices

Low consumption of Dop (Bis (2-Ethylhexyl) Phthalate) in Europe and North America

Segmentation: Global n-Butanol Market

By Application

Butyl Acrylate

Butyl Acetate

Glycol Ethers

Direct Solvent

Plasticizers

Others

By End-user industry

Varnishes

Paints

Coatings

Resins

Camphor

Dyes

Fats Vegetable Oils

Waxes

Shellac

Rubbers

Alkaloids

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global n-Butanol Market

The global n-butanol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of n-butanol market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Essential Points to focus on -:

This report gives stick guide investigation toward changing competitive elements.

It gives a forward-looking point of view on various variables driving or limiting business sector development.

It gives five-year estimate surveyed based on how the market is anticipated to develop.

Includes strategies of key players along with their profiles.

In-profundity market division analysis.

Presents recent industry patterns and advancements.

Table of Content:

Global N-Butanol Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: N-Butanol Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of N-Butanol Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

