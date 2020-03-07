Jens Keller was agitated inside and was struggling for words. “It is amazing what world we now live in, what you have to do if you are in public,” said the 1. FC Nürnberg coach, visibly dismayed after the 0: 3 of 1. FC Nürnberg in the second division game against Hanover 96.

The hostility in German football stadiums reached a new dimension on Friday in Franconia. After the game, the FCN officials made public that in the morning around the Max Morlock Stadium and the FCN training area there were threatening A4-size posters against “club” professionals. The club immediately turned on the police. The investigation against unknown is ongoing.

Lukas Mühl and Hanno Behrens were described as “anti-footballers”

One of the posters later appeared on the Internet. Several media also reported the content, which contained an incredible crime message. When will the club finally separate “from such anti-football players” as Lukas Mühl, Hanno Behrens and so on? Hostility culminates in the alarming final sentence: “Must there be a second Escobar case”? This alluded to the murder of the Colombian international Andres Escobar after an own goal at the World Cup 1994 in the USA.

“This is a case that crosses borders, ”said Nuremberg's sports director Robert Palikuca. He spoke of “very clear threats” and described the action of the person or persons responsible as “disgusting and tasteless”. Palikuca called them “idiots”. The club itself did not provide any specific information on the number of stickers or the contents for “tactical reasons”.

The players concerned had been informed before the game, the “Club” reported. Captain Behrens ran against Hannover anyway, defender Mühl was missing due to an injury. Palikuca would have understood “if they didn't want to play football.”

Coach Jens Keller spoke of a “planned, large-scale action”

Der The association also announced that from now on all training sessions would take place in camera. FCN players would also not have any sponsorship or PR appointments for the time being. However, these measures were justified with the new corona virus.

The team's drop in performance after Timo Hübers' early 0-1, which was later followed by goals from Linton Maina and Hendrik Weydandt, appeared in a different light after the final whistle, even if Keller did not attribute it to the threats alone wanted to. “I don't know if there is a connection,” he said.

“If you do something more before the game than you do with the game, it's just sad,” he said 49 Year-old coach but also: “We do the most beautiful thing in the world, that's football. But football becomes a minor matter. ”

Keller also placed the incident in the context of“ the current time, what happened to (Dietmar) Hopp, and the crosshairs – and then it happens something like that”. He spoke of a “planned, large-scale action”, which is all the more incomprehensible given the upward trend of his team in the second half of the season. “This cant be true. We have performed relatively well in recent weeks. I lack the words and it takes away the fun of the game. ” (dpa)

