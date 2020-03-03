munich-wins-against-berlin

The announcement of a representative of the auto industry was clear: “We are not the opening act for the Oktoberfest!” unthinkable. At that time, the Association of the Auto Industry (VDA) made a pre-selection from a field of applicants from seven cities: Munich, Hamburg and Berlin were shortlisted for the leading trade fair for the international auto industry.



“Berlin doesn't want the IAA”

Something has happened since then , A few days ago, an industry representative replied to the question of whether Berlin would get the IAA: “Why? Berlin doesn't want them at all. ”This thesis is based on the behavior of Berlin's Senator for Economic Affairs Ramona Pop (Greens) and the Berlin Greens, who don't want a car show. Bavaria is completely different. “Please come to Munich, we want you here”, Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (free voters) appealed to the auto industry and waved with a big bill: The Free State provides 15 Million euros are available for the IAA. In Hamburg and Berlin, on the other hand, there is no cent from the state budget. On Tuesday, the VDA board finally voted for Munich.



The association announced that Munich offers the best conditions for “intelligent traffic concepts and innovative networking of modes of transport”. The city administration has been following the development of a “Smart City” in almost “all areas of daily life” for years. After all, Munich has “an extraordinarily good transport infrastructure and connections to global destinations”. The car association said nothing about money. Money was important in the decision-making process, security and, in the end, mood.



“Berlin is hostile to cars”

“Berlin is a totally hostile city,” a VDA board member told Tagesspiegel. And also in a geographical “peripheral location”. There is wasteland around the city, and whether the settlement of Tesla in the surrounding area has worked as a advantage or disadvantage of the Berlin application is open. The fact is: the rich region of Munich mainly attracts the sales people of the manufacturers. The counties with the highest per capita income in Germany are located there.



The Munich exhibition center is very modern, the airport works. But Munich is the home town of BMW, and participation by Mercedes, Audi and Porsche in the shadow of the BMW headquarters was long unimaginable. BMW now wants to cover its own logo on the building during the IAA. And the Olympic site originally planned for the open space area of ​​the new IAA, which is next to BMW