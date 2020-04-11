Multi-layer Blown Films Market 2020 – 2026 | Revenue Opportunies By Top Players: Ultimate Flexipack Limited, Charter NEX Films, Inc., Girish Polychem Industries, others

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Multi-layer Blown Films Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Ultimate Flexipack Limited, Charter NEX Films, Inc., Girish Polychem Industries, HOSOKAWA ALPINE Aktiengesellschaft, Sigma Plastics Group, Borealis AG, Balcan Plastic., Scientex, Berry Global Inc., COVERIS, Winpak Ltd, Loparex., ProAmpac, NEXT Generation Films Inc., RKw Hyplast, KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S.

Global multi- layer blown films market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.69 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 4.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for efficient packaging and increasing demand for this packaging in food and beverage industries are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Multi-layer Blown Films report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market.

By Products (Pouches, Bags, Wraps, Lids, Other Products),

Layer Types (11-Layer, 9-Layer, 7-Layer, 5-Layer, 3-Layer, 2-Layer, Others),

Film Types (Specialty Film, Shrink Film, Stretch Film),

Material (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol, Polyamide, Polyvinylidene Chloride, Polystyrene, Nylon, Others),

Manufacturing Process (Blown Film Extrusion, Co-Extrusion Lamination, Cast Film Extrusion, Co-Extrusion Coating),

Application (Industrial Films, Lamination Films, Converter-Grade Films, Printing Films, Packaging Films),

End- Users (Textile, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Others)

Multi- layer blown films are used for the production of various films like liquid packaging films, oil packaging films, medical grade films, lamination grade films and ultra-high barrier films. The main aim of this packaging is to provide better quality performance in a cost effective manner. Polypropylene, ethyl vinyl alcohol, polyamide, polystyrene etc. are the materials that are used for the production of these films. They are also used for the production of products like bags, wraps, lids etc. These films are widely used in the industries like textile, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, agriculture etc. Increasing demand of these film in food industry and rising awareness for food security are the factors fuelling the growth of this market.

In February 2019, Reifenhäuser Group announced that they have acquired blown film machinery supplier Plamex Maschinenbau GmbH so that they can strengthen their position in the medical packaging industry. This acquisition will help the company to get access to the new technologies for flexible film production and also help them in expanding their blown film capabilities. The main aim is to provide water-quench and multi-bubble technologies to their customers.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand for food protection among population is driving the growth of this market

Increasing number of layers is another factor driving the market growth

Intricacy of multi- layer blown films as compared to monolayer blown films is restraining the growth of the market

Complexity in the banishment process is another factor restraining the market growth

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Multi-layer Blown Films market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Multi-layer Blown Films Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Multi-layer Blown Films Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Multi-layer Blown Films Revenue by Countries

10 South America Multi-layer Blown Films Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Multi-layer Blown Films by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

