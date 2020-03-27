“mucking-out-is-self-empowerment-in-times-of-corona”

Gunda Borgeest, 56 helps people make their lives sort by. She recently published the book “Order by the way: Sort out, tidy up, breathe freely” at the Stiftung Warentest. Julia Prosinger spoke to her about the importance of cleaning up and disorder in times of the coronavirus.

Ms. Borgeest, you are an independent regulatory expert . People have never spent as much time at home as these days. Do you have more or less work now?

Usually I accompany my clients intensively at home, learn where they keep the secateurs and hide their unwritten doctoral thesis. Mucking out is a process with many stages. Because of Corona I have canceled all visits. I get calls instead. My customers are no longer just at home or on weekends, but all the time. Suddenly they experience their own disorder – as if it were only now. The giant snakes in front of the hardware stores also speak volumes. The embellishment projects of the past few years are being tackled. And many people are now sending me photos of their overworked pantries.

Can you stop the hamsters?

Hamsters always have something to do with a feeling of lack. The topic is not new to me. I have always had clients who have stored tons of Tchibo products in their original packaging for years. This is often very deep and is often the case for the psychologist. There may have been a lack of attention in childhood, of love, of praise, the feeling: I was neglected. One tries to compensate for that. But actually it only complains. Many who hamster now do so not only because of corona, but also because they carry certain fears. Now is the chance to deal with it. No excuses!

Where could you last help?

Yesterday I met a new client over the phone, who sent me videos of her apartment and floor plan. Since she's been in the home office, she has had all of her predetermined breaking points in front of her: the drawers from which the Tupperware is spilling out, the cupboards with the unsorted supplies, jackets in the hallway, and there is a lot in the living room that actually belongs elsewhere. When she showed me that, I said: You have far too little storage space.

Gunda Borgeest. Photo: Emil Borgeest

Not so easy to get new cabinets in the furniture store at the moment. What did you recommend to the woman?

At first she was grateful to receive this confirmation from me. I usually strongly advise against storing things that you want to clear out in the basement. Large basements are a curse! The intermediate station becomes a permanent solution. But now this emergency measure is allowed. The recycling depots are partly closed. I recommended to the woman to get the same, medium-sized moving boxes on the Internet that can be stacked well, and then to sort them and label them: What does she want to sell? Donate what? Throw away what? I try to help people to help themselves. Many customers send me before and after photos on WhatsApp and I reward them with a digital bouquet and feedback. This increases the incentive.

Flea markets can no longer be visited.

I advise against this in any case for the “most beautiful” projects of my customers. Flea markets are just incredibly complex. Unless you give away everything, then at least you can get rid of it. Despite the corona virus, you can still use apps like Momox, because you scan your books, send them by DHL and get a certain amount. But also there you have to weigh up: If you pack a package for hours, you get 15 cents per old CD , and the risk of taking it to the post office is not worth it. Do not open any side war scenes! It is better to pack a box for Oxfam or to go to a social department store, such as the Diakonie, at some point when everything is over. The idea should not be to squeeze money out somewhere, but to let freshness to the soul.

Is it always liberating to throw objects away?

Nobody has to live minimalistically. I see it very differently than Marie Kondo. But it helps to find out what kind of order you are. If I like to collect, I should make sure that I present my collection beautifully, that I can show it to friends. I try to work with my customers to find out which deeper blockages prevent them from tidying up. And please don't put everything out of the closet on the floor after Marie Kondo. You stand in front of a bunch and are overwhelmed at first. Better: Now I sort out my underwear for two hours.

How do I start when the whole apartment has recently become a problem area?

I go alone or with my partner through the rooms, taking stock. What do we want to muck out? What color do we want to put on our wall? Where do we want to hang up our pictures? And now the decisive step comes: I name the individual projects in time. There is, for example, sorting out three hours of dishes or mucking out socks for an hour. For these to-dos you have to find gaps in the calendar, appointments with yourself, which is not so easy at the moment, we have to work remotely, look after the children, go shopping for the old neighbors. It's good anyway if we make a schedule now, no matter what. Now we all have to learn to deal with our new time. So that it doesn't flow away.

The temptation is great to want to tackle everything at once.

You can't do it in two weeks, which you couldn't do in five years. Don't overwhelm! Otherwise it feels like Mount Everest. You are completely exhausted, you can not go on, you have just reached the base camp. You have to think about how much time you want to invest. Better plan half an hour more. And then it's an appointment, just like a video call with the boss.

Speaking of which: recently you can see the work, sometimes even the bedroom, of your colleagues and superiors . Cem Özdemir recently posted a video of his quarantine when Twitter laughed over a “SEX, Drugs and Rock'n'Roll” book in the background. Do you know the perfect background for the video call?

As neutral as possible! In front of a simple curtain or the surface of a cupboard.

Many families now have to accommodate daycare and office space. How do you prepare the apartment for this?

Here too, plans help. I propose a kind of family conference. What do we have to do this week, who can do what? How do we organize our weekend? My adult son, my husband and I, for example, now always meet at 14 as there is our son cooked. And after eight in the evening, no one is allowed to look into his device. Then we play something. I usually advise strictly separating work and sleep. But now it is good to move the apartment around, for example by putting an improvised desk in the master bedroom. And if possible: separate the work corner from the rest with a bookshelf or a folding screen. Structure is now important in terms of space and time, otherwise everyone will soon be turning the wheel.

The documents have been stacked on the private desk for years …

Since I would first do a kind of tabula rasa before my office stuff comes on top of it. Realistically speaking, it takes a day. On one side there is a large waste paper container, where everything that can go is put in. The books on the shelf, the old catalogs in the trash. Then I sort by categories: To be edited, but privately, i.e. invoices in a slipcase, for example. Then my office documents are added.

Should the children be involved in the clean-up process?

Absolutely. Right now you can clearly see what is not being played with. Maybe another child in need would be happy about it? If things are allowed to live elsewhere, it's easier to let go. This way you can give the children a sense of community and sustainability.

Experts now recommend spring cleaning. Disinfect cell phones, clean remote control and keyboard …

You can do everything. The only danger is that I get bogged down while cleaning – that I would rather descale the kettle than deal with emotionally difficult issues when sorting out.

Maybe in these times it is too much to separate yourself from memorabilia.

I would call it let go. There is something internally liberating to create order externally. Because it's only superficial about sorting out. Actually there is a questioning with myself. Where am I right now? What do I need to be happy? What do i want in my life And what is definitely not? This self-reflection through the objects, I think that's great. At the same time, it is a good distraction at the moment so that you don't check messages and new infection numbers all day. Above all, it helps against feeling faint.

Finally I can do something!

And see an effect! What is going on out there makes me incredibly small and scared. I can't get out, many can't even go about their work. If I at least get my apartment in order now, then I have got to know and experienced a part of this crisis. I can help make myself a little bit freer and lighter. Mucking out can be self-empowerment in times of Corona.