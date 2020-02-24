motorists-injured-around-30-people-in-northern-hesse

In the north Hessian Volkmarsen a car crashed into a carnival Monday . The police assume that the driver deliberately drove his Mercedes station wagon into the carnivalists. 30 People were injured, seven of them seriously. The Hessischer Rundfunk reported that according to eyewitnesses, the silver Mercedes station wagon had rushed into the crowd about 30 meters. The driver was still on the gas.

According to the Hessian Ministry of the Interior, an attack cannot be ruled out. A spokesman for the ministry justified this with the situation on the ground. The Attorney General Frankfurt carried out the investigation because of the special importance of the case. The reasons are the “damage pattern” with the many injuries and the proximity to the attack in Hanau, said the spokesman for the authority, Alexander Badle, the Tagesspiegel.

In Hanau, racist Tobias Rathjen shot nine people with a migration background in two shisha bars last Wednesday, after which the perpetrator killed his mother and himself at home. However, Badle emphasized that there was in Volkmarsen so far “no obvious” for a political background. The driver had not yet been interviewed and brought before the judge because he was injured himself and was not currently available for questioning. The man was investigated on suspicion of a homicide. Whether it is murder or homicide is open.

The 29 Years old driver comes from Volkmarsen, said Badle. The senior prosecutor did not want to say anything about alcoholism of the man as well as possible criminal records for reasons of investigation. The police had already informed that the driver was a German.

The car drove into the Crowds on the roadside. Photo: Elmar SCHULTEN / AFP

The newspaper “Hessische / Niedersächsische Allgemeine” reported, witnesses have described that the driver bypassed the barrier and then raced full throttle towards the crowd. The witnesses had the impression that the driver was primarily targeting children. There was no information from the police.

The police rejected a media report to the Reuters news agency, according to which authorities assume an attack . A spokesman for the North Hesse police headquarters in Kassel told Reuters that he could not confirm that the incident was intentional. He did not know where the message came from that it was an attack. There were about 30 injured in the incident , including serious injuries, He added.

The police in North Hesse want to set up a information portal after the incident . One appeals to everyone who has pictures and videos from Volkmarsen to refrain from speculation and to not distribute any of these recordings, the police said on Twitter. As a precaution, all carnival parades in Hesse were canceled.

Volkmarsen is a small town in the Waldeck-Frankenberg district with around 6800 inhabitants. It is around 30 kilometers from Kassel. According to the local fire brigade, there had already been an incident at a carnival event in a hall in Volkmarsen on Sunday: The fire brigade had cleared the venue and the affected area due to a fire alarm, the fire department wrote on Facebook.

The reason for the alarm could not be determined, afterwards the event was continued after a short break. It is unclear whether there is a connection between the incidents. ( dpa / AFP / Reuters )