On Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Morocco will stop air traffic to many European countries – including Germany. While the Federal Foreign Office is announcing that it is working “at high pressure” on a solution, German tourists are initially stuck. Anette Weiss is one of them.

Your flight, which you wanted to fly back to Germany on Monday afternoon, has been canceled. But she still makes her way to Marrakech Airport – she doesn't know what else to do. From the airport, she reports: “The situation is chaotic, everyone is trying to get information.” Neither the airlines nor the Federal Foreign Office had provided information until Monday afternoon. “There are many rumors. Some say that today is the last day that flights are still going. ”

The situation is“ scary because nobody knows what measures are still being taken in Morocco ”. She says the situation at the airport is “relatively quiet,” but you feel helpless. “Everyone here is now hoping for the German government and for flights to get us out of here,” Weiss told Tagesspiegel by voice message. And the corona virus? “There are a lot of people here in a confined space, most people don't care about the virus, they just want to go home.”

The Federal Foreign Office publishes the wrong telephone number

Sebastian Weis cannot say when he will return from his trip to Morocco. The freelance journalist decided not to go to the airport for the time being, but to wait in his accommodation in the coastal town of Mirleft: “Since we have no information, it would not be worth driving to the airport.”

“I have the impression that everyone was surprised by the situation, including politics,” he says on the phone. He contacted the Federal Foreign Office via a number that was announced on Twitter this Sunday. When he reached an employee “after an hour and a half waiting”, she told him that unfortunately she could not help: The Federal Foreign Office accidentally published the wrong number.

Incidentally, he did not find out from Easyjet that his flight would not take place, but from the news: “I have so far received no SMS or e-mail from Easyjet. The customer service chat doesn't work, they don't respond on Twitter. “The airline's website says:” We are currently planning some new flights to make it easier for people to return home – please wait. “

As soon as the flights are fixed, they should appear on a specially set up subpage. You can book them according to the “first come, first serve” principle. On Monday, ten flights between airports in France and Morocco were listed there.

SPD politician is stuck in the Philippines

The situation in Morocco is currently very confusing for travelers. This can also be followed in a chat group of the messenger service Telegram, in which Germans who are stuck there exchange information. The chat had around 150 members on Monday afternoon. They inform each other about their mostly unsuccessful attempts to contact airlines, tour operators, the embassy in Rabat and the Federal Foreign Office.

Some take the situation with humor: “With the current corona situation in Germany, mint tea and tagine under palm trees in Marrakech is nicer than Germany under quarantine,” writes one user. Others, on the other hand, report a stressful day: “It doesn't work. I am sitting here with four small children. Now try to reach someone since 9 a.m. But nothing. ”A user shares a video from Rabat Airport. It shows a crowd in front of a check-in counter.

And not only in Morocco, German citizens cannot leave their vacation spots for the time being. For example Philipp Geiger, deputy spokesman for the SPD party executive. He is currently on the Philippine island of Siargoa. “The last flights and ferries went yesterday,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday. The lockdown 30 is expected to last for days. That was fine for him, but many locals were concerned “how they should do it financially”. Most people in Siargoa would live from tourism. But he was now idle: “A month without a salary means hunger, while our biggest worries are sunburn, good waves and the question of whether the ATM is still spitting out money.”